Pokemon Go Delibird Is Out in Time for Holiday Event

Delibird is now available in Pokemon Go just in time for the holiday event.

Our reporter saw the Pokemon in the game, but it ran away before he could catch it.

Redditor bendikts saw the Pokemon in the game, as evidenced in the screenshot below:

Many other users in the comment section for the post report catching it as well. User alip4 caught two Delibird and they both came with 250 stardust, indicating that the Pokemon will give extra Stardust possibly for the duration of the holiday event. User Hunter_Thorn got a Delibird with its signature move of Present, a quick move that does five damage, as well as Icy Wind.

According to User TheDefected, the Santa Hat-wearing Pikachu available during the holiday event can come with the move Present as well.

Evidence that Delibird was coming to Pokemon Go dates back as far as early December when Pokemon Go Hub found code in the game related to the move Present.

Delibird’s inclusion in the game coincides perfectly with the new Holiday event as its design and gift-giving attack is based off of Santa Claus. The Pokemon was also featured heavily in a Christmas-themed Pokemon anime short known as Delibird’s Dilemma, in which the titular Pokemon loses its presents and has to employ the help of Ash’s Pokemon to get them back.

Delibird, also known as the Delivery Pokemon, was first introduced in the second generation of Pokemon games (Pokemon Gold, Silver, Crystal). While it’s somewhat infamous for its terrible stats and goofy appearance, others enjoy the Pokemon regardless. According to Bulbapedia, its design may not only have been inspired by Santa Claus but of the European folklore of a white stork bringing babies to new parents.

Delibird isn’t the only new Pokemon coming to Pokemon Go with the arrival of the holiday event. Ice and water type Pokemon from gen three are also coming according to a blog post from Niantic, including Feebas, Milotic, Wailmer, Snorunt, Luvdisc, Relicanth, and the Legendary Pokemon Kyogre.

In addition, a Pikachu wearing a Santa Clause hat will start spawning December 21 at 1 p.m. PST/ 4 p.m. EST. Ice type Pokemon will also start spawning more frequently.

Starting December 22 at 1 p.m. PST/ 4 p.m. EST and ending December 25 at 1 p.m. PST/ 4 p.m. EST, the first PokeStop you visit each day will gift you with a single-use Egg Incubator.

From December 21 through December 25 at 1 p.m. PST/ 4 p.m. EST, special boxes will be offered in the in-game shop offering Super Incubators, Lure Modules, and the brand new Star Pieces which earn bonus Stardust for 30 minutes when activated. Special boxes will feature Premium Raid Passes, Super Incubators, and Star Pieces starting December 25 through January 4, 2018 at 1 p.m. PST/ 4 p.m. EST.

Niantic recently introduced AR+ support for Pokemon Go on iOS 11 on iPhone 6s and newer models. AR+ places Pokemon in a fixed point in space, more realistically superimposing them in the real world. Not only that, but there’s a new awareness mechanic where you can sneak up on Pokemon while being careful not to scare it away. Catching a Pokemon in close proximity gives you a better chance at earning Great and Excellent Throw bonuses and successfully sneaking up on Pokemon earns you an Expert Handler bonus which awards more XP and Stardust.

