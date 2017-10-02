Stardew Valley Switch Version Coming This Week

Stardew Valley for the Nintendo Switch is coming Thursday, October 5, 2017 for $14.99, according to CEO and Designer at Chucklefish LTD Tiy.

The publisher submitted the game to Nintendo early September. In August, they fixed the last known bugs for the version and said that a release date will be announced as soon as they can be sure of it. They also posted some pictures of the game running on the Switch.

Stardew Valley first released on February 26, 2016, where it quickly topped the Steam sales charts. It was also a critically well-received game with the PC version earning an 89 on Metacritic. The game has since then seen releases on PS4 and Xbox One. A Wii U version was planned but scrapped when production moved to the Switch.

Heavy reported that the game was taken off the list of games coming soon to the Nintendo Switch back in June 2017. Damon Baker of Nintendo of America confirmed that they were looking into getting the game back on the list. The game was eventually put back on the list but its release date window changed from “summer 2017” to just “2017”.

Stardew Valley isn’t the only farming sim to come to the Switch. Harvest Moon: Light of Hope, the latest entry in the long-running series Stardew Valley was inspired by, is coming to the Switch as well. It made an appearance at E3 2017, with President and CEO of Natsume Hiro Maekawa saying that they wanted to go back to the series’ roots.

Harvest Moon: Light of Hope will set itself apart from other Harvest Moon titles with its depth, including a robust story and clear-cut goals. We set out to create a SNES-style nostalgic game with deep and meaningful characters and events, and we are excited to have our fans play it at E3 and tell us what they think!

