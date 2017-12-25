Bah Humbug! The Nintendo eShop Is Down on Switch!
Search Heavy

Bah Humbug! The Nintendo eShop Is Down on Switch!

eShop Down?

It’s Christmas morning and in what could be almost as disappointing as coal in your stocking, is a Nintendo eShop that won’t load.

And sadly, it seems many gamers would prefer coal. As of 9:29 am Central Time, the Nintendo eShop is down.

This is of course most likely due to the massive influx of new players hitting Nintendo’s servers in the wake of Christmas morning – where the Nintendo Switch was surely a hot commodity under the Christmas tree this year.

The problem seems to be effecting international players as well:

The outrage is particularly savage as the eShop is the primary way to play and download the multiple of Indie Games that are a major selling point for the Nintendo Switch.

There’s no word if the outage is affecting system update or firmware update capabilities, and Nintendo has not yet commented on the situation.

Stay tuned for updates regarding the ability to access Nintendo’s digital download hub.

No Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Discuss on Facebook