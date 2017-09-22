Top 10 Best Gifts for New Drivers: The Definitive List 2017

Need a gift for a new driver in your life? We’re here to help with tons of gift ideas for the teens in your life who just started driving, as well as the adults in your life who recently got their license. It’s a nice gesture to give someone a small gift to celebrate them getting a license, passing a driving test, or getting their first car. The right gift can help ensure they drive safer, or allow them to express their personality and make their new car their own. Classic gift ideas to consider include a copy of The Driving Book: Everything New Drivers Need to Know but Don’t Know to Ask, or a small car air purifier. We have more gift ideas for new drivers below, so read on to get inspired.

1. Automatic AUT-350C Pro Gold 3G Connected Car Adapter

This little device plugs into their car’s OBDII port, and connects with a free smartphone app. This car gadget is packed with smart reporting features that make driving safer and more fun. One of the best features decoding check engine lights and other warning lights on the dashboard. Just open the Automatic app and they’ll know whether a light is warning about a minor issue, or something that needs to be addressed immediately. Parents of new drivers will love it because of features like real time vehicle location tracking and crash detection, and adult new drivers will love it for tracking things like gas level in the car or remembering where you parked.

Price: $109.99 (15 percent off MSRP)

2. Ceyue Mens Leather Loafers

Looking for a fancy gift that’s old school cool? A pair of driving shoes is a creative, unusual gift idea that’s perfect for those who take driving and fashion seriously. These comfortable driving shoes feature pedal-gripping soles and lots of color options. Shopping for a woman? These loafers aren’t specifically marketed as driving shoes, but they have the same styling you’d expect from a classic leather driver.

Price: $33.99 – $37.99, depending on size and color selected

3. Pratt and Hart Traditional Leather Driving Gloves

Leather driving gloves are old school cool. And while they may not be the fashion must they used to be in decades past, driving gloves are still practical and fun. These leather drivers from Pratt and Hart have knuckle holes and a wrist snap closure. They’re practical for keeping hands warm in the winter months, but they just look plain cool. If you want to go even more upscale, these Italian leather driving gloves have a similar look, but a higher price point.

Price: $26.95

4. Garmin Nuvi 57LM GPS Navigator System

A GPS system gives new drivers better peace of mind, and it also gives peace of mind to the people who care about a new driver. A separate GPS system is nice because you’re not totally reliant on the map app on a smartphone. You can get continuous GPS navigation on your Garmin, and save your phone for calls or texts. Plus, a GPS unit can be shared among a family, which makes it perfect for families with teen drivers who might not have a smartphone of their own. This Garmin Nuvi system comes with lifetime maps, and it works with select backup cameras.

Price: $124.66 (17 percent off MSRP)

5. Car Perfume Car Fragrance Diffuser Vent Clip Set

This inexpensive gift adds a touch of fun to any woman’s car, as well as a delightful scent. Each vent clip flower is designed to look like a camellia blossom. Each blossom can be scented with essential oils. The flowers come in sets of two, with one flower measuring 5.5 cm and the other measuring 3.5cm. These would be an especially nice gift for a new teen girl driver.

Price: $6.99

6. Geekercity Car Trash Can

Sharing your car with a new driver? Help keep things tidy with a car-sized trash can. This is a nice gift for any messy new driver in your life. Designed to fit into a car cup holder, this tiny trash can provides a neat and tidy way to dispose of receipts, parking passes, food wrappers, or other detritus. This is an especially nice gift for any new driver who just got a new car and wants to keep it mint.

Price: $8.99

7. YI 2.7″ Screen Full HD 1080P60 165 Wide Angle Dashboard Camera

A dash cam can help prove that a new driver was not at fault during an accident. This HD dash cam from YI has a wide angle lens to capture as much of the horizon as possible. Quality night vision footage is also possible. In the event of a crash, the camera automatically saves footage of the moments before and after the accident. For less than $50, this dash cam is a great gift for any new driver who wants to protect themselves, and their driving record.

Price: $49.99 (44 percent off MSRP)

8. Red Plush Steering Wheel Cover

This fun steering wheel cover adds a huge amount of personality to any car it’s in. It also makes the steering wheel warmer and more comfortable to grip. This steering wheel cover also comes with a matching cover for your shift gear knob. Looking for a steering wheel cover with a more traditional, upscale look? We also love this genuine leather steering wheel cover.

Price: $13.99

9. Gideon™ Luxury Cooling & Heating Ventilated Seat Cushion for Car

Shopping for a new driver who doesn’t have heated seats in their car? This car seat insert features both heat and massage, which is perfect for keeping a new driver relaxed and warm during long winter drives. It’s also great for summer drives, thanks to a system of cooling fans that are also embedded in the seat cover. The insert fits over most standard car seats, and plugs into the DC outlet in your car. This simple gift makes even the most humble used car feel like a luxurious ride.

Price: $39.95 (43 percent off MSRP)

10. First Secure 90-Piece Roadside Assistance Emergency Car, Truck & RV Kit

Every new driver should be prepared for a roadside emergency. This emergency kit is packed with 90 items to help any driver tackle almost any emergency situation. There’s a set of jumper cables, as well as an air compressor, tire repair kit, tow strap, and first aid kit. A multi-tool, cable ties, reflective road warning triangle, and a tool for breaking glass.

Price: $49.95 (50 percent off MSRP)

