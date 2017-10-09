Star Wars Battlefront 2 Beta Extended: When Does it End?

EA/DICE

The Star Wars Battlefront 2 beta has been in full swing since October 4 and it was originally set to end today. However, it has since been extended an additional two days. The announcement was really much of an announcement and it happened rather quietly.

Different challenges and events were available daily for players that were set to end today. With the extension of the beta, we now have two additional days to play but there won’t be any new challenges to coincide with the extension. The Star Wars Battlefront 2 beta closes October 11 at 4 p.m. UTC which is 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET.

The beta allows players to rank up to level 10, where progress will be halted. This gives players a good idea of what to expect in the game without letting you go to far in terms to leveling up. The beta gave players a look at Galactic Assault, which can almost be described as Walker Assault on steroids, Starfighter Assault and Strike. Most importantly, the beta gave us a great look at the prequel trilogy content that will be included in the game. We haven’t seen prequel trilogy content in Battlefront since 2005 so this is a very welcome return.

Unfortunately, progress made in the beta will not carry over to the main release. It’s a good thing the game stops you at level 10 because we’d be pretty upset to hit a high level only to have to do it again upon release of the game.

Fortunately, those who participate in the beta do get an added bonus as a thank you from the development team. Every player that participates in the beta will receive a specially curated “Founders Crate” that will be carried into launch, filled with items, including credits, an exclusive emote for Darth Maul, and a rare trooper Star Card to get a head start in battle. Those who pre-order the game will also get an exclusive Rey skin.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 releases November 17 for Xbox One, PS4 and Origin on PC. For bonus goodies, you can opt for the Elite Trooper Deluxe Edition which will help get you a head start on the competition on November 14.