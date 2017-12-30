Who Is Casey Jost, the Substitute HQ Trivia Host?

Twitter/HQTrivia

Everyone who plays HQ Trivia knows that Scott Rogowsky is the main host who greets you almost every day at 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. Eastern. But sometimes, a surprise host may show up, like Casey Jost does on occasion (most recently, December 29.) Although you may not see Jost that frequently, HQ Trivia actually has a number of substitute hosts who fill in for Scott from time to time. So who is the mysterious Casey Jost? Learn more about him below.

Casey, one of the game’s guest hosts, is no stranger to the entertainment business. He’s an actor, writer, and producer. He was senior comedy producer for 57 episodes of Impractical Jokers. He has writing credits that include Dave & Ethan: Lovemakers (a TV series), Some Guys Are Bigger than Others (a short), Characters Welcome (a TV series short in 2014), Above Average Presents, and he wrote 90 episodes for Late Night with Jimmy Fallon.

In the acting field, his appearances include Observatory Blues (a short), The Special Without Brett Davis, Better Briefs, Uncensored Hollywood Roundtable, Above Average Presents (Clay/Ira Glass/JJ Abrams), Inside Amy Schumer (Joshy), Dave & Ethan: Lovemakers, Staten Island Summer (Officer Wankel), 1000 Scenes, Doorman (Ralph), Deadbeat, Doorman, and more.

Just a few weeks ago, Jost did a Party of Five shot-for-shot remake parody:

Jost also sometimes performs standup comedy:

Get pumped for a brand new show next Monday, July 17th. AUDIO/VISUAL – co-hosted by me & @lisakleinwoman https://t.co/Y4V9PvPomn pic.twitter.com/NLkFfGHiiP — Casey Jost (@CaseyJost) July 10, 2017

He’s not the only one who sometimes guest hosts for HQ Trivia. Other guest hosts include Sharon Carpenter and Sarah Pribis.

Rus Yusupov, cofounder of HQ, told Mashable he plans to bring more guest hosts on as the game grows in popularity. “I think HQ is known for the gameplay. The personalities are a big part of that, but on the team, we put a lot of energy into making it a really compelling game experience. That’s in the branding, in the sound design, in the animations, the way the phone vibrates when you’ve got 3 seconds left… You should expect to see more faces.”

