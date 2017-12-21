Pokemon Go Holiday 2017: List of New Pokemon Coming

Niantic

Niantic officially confirmed this year’s holiday event for Pokemon Go. The event offers a variety of perks for players but one of the most exciting is the arrival of ice and water type Pokemon from generation three of the main games (Pokemon Ruby/Sapphire/Emerald) starting December 21 at 1 p.m. PST/ 4 p.m. EST. This adds to the 50 gen three Pokemon added to the game two weeks ago.

Niantic said that 20 Pokemon are coming to the game but didn’t specify which ones are coming. However, their blog post includes a picture containing Feebas, Milotic, Wailmer, Snorunt, Luvdisc, Relicanth, and the Legendary Pokemon Kyogre. We can assume that the evolutionary stages of the Pokemon above (for those that have it) will be included as well.

Spheal and Wingull made an appearance during the Holiday loading screen, so it’s highly likely that the water type Pokemon and their evolutions will come to the game as well.

It’s also possible that gen two Pokemon Delibird will come to the game, as its design and gift-giving attack is based off of Santa Claus. Earlier this December, Pokemon Go Hub found code in the game related to Delibird’s signature move Present.

Gen two Pokemon Stantler is also a good candidate for the holiday event since it resembles a reindeer. In fact, the Pokemon can be seen pulling Santa’s sleigh when he appeared in the Pokemon anime, according to Bulbapedia. It can also learn Take Down in the main Pokemon games, according to Bulbapedia. The move was found in the game’s code during a datamine in November. However we haven’t seen any reports yet of the Pokemon’s existence in the game.

Below is a list of the new Pokemon. We will update the list as we get definitive proof of each Pokemon’s existence.

Delibird – Confirmed by multiple users including our own reporter

Lotad – Confirmed by PkmnMasterHolly

Lombre – Confirmed by PkmnMasterHolly

Ludicolo – Confirmed by PkmnMasterHolly

Carvanha – Confirmed by PkmnMasterHolly

Sharpedo – Confirmed by PkmnMasterHolly

Barboach – Confirmed by PkmnMasterHolly

Whiscash – Confirmed by PkmnMasterHolly

Corphish – Confirmed by PkmnMasterHolly

Crawdaunt – Confirmed by PkmnMasterHolly

Feebas – Confirmed by PkmnMasterHolly

Milotic – Confirmed by PkmnMasterHolly

Glalie – Confirmed by PkmnMasterHolly

Spheal – Confirmed by PkmnMasterHolly

Sealeo – Confirmed by PkmnMasterHolly

Walrein – Confirmed by PkmnMasterHolly

Relicanth – Confirmed by PkmnMasterHolly