Pokemon Sun & Moon: Pick Up Charizard at Target Today

The Pokemon Company

The content for Pokemon Sun & Moon keeps on rolling in and this one comes in the form of Charizard. At participating Target stores you will be able to stop by the Electronics department and pick up a card that contains a code for this popular Flame Pokemon.

Like the previous Mystery Gifts for these titles, Charizard will be level 50 and come with a held item and a particular set of moves. Here’s what you can look forward to with your Charizard:

Level 50

Held Item: Red Card

Ability: Blaze

Moves: Dragon Dance, Flare Blitz, Fly, Earthquake

Charizard will be available via the Mystery Gift on the title screen of your game. If you need a refresher on how to use this, here’s a quick rundown.

Select Mystery Gift on the main menu.

Select Receive Gift.

Select Get with Code/Password, then Yes, and then Yes again to connect to the Internet.

Enter your password.

Watch as you receive Charizard.

Speak to the delivery person in any Pokemon Center to pick up Charizard.

Be sure to save your game.

These codes are only available while supplies last so you probably still have time since the event just started today. The codes will be available starting now until October 14 so you’ll have to act fast if you want to guarantee yourself a Charizard.

Once you pick up your code, you have until February 4, 2018 to enter it. It does not sound like you’ll be able to hang onto your code for Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon.

This isn’t the only promotion going on either for Pokemon. You have the ability to pick up various Pikachus with different hats. At the time of this writing, you have the ability to pick up a Pikachu with Ash’s Hoenn Cap. You can read more about that promotion here.

If you purchase either Pokemon Gold or Silver before September 21, 2018 you will be given a code to redeem a Celebi in either Sun and Moon or Ultra Sun and Moon. Gold and Silver released on the Nintendo 3DS virtual console last month.