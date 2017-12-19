Pokemon Go Groudon: Best Moves & Counters in Raids

Niantic

Groudon, the main Legendary Pokemon of Pokemon Ruby, is now available to battle and capture in Raid Battles. The Legendary Pokemon is only available in the game from now until January 15, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. PST / 4:00 p.m. EST, giving you a whole month to capture is as opposed to Ho-Oh’s availability of two weeks. While you have plenty of opportunities to beat it, there are a few counters and moves that you can use to increase your odds.

GamePress recommends that you use a Gyarados. The Pokemon not only has a huge attack stat, but it isn’t weak to any of Groudon’s moves. Solar Beam doesn’t hit as hard because Gyarados is a flying type as well as a water one, and Earthquake and Fire Blast are weaker because it’s a water type. More importantly, Gyarados can learn Waterfall, a Quick move with one of the highest damage per second in the game according to The Silph Road, and Hydro Pump, which is the strongest water type Charge Move according to GamePress. Having its Quick and Charge Moves be water type is a big advantage because Groudon is weak against water type moves and they are both boosted by Gyarados’s water typing.

One thing to keep in mind is the newly introduced weather mechanic, where the local weather can boost the power of moves in the game. If it is sunny outside, then nearly all of Groudon’s possible moves including Solar Beam, Earthquake, and Fire Blast are boosted. However, if you use a grass type Pokemon in sunny weather, then its moves are boosted as well and can hit Groudon harder that they already do. And if a Groudon has Solar Beam, then it won’t do as much damage against your Grass type Pokemon. However, you have to be careful against a Groudon with Fire Blast because it will annihilate your Grass type Pokemon.

One such grass type that User ProHitman001 on The Silph Road subreddit recommended was Exeggutor. Exeggutor can learn Bullet Seed and Solar Beam according to GamePress which are both grass type moves. GamePress also recommends using Venusaur with Razor Leaf and Solar Beam as well as Sceptile with Bullet Seed and Leaf Blade.

Ice type Pokemon are also strong against Groudon. Plus, their moves can be boosted in Snowy weather, which is perfect because Groudon’s Raid Battles for this period take place during the wintertime. GamePress recommends an Articuno with Frost Breath and Blizzard or Ice Beam, but if you don’t have one then you can use Cloyster since it has decent attack and high defense. It’s also water type as well as ice type giving it protection against Fire Blast.

Another good counter that isn’t weak to Fire Blast is Vaporeon. Not only is it one of the best water types in the game with a rating of 9.5 out of 10 from GamePress, but it can also learn dual water type moves including Hydro Pump.

GamePress also recommends using a Ho-Oh as it is strong against nearly all of Groudon’s moves and can hit hard with Solar Beam. They also recommend Dragonite because it has one of the highest attack stats in the game and is strong against most of Groudon’s moves. Just be wary that if Groudon has Dragon Tail then it can hit Dragonite hard as well.

According to our previous report, you need about five to seven trainers at levels 30 through 40 to defeat Groudon. Your Pokemon should be around level 30 to 40 as well. To figure out what level your Pokemon is at, you can use this website and enter your CP, HP, and Stardust needed to power up to find your IV and level.

