Star Wars Battlefront II Multiplayer Beta: Times, Modes & More

The Star Wars Battlefront II beta is quickly approaching and we have all you need to know about it right here. The beta will take place over the course of five days if you pre-order the game but three days is you don’t have a pre-order. There will be different challenges to do on each day of beta which means you’ll have to check back in each day for something new. To top it all off, all the progress you make in the beta will carry over to the full game.

Early access for the beta begins on Thursday, October 4 at 8 a.m. UTC which is 4 a.m. ET and 1 a.m. PT. It opens up for everyone at the same but on October 6 instead. The multiplayer beta will run until October 9 at 4 p.m. UTC or 12 p.m. ET and 9 a.m. PT. If you want to know what times those are in your part of the world, you can head over to this website right here.

Here are the challenges you’ll have to look forward to each day:

October 4 (Early Access Begins):

Assault Trooper Challenges – Play as an Assault trooper, play as all four trooper classes, and defeat 150 enemies in any mode to earn rewards.

October 5:

Battle and Hero Challenges – Use your Battle Points to become a Hero, play as both a Light and Dark Side hero, and defeat 20 enemies as a Hero to earn rewards.

October 6 (Open Beta Begins):

Arcade Challenges – Win Arcade while defeating 30 enemies, complete with 3 Arcade scenarios to earn rewards.

October 7:

Galactic Assault Challenges – Play a round of Galactic Assault, defeat 20 enemies while playing as a Reinforcement, and play as, and defeat a trooper, a reinforcement, a hero, and a villain to earn rewards.

October 8-9:

Starfighter Assault Challenges – In Starfighter Assault, become a Hero Ship, destroy 5 Turrets and 5 Objectives, and get a Savior Kill Assist 25 times to earn rewards.

Everyone who participates in the beta at any point will earn a specially curated “Founder’s” Crate filled with gifts as a thank you from the developers. Players will be able to look forward to credits, an exclusive emote for Darth Maul and a rare trooper Star Card.

The three modes that will be available throughout the beta are Galactic Assault, Starfighter Assault, Strike and Arcade. Galactic Assault will take place on Naboo as you’re either a member of the Republic tasked with defending the royal palace or you’re a member of the Separatist Alliance with the goal of taking over the palace.

Starfighter Assault takes things to the original trilogy as you’re either a member of the Rebel Alliance or the Galactic Empire and your goal is to either destroy or defend an Imperial Star Destroyer over the planet Fondor. For Strike, we’re shifting in the sequel trilogy era. Players are either on the side of the First Order or the Resistance as they battle it out around Maz’s castle. Arcade will give players some single-player content to enjoy in Naboo’s capital of Theed.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 releases November 17 for Xbox One, PS4 and Origin on PC. For bonus goodies, you can opt for the Elite Trooper Deluxe Edition which will help get you a head start on the competition on November 14.