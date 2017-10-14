WATCH: 10k Up For Grabs in LIVE World of Tanks Blitz Tournament

FortySeven.com

Mobile Masters: Las Vegas is officially underway from the Millennial E-Sports Stadium in beautiful, wild, always exciting Downtown Las Vegas Nevada.

The first event of the day finds the smash-hit World of Tanks: Blitz under the gun, as the best players from across America compete for their share of a $10,000 dollar prize pool.

World of Tanks: Blitz is the mobile version of the popular World of Tanks, played exclusively on mobile devices. The tournament, which will run from 10am – 3pm PST, will be followed by a Power Rangers: Legacy War, and a 50k Vainglory tournament on Sunday.

Critical Ops was originally included in the proceedings, but following recent events in Las Vegas, the game was removed from the tournament.

The Mobile Masters series is put on by Amazon, who seek to create the ‘Super Bowl’ of mobile gaming. The Las Vegas event is the third in the series, following the Mobile Masters Invitational in New York, and the Champions of Fire tournament which focused on mobile games like Crossy Road.

Stay tuned for updates, results, and details from this exciting event.