5 Best Digital-Only Titles on Nintendo Switch

It has been a strong 2017 for the Nintendo Switch in terms of first-party with the releases of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mario Kart 8: Deluxe, ARMS and Splatoon 2 but Nintendo has also had a strong indie title and digital lineup.

The Nintendo Switch eShop is constantly growing and being populated with several gems that can only be found there. Chances are that you’ve heard of many of, if not all of the titles on the list, but it’s still worth mentioning these games to the few who haven’t played them.

Here is a list of five of the best games found on the Nintendo Switch eShop. There are certainly a lot more but for the sake of the list, here are some of my favorites.

1. Sonic Mania Sonic Mania was one of the hits of 2017 with the return to retro Sonic the Hedgehog gameplay. The game features dated graphics on purpose for a sense of nostalgia and a return to form for the famous blue blur.

Despite being a budget title there is still a lot of content and a lot to love with this title. The game itself is rather short but there’s still a lot of content and replay value found in this title. It’s unfortunate Sonic Forces couldn’t pick up where Sonic Mania left off.

2. Enter the Gungeon

This game may be a few years old but it feels perfectly suited for the Switch. The portable nature of this console makes Enter the Gungeon a perfect game for this list.

Enter the Gungeon is a rougelike game that encourages short bursts of playing but also leave you wanting more. This is a perfect game you can just pick up and play for a couple of minutes and then put down.

Although the game is available on other platforms, it feels like the Nintendo Switch is the true home for this title.

3. Golf Story

It’s hard to describe a game like this but it is certainly worth playing for anyone with a Switch. It’s certain a game unlike any other. The game is an exclusive so you will need a Switch for it and it’s a sports-centric RPG that follows a golfer trying to rediscover his love for the game.

The game looks and plays like an old-school RPG but that shouldn’t be anything you worry about while playing this game. There are a plethora of side quests available in the game that should keep you busy for several hours.

Simply put, you should get this game.

4. Axiom Verge

Axiom Verge is another game that feels right at home on the Nintendo Switch. This title clearly takes a lot from the Metroid series which should be another reason Nintendo fans would like this title.

Again, the portable nature of the Switch comes into play here as you can the game in short bursts and still progress through the game.

Axiom Verge is available on several different platforms at this point but that doesn’t mean the Switch makes a perfect home for this title. If you’re craving more Metroid action, a pretty good one recently release on the 3DS.

5. Fast RMX

Fast RMX was a launch title for the Switch and although it may have been overshadowed by Breath of the Wild, that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t play this fast-paced racing game.

This title was one of the first games to showcase the power of the Switch over the Wii U as Fast RMX was able to escape the 720p from its predecessor on the Wii U to 1080p on the Switch.

At the very least, this is probably the closest Nintendo fans will get to an F-Zero game in a long time.