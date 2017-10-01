WWE 2K18: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

2K Games, Yuke's Visual, Concepts

Another year has come upon us all. That means WWE’s 2K series is ready to build upon its solid foundation.

WWE 2K18 is arriving with all the bells and whistles featured in past entries while also improving upon its mechanics in big and little ways. And as expected, its roster will offer a massive gathering of Hall of Famers, current Superstars and up and coming talent from the developmental brand. This year’s main cover star (Seth Rollins) perfectly encapsulates the themes present in this year’s WWE 2K installment – “Redesign, Rebuild, Reclaim.” The only AAA-developed wrestling game on the market wants to make sure its fanbase has everything they requested from before and more.

With all that being said, let’s get into everything that you need to know about the 5th WWE game under the 2K banner.

1. 29 New Superstars Will be Making Their Debut

WWE 2K18 has now taken the claim for its series as being the entry that features the biggest roster to date. 29 all new Superstars will be joining the already massive collection of Superstars who’ve starred in past installments. Members of the Cruiserweight Division such as TJP and Akira Tozawa, NXT stars such as No Way Jose and Ember Moon and more are just some of the new names you can expect to see this year. And of course, past Superstars who’ve updated their appearance and entrance will have those changes reflected in-game. For example, Jinder Mahal’s transition from lowly jobber to WWE Champion is perfectly represented by his new entrance (which can be viewed below):

2. Adjustments are Being Made to MyCareer, MyPlayer and Other Legacy Modes

Like last year’s release, WWE 2K18 is set to make its experience all the more lifelike and up-to-date as possible. The visuals are stronger than they’ve ever been, plus audio changes (such as the in-game NXT arena crowd reflecting the relatively lower volume of their cheers) have been made. Plus this year’s commentary team will compose of Michael Cole, Byron Saxton and Corey Graves.

Fans of the older SmackDown games will be happy to know that eight Superstars will once again be able to simultaneously fight in the ring (six for the Nintendo Switch Version). Along with that change to the in-ring action, the Royal Rumble Match has been retooled for the better and now you’ll be able to easily pick up or drag your opponent to specific points.

WWE.com made sure to describe the two main areas that will be enhanced for MyCareer mode and a cool new MyPlayer feature:

– Renewed focus on compelling stories for MyPLAYERs: 2K will introduce a more in-depth story for MyPLAYERs, the players’ created Superstar in MyCareer, to follow. The MyPLAYERs can pursue two distinct routes to glory in this virtual MyCareer Universe: a “Company Man” path which focuses on supporting the General Managers, or a “Fan Favorite” path that puts the onus on MyPLAYERs to have the best matches and in-ring interactions. – The ability to roam freely backstage: MyPLAYERs now have access to an expansive backstage area in MyCareer that will allow them to seek out new side quests and interactions with other Superstars. Rather than sifting through tedious menu options, MyPLAYERs can choose their next adventure just by approaching a Superstar backstage and striking up a conversation. – MyCareer will add the ability for friends and family to actually invade a MyPLAYER’s ongoing experience. MyPLAYERs can now invade their friends’ MyCareer save, and vice versa. Invading MyPLAYERs can act like any other Superstars in the backstage area, meaning they can become a new tag team partner, a rival or an unlikely partner for an in-game side quest.

3. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson” is the Brains Behind This Year’s Soundtrack

WWE legend Dwayne Johnson aka “The Rock” has been handed the reins for this year’s soundtrack curation. You can check read up on his official statement above on why he selected the following songs listed below:

– Blues Brothers – “Soul Man”

– Boston – “Smokin'”

– Bruno Mars – “Runaway Baby”

– Disturbed – “Down With The Sickness”

– Eazy-E – “Boyz-N-The-Hood”

– George Thorogood & The Destroyers – “One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer”

– Joe Walsh – “Rocky Mountain Way”

– Kanye West – “Black Skinhead”

– Kid Rock – “You Never Met a White Boy Quite Like Me”

– ¡MAYDAY! (feat. Tech N9ne) – “Last One Standing”

– Tech N9ne (feat. Krizz Kaliko, Serj Tankian) – “Straight Out The Gate”

4. The Season Pass Comes With MyPlayer Boosts, Roster Additions and More

Five DLC packs have already been announced, which will release throughout late 2017 and early 2018. These packs can be bought separately or all together by obtaining WWE 2K18’s Season Pass. Fans can look forward to getting new roster members, moves and MyPlayer boosts. Check out the full slate of DLC packs below:

1. Accelerator Pack – $5 – Players will gain access to all unlockable content available at launch in the game’s VC Purchasable section (excluding downloadable content). Players can also decide the overall rankings and attribute levels for all playable characters throughout the life of the product. 2. Enduring Icons Pack – $10 – Matt & Jeff Hardy (The Hardy Boyz)

– Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson (The Rock’n’Roll Express)

– Beth Phoenix 3. MyPlayer Kick Start Pack – $10 – Players will gain access to unlock and boost MyPlayer ratings and attributes made available at launch as part of the game’s MyCareer mode. Players can also unlock all clothing made available at launch that provides attribute boosts in MyCareer. 4. New Moves Pack – $4 – Tie Breaker

– Crash Landing

– Pumphandle Death Valley Driver

– Swinging Sleeper Slam 5. NXT Generation Pack – $10 – Aleister Black

– Drew McIntyre

– Elias

– Lars Sullivan

– Ruby Riot

5. WWE 2K18 Comes in a Standard, Deluxe and Collector’s Edition

WWE 2K18’s pre-order bonuses are plentiful. The Standard Edition’s goodies includes two playable versions of of WWE legend Kurt Angle – “American Hero” (2001) and ECW “Wrestling Machine” (2006). Fans who decide to pre-order the Deluxe Edition get access to the Season Pass, Early Access that lets them play the game on October 13, immediate access to the MyPlayer Kick Start Pack, two playable versions of John Cena (ECW One Night Stand 2006 & WrestleMania 26 from 2010) and playable WWE legends Batista and Rob Van Dam.

And finally, WWE 2K18’s Collector’s Edition (which has been nicknamed the “Cena (Nuff)” Edition) offers the following physical and digital bonuses:

– a copy of WWE 2K18’s Deluxe Edition

– access to the Season Pass

– playable WWE legends Batista and Rob Van Dam

– two playable versions of John Cena (ECW One Night Stand 2006 & WrestleMania 26 from 2010)

– two playable versions of of WWE legend Kurt Angle – “American Hero” (2001) and ECW “Wrestling Machine” (2006)

– exclusive premium packaging, which includes a unique cover sleeve

– an exclusive Mattel John Cena/”Cena Nuff” action figure featuring alternate T-shirt options

– a Fanatics Limited Edition Commemorative Plaque with a piece of the ring mat and a hand-signed photo from John Cena that celebrates his 16th WWE Championship victory at the 2017 Royal Rumble

– WWE SuperCard limited edition in-game cards featuring John Cena, Batista and Rob Van Dam, as well as an exclusive “Cena (Nuff)” card back

