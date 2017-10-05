Star Wars Battlefront 2 Beta: How to Play as a Hero

The beta for the highly anticipated third-person action game Star Wars Battlefront 2 has officially begun. While players can take to the streets of Theed to fight it out as nameless soldiers, the best way to experience this game is through the eyes of an iconic hero or villain. Following the same trend of the core series, users can helm a variety of different specialty characters that have been pulled right from the source material. Sadly, players will only get to try out four landbased heroes and four vehicle heroes during this beta.

These heroes include:

Boba Fett

Han Solo

Darth Maul

Rey

Poe’s T-70 Wing

Boba Fett’s Slave I

Maul’s Scimitar

Millennium Falcon

If you want to play one of these characters then you’ll need to start earning a new in-game currency called Battle Points. Accumulated throughout the game, these credits allow players to purchase new vehicles, stronger base troops, and even heroes during a match. This goes for both land and air-based combat, however, a number of Battle Points needed for specific heroes will depend on the game mode.

If you are playing Galactic Assault these heroes will cost you a whopping 5,000 points while a Starfighter Assault hero will either cost 2,500 or 3,000 depending on which unit they are. Once you actually have enough credits to play as this character go to the selection menu when you die. From here, tab all the way over to the right where you see the hero that you want to pick and then confirm your selection.

Remember, you can only have one of each hero out at any time, so if you really want to play Boba Fett and he’s already selected then you’ll need to wait. These characters are extremely powerful, especially when they work and push with the rest of their team. Heroes like Darth Maul and Rey are capable of forcing through a tough frontline. Make sure to pick your hero when it is most advantageous to your team. Star Wars Battlefront 2 is a team based game, so always keep that in mind if you are determined to play as a hero.