Stardew Valley: What the Exclamation Point Is

Stardew Valley is a game much loved by fans but admittedly, it can be a little difficult for newcomers to learn the ropes. Honestly, the game does a pretty poor job of telling you what to do and even what the controls are. For many, that’s a lot of the fun in the game, how you really have no set goal but instead get to do what you want each day. Some players want a little guidance in their games and that’s okay too.

The title recently made its way to the Nintendo Switch which has opened up the game to wide variety of new and returning players. Whether it’s your first time on the farm or you’ve already spent countless hours here, you likely have some questions about the game.

We’re here to tell you what that exclamation point means in the right hand corner of your screen. That little symbol can quickly become annoying especially since you have a little arrow pointing to it the whole time. What that point means is you have some unread journal entries. The game doesn’t do a good job of explaining how to check your journal so you’re basically left with the exclamation point and no idea how to check it.

If you mess around enough with the controls, you’ll discover that your right analog stick actually controls a cursor that you can use to move over to the exclamation point. From there, just click on the point and read your journal entries. It’s kind of upsetting that the exclamation point is as simple as this but that’s the way it goes sometimes. At least you know how to get rid of the notification now.

The journal entries basically act as a tutorial for the game and give you some basic hints of what to do to get started in the game. Ironically, we probably could’ve used a tutorial on how to get to the tutorial in the first place.

Stardew Valley is out now for Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC.