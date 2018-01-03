The XBox One & XBox One Game Bundle Sweepstakes – Official Rules

The XBox One & XBox One Game Bundle Sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) OFFICIAL RULES
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. OPEN ONLY TO LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE 50 UNITED STATES AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA WHO ARE 18 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER AND LOCATED IN THE UNITED STATES AT THE TIME OF ENTRY.
- ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS: Open to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States and the District of Columbia who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry. Employees, contractors, directors and officers of Heavy Inc. (“Sponsor”), its parent, subsidiary and affiliated companies, promotional partners (including Ziff Davis Canada, Inc., trading as AskMen, referred to herein as “AskMen”), distributors, web design, advertising, fulfillment, judging and Sweepstakes agencies involved in the administration, development, promotion, fulfillment and execution of this Sweepstakes (collectively, “Sweepstakes Parties”), and the immediate family members of each (spouse, parent, child, sibling, grandparent, and spouse or “step” of each) and those living in the same households of each (those persons whether related or not who live in the same residence for at least three months during the twelve-month period preceding the start date of the Sweepstakes) are not eligible to participate.
2. SWEEPSTAKES PERIOD: Sweepstakes begins on 1/1/2018 at 12:00:01 am Eastern Time (“ET”) and ends on 1/31/2018 at 11:59pm ET (the “Sweepstakes Period”). Sponsor’s time clock is the official clock for this Sweepstakes.
3. TO ENTER: Go here during the Sweepstakes period and follow the instructions provided for entry into the grand prize draw and a chance to win the Grand Prize (as described below). Entries must be submitted prior to the Contest Close Date and must include a valid email address. Entries received after the Contest Close Date are ineligible and will not be included in the Grand Prize draw. Entries must be from within the Continental United States of America. Only one entry per email address and per IP address. A random drawing will be conducted on the first business day after Sweepstakes Period by employees or representatives of Sponsor who will randomly select: One (1) potential grand prize winner (the “Grand Prize Winner”) from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the total number of entries received. Sponsor will make one (1) attempt to contact potential winner at the e-mail address provided at time of entry. If Sponsor is unable to reach a potential winner via email after one (1) attempt, he/she may be disqualified and an alternate potential winner may be selected in a random drawing from among the remaining eligible entries at Sponsor’s sole discretion. If a selected entrant does not respond within twenty-four (24) hours of being contacted, he or she forfeits the prize and another entrant may, at the sole discretion of the Promotion Entities, be selected.
4. PRIZES, DRAWING, ODDS AND APPROXIMATE RETAIL VALUES: One(1) XBox One Console, One(1) Sonic Forces 2 (XBox One Addition), One(1) Need for Speed Payback (XBox One Addition), One(1) Lego Marvel Super Heroes (XBox One Addition), One(1) Star Wars Battlefront 2 (XBox One Addition), One(1) Assassins Creed Origins (XBox One Addition), One(1) Call of Duty WW2(XBox One Addition) total value of approximately $750.00. No transfer, substitution or cash redemption will be awarded in lieu of Prizes except by Sponsor who reserves the right to substitute a prize (or portion thereof) of comparable or greater value, in its sole discretion. All prize details are at the sole discretion of the Sponsor. All Prizes are awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee, either express or implied by Sponsor or any of the Sweepstakes Parties.
5. GENERAL CONDITIONS: Winners are solely responsible for any taxes on the respective prizes. No substitution of prize is offered, except as provided herein and at the sole discretion of the Sponsor. No transfer of prize. By participating, entrants agree to these Official Rules and Sponsor’s Privacy Policy (available at heavy.com) which are final and binding in all respects. Unclaimed prizes will not be awarded. Winners will be notified by e-mail and will be required to complete, sign and return an Affidavit of Eligibility/Liability Release, and, where lawful, a Publicity Release within two (2) days of attempted notification or prize may be forfeited. If a prize, or any portion thereof, cannot be awarded for any reason, Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prize with another prize of equal or greater value. If for any reason the Sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual who is responsible or who tampers with the entry process, and to cancel, modify or suspend the Sweepstakes. In the event of cancellation after the Sweepstakes has begun, Sponsor will award all prizes in a random drawing from eligible non-suspect entries received prior to cancellation. This Sweepstakes is offered only in the United States and is governed by the laws of the state of New York, and all claims must be resolved in the federal or state courts of New York County, New York.
7. OTHER RULES: By entering the Sweepstakes, entrants consent to receive newsletters(s), notification of future promotions, advertisements or solicitations by or from Heavy, General Assembly and AskMen via email or other means of communication. AskMen’s use of your email address is subject to its privacy policy (available at http://www.ziffdavis.com/privacy-policy). Heavy’s use of your email address is subject to its privacy policy (available at http://heavy.com/privacy-policy/)
6. LIMITATIONS OF LIABILITY AND RELEASE: Entrants must have a valid e-mail address. No liability or responsibility is assumed by Sponsor or Sweepstakes Parties resulting from user’s participation in, attempt to participate in the Sweepstakes, download of any information in connection with participating in the Sweepstakes. No responsibility or liability is assumed by the Sponsor or Sweepstakes Parties for technical problems or technical malfunction arising in connection with any of the following occurrences, without limitation, that may affect the operation of the Sweepstakes: hardware or software errors; faulty computer, telephone, cable, satellite, network, electronic, wireless or Internet connectivity or other online communication problems; errors or limitations of any Internet service providers, servers, hosts or providers; garbled, jumbled or faulty data transmissions; failure of any e-mail transmissions to be sent to or received; lost, late, delayed or intercepted e-mail transmissions; inaccessibility of the web site in whole or in part for any reason; traffic congestion on the Internet or web site; unauthorized human or non-human intervention of the operation of the Sweepstakes, including without limitation, unauthorized tampering, hacking, theft, virus, bug, worm; or destruction of any aspect of the Sweepstakes. Sponsor is not responsible for any typographical errors in the announcement of prizes or these Official Rules, or any inaccurate or incorrect data contained on the web site. Use of web site is at user’s own risk. Sponsor and the Sweepstakes Parties are not responsible for any personal injury or property damage or losses of any kind that may be sustained to user’s or any other person’s computer equipment resulting from participation in the Sweepstakes, use of the web site or the download of any information from the web site. By participating in the Sweepstakes, the entrant thereby releases Sponsor and the Sweepstakes Parties from any and all claims, damages or liabilities arising from or relating to such entrant’s participation in the Sweepstakes. By accepting a prize, recipient agrees that the Sponsor and Sweepstakes Parties, and all of their respective officers, directors, employees, representatives and agents will have no liability whatsoever for, and shall be held harmless by Winner against, any liability for injuries, losses or damages of any kind to persons or property resulting in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from participation in the Sweepstakes; from acceptance, possession, misuse or use of a prize; from participation in any prize-related activity or any travel related thereto which may be sustained in connection with the receipt, ownership or use of the prize. Except where prohibited by law, Winner grants (and agrees to confirm this grant in writing) permission for Sponsor and those acting under its authority to use his/her name, photograph, voice and/or likeness, for advertising and/or publicity purposes without additional compensation.
7. WINNERS LIST: For Winner names send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to: The Xbox One Sweepstakes Winners List Request, Heavy Inc., 330 West 38th street, Room 1002, New York, N.Y., 10018. Requests within 30 Days of End Date of Sweeps.
8. SPONSOR: Heavy Inc., 330 West 38th street, Room 1002, New York, N.Y., 10018.
