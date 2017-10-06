Splatoon 2 Gets New Snapper Canal Stage, New Weapon Today

Nintendo

Splatoon 2 is getting a brand new stage and weapon today.

The Snapper Canal stage will be added to the rotation. First introduced during September’s Nintendo Direct, Snapper Canal features a river running through the middle of the stage that will splat anyone who falls in. From the pictures on the official Tumblr page, we can see that there will also be a lot of vantage points for snipers and a central walkway across the water acting as a choke points.

We’ll also be getting the Bamboozler 14 Mk 1 today. A fan favorite from the original game, the Bamboozler 14 Mk 1

has the highest charge rate out of all the chargers but it’s also the weakest. However the range is pretty decent and remains constant regardless of charge. According to the Splatoon 2 wiki, the weapon will come with the Curling Bomb and the Tenta Missiles.

Happy Friday! Today’s DLC weapon – the Bamboozler 14 Mk l! pic.twitter.com/20XIVIYHnY — Splatoon 2 🎃 (@SplatoonSwitch) October 6, 2017

Last week’s DLC weapon was the Tenta Brella, an alternate version off the standard Splat Brella that had stronger shot power, longer range, a slower shield launch, slower fire rate, more ink consumption, and a much wider area of shield coverage.