WATCH: The Stranger Things Mobile Game is Very Goof Troop

Stranger Things (unseen by me) is possibly Netflix’s most popular show. The combination of 80s nostalgia with creepy vibes and Spielbergian childhood wonder catapulted the show into the forefront of the American lexicon. With a second season on the horizon, a mobile game has been released. And to be frank, it looks awesome:

The game finds you exploring Hawkins and associated locations; The forest, the Lab, and other new places, too. Throughout the game you’ll be solving puzzles, fighting enemies, and finding collectibles and other playable characters.

Gameplay wise it conjures up a lot of 90s nostalgia, which is ironic. From Zelda to Metal Gear to the classic Goof Troop SNES game that had focused heavily on combat and puzzle solving.

It looks absolutely wonderful. It’s also completely free, with no in-app purchases or anything of that nature to bog you down.

If you’re the competitive type, you can engage in time trials with your friends.

Stranger Things Season 2 debuts on Netflix on October 27th (with the promise of an in-game update on that date, too).

Download it on iOS here