Bah Humbug! The Nintendo eShop Is Down on Switch!

It’s Christmas morning and in what could be almost as disappointing as coal in your stocking, is a Nintendo eShop that won’t load.

And sadly, it seems many gamers would prefer coal. As of 9:29 am Central Time, the Nintendo eShop is down.

IS THE ESHOP DOWN TODAY?

LMFAO I FEEL SO BAD FOR PPL WHO JUST FOR NINTENDO STUFF TODAY — CistReactZ 💀 (@JustClickNWatch) December 25, 2017

I was one a press away from buying a game then the eshop went down — Silence64 (@silence6400) December 25, 2017

This is of course most likely due to the massive influx of new players hitting Nintendo’s servers in the wake of Christmas morning – where the Nintendo Switch was surely a hot commodity under the Christmas tree this year.

The problem seems to be effecting international players as well:

Dios, ha habido tantas switchs en navidad que la eshop ha crasheado xDDDDDDDDDDD joder — Abdulito (@Abdulitokun) December 25, 2017

The outrage is particularly savage as the eShop is the primary way to play and download the multiple of Indie Games that are a major selling point for the Nintendo Switch.

There’s no word if the outage is affecting system update or firmware update capabilities, and Nintendo has not yet commented on the situation.

Stay tuned for updates regarding the ability to access Nintendo’s digital download hub.