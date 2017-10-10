Overwatch: Here Are the 2017 Halloween Terror Event Skins

The Overwatch Halloween Terror event has officially begun and it’s full of spooky surprises that players can unlock and uncover. Just like the previous Halloween focused event players are able to earn special Rare and Legendary skins that homage a number of different monsters and films. While there have been a lot of skins for Overwatch, the Halloween event always ends up producing some of the best looking ones in the entire game. There are a total of 8 new skins to collect, along with the additional emotes, highlight intros, sprays, and icons.

Players already got a brief glimpse at five of these skins thanks to a teaser video and leaked images that appeared on Reddit. These showcased new outfits for Zenyatta, Symmetra, Mei, McCree, and Reaper all of which appear to Legendary. What’s interesting is that both Reaper and Zenyatta obtained Halloween skins last year, so it’s clear that Blizzard isn’t against giving characters new outfits that already got one in 2016.

Thankfully, those who missed out on the 2016 Halloween Terror event can also purchase all the cosmetic items at a discounted rate. These items from last year will go for the normal base game rates so a Legendary item will cost 1,000 coins instead of the inflated 3,000 rate they typically run for. Make sure to participate in the Arcade every week to ensure that you can obtain additional loot boxes. You can also earn additional experience for playing in a group, so consider partying up with friends.

Here are all of the new Overwatch Halloween Terror skins:

Zenyatta – Cultist

Ana – Corsair

Torbjorn – Viking

Reaper – Dracula

McCree – Van Helsing

Symmetra – Dragon

Mei – Jiangshi

Zarya – Totally 80s

The Halloween Terror event will run from October 10 to November 1, which gives players plenty of time to obtain all of these items. Now, all we have to do is hope that the RNG Gods are on our side so we can rock that awesome Zenyatta skin.