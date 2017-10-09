South Park: The Fractured But Whole Gold Edition vs. Standard Edition

Ubisoft

We’re quickly coming up on the release of South Park: The Fractured But Whole, the follow up to 2014’s South Park: The Stick of Truth. Players will once again step into the shoes of the “New Kid” as they go through another wild RPG adventure.

Familiar faces from South Park will make appearances such as Cartman, Stan, Kenny, Kyle and many more. While the first game focuses more on a fantasy setting, The Fractured But Whole instead has players dive into a superhero aspect instead. Cartman’s superhero alter-ego, The Coon, will be featured heavily here. The game’s website promises twice the amount of content in The Fractured But Whole as its predecessor.

There are two different versions of the game you will be able to buy at launch. You can choose between either the standard edition or you could opt for the more expensive Gold edition. While the Gold Edition sounds like it’s interesting, you’re really not getting anything extra with it.

The standard edition of the game costs $59.99 while the Gold Edition will cost you $89.99 but includes both the game and the Season Pass. The Season Pass will give you access to any of the DLC coming to the game in the future. Outside of that, there’s no real reason to choose the Gold Edition over the standard. The Season Pass will certainly be sold on its own in the future.

Pre-order bonuses are where things get interesting. If you pre-order The Fractured But Whole, you will get a copy of The Stick of Truth free of charge. If you don’t own The Stick of Truth, this is a pretty good deal that is hard to pass up if you’re already interested in the new game. That’s not the only thing you’ll get for pre-ordering either. A pre-order will also get you Towelie as your gaming bud, whatever that means.

South Park: The Fractured But Whole is available October 17 for Xbox One, PS4 and PC.