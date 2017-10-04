Star Wars Battlefront 2 Beta: What The Classes Are & How They Work

The Star Wars Battlefront 2 beta is available now for some players and with it comes a complete overhaul of the multiplayer system introduced in the Battlefront reboot. Instead of selecting a skin, a gun and some Star Cards like you did in the first game, Battlefront 2 reintroduces classes to the series. A class systems gives each player a defined role instead of everything loading up on what feels like the same kit.

There are four different classes in Battlefront 2. We have the Assault class which is your run of the mill trooper with a rifle. Heavy which is your repeating blaster with the option to push the front lines with a mini-gun and shield. We have an Officer class which helps buff your teammates and the Specialist class equipped with a sniper. Each class plays pretty different from each other so you’ll have to choose one based on the situation and personal preference.

Each class can be equipped with three Star Cards, a weapon, an emote and a victory pose. The cards are separated into Boost Cards and Ability Replacement Cards. The Boost Cards are designed to compliment the skills your character such as giving you quicker cooldowns or recovering more health with a melee kill. The Ability Replacement Cards will take an ability currently in your kit and replace it with something else. You are able to craft new cards using Crafting Parts which can be obtained by completing challenges and playing the game.

To start off, you can only put one Star Card on a class at a time but you will have the option to put two more on as you level up that particular class. Outside of those four classes, you also have the option of leveling up your starships and vehicles.

In Starfighter Assault, you choose between an Interceptor, Fighter and Bomber and each of those ships can be customized the same way you do with the four classes. Each of the ships play much different than each other so that represents another good change of pace from the first Battlefront.

Using the credits you earn by playing matches, you can purchase different crates from the Store. You have the choice between Starfighter, Trooper and Allegiance Crates. Each of these crates guarantees a new card and then two other mystery items. They all cost between 1,000-1,100 credits a pop so it doesn’t take a whole lot of time to work up enough credits to purchase them.