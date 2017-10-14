WATCH: Power Rangers: Legacy Wars Players Compete for 10k in Cash

Power Rangers Wikia

Power Rangers: Legacy Wars is a surprise success on mobile. The strategic fighting game features Power Ranger characters ranging from the original ‘Mighty Morphin’ series to characters from the recent movie – and some of the best players are about to compete to win 10k in cash.

As part of Mobile Masters: Las Vegas, top ‘Legacy Wars’ players were flown in from across the country to compete at the Millennial E-sports arena. The tournament starts at 3:30pm PST. Watch it here:

Legacy Wars challenges players to “Fight…with your own curated team of legendary Power Rangers and villains from the multiverse! Unlock new Rangers, upgrade your best warriors and create the best team to defeat Rita, and save the Morphin Grid.”

A strategic fighting game, the competitors participating in the tournament celebrated the game’s focus on strategy and know-how over button-mashing and input memorization.

Like many of the competitors at Mobile Masters: Las Vegas, the players participating downloaded the game on a whim, found they were good at it, and found themselves competing on the grand stage.

Whether or not they’re teenagers with attitude, well, you’ll have to wait for Morphin’ Time on Twitch.TV at 4pm PST to find out.