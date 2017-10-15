Undertale Collector’s Edition Unboxing & Review

Jack Fennimore

Undertale is one of the few games that deserve a collector’s edition. It was one of the biggest games of 2015, and its fanbase would only grow from there. However it’s one thing to deserve a collector’s edition, but is Undertale’s collector’s edition any good? Let’s take a look.

The build quality of the packaging is very sturdy and professional looking for such a quirky game. It’s just an imposing-looking black box embossed with the cityscape of the game’s location of New Home. But it also prominently displays the locket in the middle.

Speaking of which, the locket is the centerpiece of the whole set. It’s a recreation of the Heart Locket found in the game itself, with it even bearing the inscription “Best Friends Forever” just like in the game. It’s not real gold, of course, but the paint job features quite a luster. But the special thing about the locket is that it contains a music box that plays the “Memory” song from the game. The music box is nearly pitch perfect and gets me emotional just listening to it. I just wish the chain wasn’t so flimsy and such an annoyance to get back in the box.

We also of course get the game itself in the collector’s edition. I opted for the PS4 version since I already have it for the PC. The psychical version of the game includes a reversible cover much like the one Doom (2016) received. It’s not much different from the offical cover, but the beauty of it is that you turn over the cover and it reads “Also Undertale.”

The other notable thing about the physical edition is that it includes an illustration book drawn by Temmie Chang, who contributed much of the art for Undertale and even made a cameo in the game itself as the popular Temmie character. The book is essentially an illustrated version of the game’s intro cinematic in the style of a Little Golden Book complete with a golden border. It even ends with the sudden appearance of the game’s title just like in the game itself.

Also included is a collector’s edition… edition of the official soundtrack. Just like the physical version of the game, the soundtrack also features a reversible cover that has the same art but switches from the moody blue tone to a more colorful version.

The soundtrack is awesome, but the real draw is the included booklet with sheet music drawn for the tracks “Once Upon a Time,” “Fallen Down,” “Nyeh Heh Heh,” “Hopes and Dreams,” and “Memory.” Each arrangement includes annotations from creator Toby Fox himself, giving insight into his composing process and inspirations. Oh, and the comic sans is a lovely touch. I also love that Nyeh Heh Heh, the theme of Papyrus, has the tempo written as Pesto instead of Presto, a nod to his love of spaghetti.

This is one of the few collector’s editions worth the money. Fangamer could have easily thrown in the game, a soundtrack, and a crappy figurine and called it a collector’s edition, and we would have lapped it up regardless. But they decided to go the extra mile, offering items and hidden details that fit the quirky theme of the game that made it so beloved. Honestly it’s worth it just for the locket (despite the chain) and the sheet music, and I can’t wait to jam out with both of them. If you can’t get enough Undertale, then this collector’s edition is for you.

I give the Undertale Collector’s Edition five smooched ghosts out of five.