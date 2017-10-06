Splatoon 2: Next Splatfest Asks Vampires or Werewolves

Nintendo

In honor of Halloween and October, Splatoon 2 is having a spooky theme for its upcoming Splatfest in North America. It has been a little over a month since the last Splatfest so we are overdue for one and Nintendo is delivering.

This Splatfest is not only spooky but it is also being held on October 13. Thirteen has long been considered an unlucky number and it’s even mean unlucky this year since it falls on Friday the 13th. This upcoming Splatfest asks players to choose either team Vampire or team Werewolf. This one actually has potential to be a pretty close battle.

This Splatfest will take place on October 13 and run through October 14. It will follow the same format of Splatfests in the past and only feature Turf War as players battle it out for their team. Players will be given a shirt beforehand that can be used to fill up with abilities. The events kick off a 9 p.m. PT on October 13 or midnight ET on October 14.

Splatoon 2 is receiving a new weapon and stage today in another free update. The stage is called Snapper Canal and it will be added into the map rotation as soon as it’s released. The weapon is called the Bamboozler 14 Mk which is a returning weapon from Splatoon 1.

Splatfests are one of the big features about Splatoon 2. The battles operate just like a normal Turf War battle, but this time you’re fighting for your chosen side. You select what team you’ll be on in the hub area and then you can either choose the Solo Division or Team Division. The Team Division is used if you want to play with friends as you’ll be ranked with other teams while solo will put you up against other solo players. You can read more about how the Splatfests will operate here.

Since a lot of Splatoon 2’s longevity will depend on these Splatfests, Nintendo has promised to keep them going for at least two years. This gives us Splatfests for twice as long as its predecessor and it will also be a way to keep players interested. On top of the Splatfests, Nintendo is also pumping the game with free DLC long after the launch, giving players more weapons, gear, stages and more. This should come as no surprise since Splatoon was one of the Wii U’s standout titles so Nintendo is building on that with the sequel.