Pokemon Go Holiday 2017: What’s in the Special Boxes?

Pokemon Go just launched their brand new holiday event which offers a variety of perks to players. One of those perks is the addition of special boxes in the in-game shop offering a variety of useful items. Items include the brand new Star Pieces which earn players bonus Stardust for 30 minutes when activated.

The Winter Box, priced at 480 Coins, contains two Incense, two Egg Incubators, and five Star Pieces.

The Great Box, priced at 780 Coins, contains four Super Incubators, 10 Razz Berries, and 10 Star Pieces.

The Ultra Box, priced at 1480 Coins, contains eight Super Incubators, 10 Pinap Berries, 25 Star Pieces, and 10 Lure Modules.

Incense are normally 80 Coins for each one, Lure Modules are normally 100 Coins for each one, and Egg Incubators are normally 150 Coins. Overall it seems like the bundles are a pretty good deal, especially since they’re the only way to get Super Incubators and Star Pieces. The berries are a nice bonus too as you can’t normally purchase them from the shop.

According to a blog post from Niantic, the special boxes will feature Super Incubators, Lure Modules, and Star Pieces from December 21 through December 25 at 1 p.m. PST/ 4 p.m. EST. The special boxes will then feature Premium Raid Passes, Super Incubators, and Star Pieces starting December 25 at 1 p.m. PST/ 4 p.m. EST. through January 4, 2018 at 1 p.m. PST/ 4 p.m. EST. So it’s possible that the Ultra Box will start featuring Premium Raid Passes instead of Lure Modules after December 25.

This isn’t the first time Niantic offered special boxes during an event. They did just that for Halloween 2017, offering similar bundles of useful items.

In addition to offering the special boxes, the holiday event will also increase the spawn rate for ice type Pokemon, add a Santa Hat-wearing Pikachu, and add new ice and water type Pokemon from generation three including Feebas, Milotic, Wailmer, Snorunt, Luvdisc, Relicanth, and the Legendary Pokemon Kyogre. The holiday-themed gen two Pokemon Delibird was also confirmed to be in the game.

Starting December 22 at 1 p.m. PST/ 4 p.m. EST and ending December 25 at 1 p.m. PST/ 4 p.m. EST, the first PokeStop you visit each day will gift you with a single-use Egg Incubator.

Niantic recently introduced AR+ support for Pokemon Go on iOS 11 on iPhone 6s and newer models. AR+ places Pokemon in a fixed point in space, more realistically superimposing them in the real world. Not only that, but there’s a new awareness mechanic where you can sneak up on Pokemon while being careful not to scare it away. Catching a Pokemon in close proximity gives you a better chance at earning Great and Excellent Throw bonuses and successfully sneaking up on Pokemon earns you an Expert Handler bonus which awards more XP and Stardust.

