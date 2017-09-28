Top 10 Best Law School Graduation Gifts 2017

Graduating from law school is a huge achievement. After racking up huge student loans, pulling months of all-nighters, and reading piles of books and legal briefs, someone you know has finally earned their JD. If you know someone who recently graduated from law school and is getting ready to practice law, it’s customary to get them a gift, even if they aren’t having a big law school graduation party. Help celebrate their law school graduation with a gift from our guide. We’ve carefully curated a list of gifts for new law school graduates, so check out our recommendations below. Most gifts on our list are $25 or less.

1. ‘Notorious RBG: The Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’

Need a gift for a law school grad who wants to be a justice on the Supreme Court someday? Inspire her with this funny book about Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Featuring annotated dissents, rare archival photos and documents, and illustrations, this fresh and fun book will appeal to students, recent law school grads, new lawyers, judges, or anyone who was a fan of the Notorious RBG Tumblr. This book is fun and accessible, but also heart-warming, inspirational, and fascinating for anyone who is interested in constitutional law.

Price: $10.36 (59 percent off MSRP)

2. ‘Kiss Me! I Passed the Bar Exam’ Adult Size Apron

This apron is the perfect gift for a recent law school grad who loves to cook, grill, or bake. If an apron isn’t quite what you had in mind, we also recommend two great shirts for law school grads. For the ladies, we love this “A woman’s place is in the courtroom” tee we spotted on Amazon. Another option we like is this “Bar Exam Survivor” shirt, which is unisex.

Price: $24.99

3. Ronts Attache Case With Lock

A briefcase is the classic law school graduation gift. This attache case as a classic look we love, reminiscent of old school briefcases or a vintage doctor’s bag. There’s room inside for up to a 15.6 inch laptop, as well as legal briefs, notepads, pens, and other necessary items for their new career. If you’re looking for something with a sleeker profile, we also really like this briefcase from Jason Gerald.

Price: $69.99 (30 percent off MSRP)

4. Inspirational Dandelion Ring

Inspirational jewelry is a great way to encourage a friend or family member to keep chasing their dreams. If you know someone who was the first person in their family to attend law school, celebrate their accomplishments with a special piece of jewelry. We love this dandelion ring because it reminds us of making wishes on dandelion heads when we were little. The ring is 5mm wide and is solid sterling silver. The inside of the ring is inscribed with the words “I wish”. Consider pairing it with this “I refuse to sink” bangle.

Price: $45

5. MaxGear Professional Business Card Holder

Want to get them a little something, but you’re short on cash this week? This is an inexpensive idea that’s still quite practical and thoughtful. This metal card holder helps any new lawyer look polished and professional. It holds up to 18 cards, and measures 3.8″L x 2.5″W x 0.3″H. New lawyers tend to hand out a lot of business cards when meeting clients, interviewing for jobs, or attending professional networking events, so this little gift will definitely get a lot of work.

Price: $6.98 (46 percent off MSRP)

6. ‘Poetic Justice: Legal Humor In Verse’

After years of hard work, your favorite law school grad deserves a good laugh. This fun book features 70 candid and funny poems that any lawyer or law school grab can relate to. For added impact, consider pairing this gift with a book of lawyer jokes.

Price: $9.99

7. Design Toscano Bonded Marble Themis Blind Justice Statue

This beautiful statuette is a wonderful decoration for any new lawyer’s office, home office, or living room. They could also place it in their home garden, if they were so inclined. The statue is made using real crushed marble, and weighs about two pounds. The dimensions are 5.5″W x 3.5″D x 13″H. This is an iconic statue that will resonate with any legal professional. If you think this might be too big to fit on their desk at work, another alternative decor idea is this personalized lawyer paperweight.

Price: $39.95 (29 percent off MSRP)

8. MRCUFF Scales of Justice Cufflinks in Presentation Gift Box

These cool cufflinks represent the scales of justice, making them perfect for any recent law school graduate who wears shirts with french cuffs. It comes with a polishing cloth, as well as a gift-ready presentation box, so you don’t have to worry about gift wrap. If you’re shopping for someone who doesn’t wear cufflink-friendly shirts, you could consider this scales of justice charm bracelet charm.

Price: $24.99

9. Funko Pop Matt Murdock Action Figure

Matt Murdock may be a fictional character, but this lawyer/superhero has inspired many kids to grow up and become attorneys. This fun figurine features Matt as he appears in his eponymous Netflix series. Of course, you could also opt for a figure of Matt in his Daredevil costume. Either way, consider picking up a Jessica Jones or Elektra figure for Daredevil to hang out with. Either way, this is a great gift for a new lawyer who also loves comic books.

Price: $11.59

10. ‘Please Do Not Confuse Your Google Search With My Law Experience’ Mug

Know a law school grad who is frustrated with their friends? Are they tired of always correcting people about correct legal procedure. This funny mug will definitely speak to them. 11 oz ceramic coffee mug is dishwasher and microwave safe. If they already have this mug, we recommend this cool heat-changing mug featuring notable Supreme Court cases. When the mug gets hot, the losing name in the case disappears! Either way, plan on bundling any new mug with a coffee bean sampler gift set, to make your gift more noteworthy and useful.

Price: $14.95

