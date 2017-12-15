Pokemon Go Groudon Raid Battle: When Does It End?

Niantic

Niantic confirmed that Generation Three Legendary Pokemon Groudon is coming to Pokemon Go.

Groudon is available in Raid Battles from December 15, 2017 to January 15, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. PST / 4:00 p.m. EST, giving players a full month to capture it.

There’s no word yet on other Legendary Pokemon from gen three. However, data for the exclusive moves for gen three Legendaries Jirachi and Deoxys, Doom Desire and Psycho Boost respectively, were found in the game during a datamine in November. This could mean that Jirachi and Deoxys could be coming sooner rather than later, though this is still speculation.

Groudon is a pure ground type, so it is strong against electric, poison, and rock Pokemon and weak against grass, ice, and water Pokemon. Be sure to set up your teams accordingly.

The last Legendary Pokemon offered in Pokemon Go was Ho-Oh, which was available from November 27 to December 14 – only two weeks. However, its initial end date was December 12. It was extended reportedly in response to a bug that prevented players from catching a Raid Boss if a member of the Raid Team dropped out mid-raid. The bug was fixed on December 3.

Groudon joins a long list of gen three Pokemon added to the game last week. In fact, it is the first Legendary Pokemon from gen three to be added to the game. Groudon is the central Legendary Pokemon of Pokemon Ruby, with Kyogre being the main Legendary for Pokemon Sapphire and Rayquaza being the main one for Pokemon Emerald.

The update also added weather effects, where weather effects in real life would increase the spawn rates of certain types of Pokemon. It also added the beta feature to create battle parties that allow trainers to create teams of up to six Pokemon for Gym Battles and Raid Battles, according to another blog post by Niantic. It also increased Pokemon Storage maximum to 1,500, updated the battle interface to include a dedicated button for Charged Attacks, and performed various bug fixes and other updates.

In other news, Archit Bhargava, Global Marketing Lead for Pokemon Go, told TechCruch that they’ll be hosting an in-game holiday event around December 21. He didn’t tell them what to expect for the event.

Last year’s holiday event gave players a chance to catch a Pikachu wearing a Santa Claus hat. The event also made Pokestops give players an incubator every day that they visit and increased the chance of getting an egg at Pokestops that hatched into the baby Pokemon. Later in the event, they increased the spawn rates of the Kanto starter Pokemon and their evolutions as well as double the duration of Lure Modules. So we could see similar effects in this year’s holiday event, though it’s not yet confirmed.

The last Pokemon Go event was the Global Catch Challenge, in which players were tasked with catching over three billion Pokemon in order to unlock double Stardust, double XP, time extensions for Lure Module activation, and a 48 hour worldwide appearance of East Asia exclusive Farfetch’d while East Asia gets an appearance by Australia exclusive Kangaskhan. Players caught exactly 3,364,580,633 Pokemon during the seven day event according to Niantic, unlocking all of the perks. Niantic released Ho-Oh after players reached the 3 billion Pokemon threshold.

