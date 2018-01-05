WATCH: Injustice 2 Enchantress Gameplay Reveal Live Stream

Note – this character showcase livestream from NetherRealm Studios will kick off on Friday, January 5 at 1pm PST/4pm EST.

Back in December 2017, The Atom made his way onto the ever growing roster of Injustice 2.

His inclusion as character DLC was made a reality due to the presence of the game’s Fighter Pack #3. Fans are still reeling from the shocking reveal of that pack’s debut of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. But before everyone gets to witness Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello, and Raphael mix it up with DC Comics’ best, a magical deviant will become a part of Injustice 2 first. That individual is Enchantress, someone who should instantly be familiar to those who watched her wreak havoc in 2016’s Suicide Squad movie. It may have taken forever to learn about her implementation within Injustice 2, but remember – patience is a virtue. The wait is now over now that this live stream about Enchantress has finally arrived. This latest Watchtower live stream will break down her normals, special moves, character trait and unique approach to battle.

You can stay right here as NetherRealm Studios shows off the next member of Injustice 2. Feel free to read up on Enchantress’ background in the wiki bio posted below: