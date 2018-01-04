The Upcoming Fighting Games of 2018

Capcom

Another fighting game apocalypse is upon us!

And that ladies and gentleman…is a good thing (shout out to DDP). 2017 seemed to be enough of a Shoryuken to the jaw when it came to the onslaught of fighters that released. Injustice 2, Tekken 7, Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite, and a slew of brand new contenders entered the fray. Along with fully featured games, pre-existing fighters were updated with new characters, proper gameplay rebalancing and even new modes (we’re looking at you, Tekken Bowl!). Now that we’re in a new year, everyone’s looking forward to the next slate of upcoming fighters. On the horizon, there’s a wealth of extra hype fighting games that look to top last year’s amazing lineup.

This list will keep you updated on all the fighters you need to be aware of in 2018.

Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition

Developers: Capcom, Dimps

Publisher: Capcom

Platforms: PS4, PC

Release Date: January 16

Street Fighter V’s 2-year run started out on a mediocre note. But thankfully, Capcom and Dimps have made great strides in making its premier fighter climb higher and higher to greatness. Two seasons of DLC characters, new stages, way too many Chun-Li costumes and character rebalancing have led up to this – 2018’s overhaul of Street Fighter V. Arcade Edition will feature tons of fan requests – an arcade mode (WHAT TOOK SO LONG?), a more spruced up user interface, new V-Triggers’s and of course, new characters. Season 3 brings along with it the return of Sakura, Blanka, Cody, and Sagat. Then there’s the intriguing character additions of Falke and G. All those features and more will hopefully make Street Fighter V even more of a hype spectacle in your living room and at EVO.

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Developer: Arc System Works

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PC

Release Date: January 26

This one’s a match made in heaven. Arc System Works, the fighting game experts behind the Guilty Gear series, have partnered up with Bandai Namco to create a 2D Dragon Ball fighter. And to make this whole deal even better, that game is a 3v3 team based battle royale. Dragon Ball FighterZ has captivated hardcore and casual fighting game fans alike due to its flashy art style, insane onscreen action, and amazing delivery of fan service. Everyone from Goku right on down to his Dragon Ball Super rival Beerus are a part of this anime brawler. This fighter is just as fun to watch as it is to play for hours on end. Dragon Ball FighterZ is set to be one of the biggest games to launch in the first half of the year.

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT

Developer: Team Ninja

Publishers: Square Enix, Koei Tecmo

Platforms: PS4

Release Date: January 30

Since 2015, Dissidia Final Fantasy NT has been garnering a hardcore fanbase and gotten even better while in Japanese arcades. Anyone not living in Japan has had to wait for news of this game being ported over to consoles. Last year, that announcement went from a far-off dream to a hype inducing reality. Now it’s official – PS4 owners will get the exclusive right to get embroiled in some Final Fantasy-themed fisticuffs. Unlike the last two games, this series’ console debut will focus on 3v3 battles. Much of the roster from those two games will make their return alongside new members, such as Final Fantasy XV’s Noctis. The stages are now more vibrant and spacious, plus the action unfolds in a far more exciting manner. Dissidia Final Fantasy NT should be a priority for anyone who who wants to play out Cloud, Tidus, and Squall vs. Sephiroth, Jecht, and Ultimecia in their living room.

