Top 10 Best Gifts for New Homeowners 2017

Buying a new home, especially a first home, is incredibly stressful. No wonder so many new homeowners throw a housewarming party when they finally get into their new place. New homeowners often need a little help decorating, stocking their kitchen, or finding those little items that make a house start to feel like a place where a family can build a life together. Whether you’re shopping for a gift for a housewarming party, or just want to get your friends a little something to make their new house feel more like a home, we’re here to help. While you could always go the practical route and get them something like a first aid kit or a fully stocked tool box, we’ve focused on more fun and creative gift ideas in the guide below. Most of the gifts on this list hover around the $20 or $25 mark, though we’ve included a couple of less expensive ideas, as well as a couple of extra-lavish gift ideas. If you want some additional resources to help you track down that perfect housewarming gift, you may find something perfect in our guides to the best thank you gifts and the best small gifts.

1. Custom Our First Home Sign

This customizable “first home” sign is a great gift for new homeowners. Designed to look like it’s made from burlap, this design has a very rustic, charming look. You can customize the couple’s name, date they purchased the house, and the house address. Another fun, customizable gift idea to consider for a new homeowner’s housewarming party is a custom pillow with their initials. We also love this “first Christmas in our new home” ornament.

Price: $12.99

2. Archipelago Pineapple Ginger Soy Candle

A candle is a traditional, safe gift idea for a housewarming. This soy candle from Archipelago is a great gift idea because it has a relaxing, uplifting scent that works for any room in the house. The wick is lead-free. The candle’s burn time is estimated at around 50 hours. Looking for similar, alternate product picks? We also recommend this L’Occitane Candied Fruits candle, or something from our guide to the best home fragrance products. If you end up going the candle route, consider pairing your candle with a wick trimming kit, to make your gift more thoughtful.

Price: $24.50

3. Lily’s Atelier Custom Engraved Cutting Board

This cute cutting board is perfect for anyone who is passionate about their home state. The cutting boards are customizable, allowing you to pick a state outline to be featured in the design. This is handmade and hand-finished in Irvine, CA, and it is recommended that you only hand wash it, rather than cleaning it in a dishwasher. This same company also makes custom engraved champagne flutes, if you’re looking for a different type of personalized gift.

Price: $18.45

4. Home Sweet Home Wine Bottle Labels

Attach these adhesive labels to a bottle of wine, and you have a gift you don’t even need to wrap. There are four labels in every pack, allowing you to give them a few different bottles, if you were so inclined. You can place these labels on any bottle of wine you have at home, or opt to purchase something special just for them. If you want a cheap-but-interesting option, consider this coconut flavored sparkling wine. If you want something really special, you can’t go wrong with a bottle of Armand de Brignac champagne.

Price: $8.89

5. ‘May This Home’ Chalkboard Typography Wall Sign by Ocean Drop Designs

This chalkboard wall sign is filled with positive wishes for anyone’s new home. This print does come with a hanger, if you want to hang it right away. It’s also thin enough to be placed in a traditional photo frame, if you were so inclined. The same company makes a similar wall art design that’s done in gold foil, if you’re looking for something with a little more razzle dazzle.

Price: $24.99 (7 percent off MSRP)

6. iTouchless 16 Gallon Dual-Deodorizer Oval Open Top Trash Can

A new home should always mean a new trash can. Who wants to bring a dirty, stained trash can from their old place to their perfect new home? This is a bit of a wildcard gift, but one we think that will be really well received thanks to a special dual-deodorizer design. Each can ships with two natural carbon filters to mask stubborn trash odors. The open top design is convenient for kitchens, bathrooms, shop or studio spaces, or even the garage. The same company also makes a deodorizing trash can with a flip top lid, if that’s more to their taste.

Price: $91.99 (23 percent off MSRP)

7. Etna Sofa Side Table

This is the kind of gift we love. It’s relatively inexpensive, but it has a huge impact when you bring it through the door. This petite sofa table is the perfect spot to place a drink, a plate, or some magazines. This gift ships unassembled, so if you want extra nice person points, consider assembling yourself before wrapping to give as a gift. To add a little more personality to this gift, consider pairing it with a funny add-on like this couch guest book.

Price: $19.99 (29 percent off MSRP)

8. Now Designs Takenoko House Shaped Garlic Keeper

This cute garlic keeper is the perfect new home housewarming gift for anyone who likes to cook. A garlic keeper allows the garlic to stay dry, while also keeping it in a mostly dark place to keep it from sprouting. The “roof” folds up to allow you access to your heads and cloves. The “windows” and “chimney” on this house allow proper ventilation, to prevent mold from growing on your garlic. This house holds multiple bowls of garlic, and it’s great for households that cook a lot of Italian, Chinese, or other global cuisines that require lots of garlic.

Price: $20.94 (19 percent off MSRP)

9. Rachael Ray Stoneware EVOO and Vinegar Dispensing Bottle (13-Ounce and 24-Ounce, Set of 2)

This cute oil and vinegar set makes a perfect gift for anyone who loves olive oil and balsamic vinegar. The cruets are made from stoneware, and add a bold pop of color to any kitchen. The larger bottle is for oil, and holds 24 ounces. The smaller vessel is for vinegar, and holds 13 ounces. To make your gift even better, include oil and vinegar for your recipient to enjoy. We recommend this dual pack of olive oil and balsamic from Ellora Farms. These Greek-made products are single origin, and you can even trace your exact bottle to confirm where it came from. Simply submit the five-digit Lot number printed on the bottle label into the company’s Origin Tracer ellorafarms.com.

Price: $19.99

10. Jonathan Adler White Porcelain Match Strike Squirrel

Looking for a creative housewarming gift for a new homeowner who likes to smoke? This cool match striker/match storage design is an ideal gift option. You can store matches in the nut, and “flame on” by striking the match against the base. A related design from the same designer is shaped like an ice cream cone, with matches being stored in the empty cone.

Price: $45

