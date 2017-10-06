Star Wars Battlefront 2 Beta: How to Claim Rewards

So Star Wars Battlefront 2’s Beta has different challenges you can do to earn credits, which are used to purchase loot boxes. The challenges take the form of tasks such as playing on multiplayer maps as a certain class for 10 minutes or defeating enemies as certain classes, and more. As you complete these challenges, you can track your progress at the end of a match. You’ll be able to earn anywhere from 100 to 1,000 credits depending on the challenge and you’ll often complete multiple challenges at the same time.

However, once you complete a challenge, you don’t earn the credits automatically. From the main menu, you have to head over to the “Career” tab by pressing the shoulder buttons. You then get a list of different categories of challenges. Enter whatever category you completed challenges in, highlight the challenge, and then select the challenge to claim your credits.

So far there are only three kinds of crates, Starfighter crates (1,100 credits) containing one guaranteed Starfighter card, Trooper crates (1,100 credits) containing one guaranteed Trooper card, and Allegiance crates (1,000 credits) containing one guaranteed Trooper or Hero card. Cards are used to upgrade your character or even swap out new weapons and abilities.