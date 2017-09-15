Top 10 Best Spa Gift Baskets for Women & Men 2017

We all need a little pampering sometimes. While a trip to a day spa can cost hundreds of dollars, you can get many of the same relaxation benefits from a home spa gift basket. These all-in-kits often include things like lotion, bubble bath, exfoliators, and other items that make great gifts. These are great gifts for your parents, your best friend, or even your significant other. We also think gift baskets are a great go-to gift for people you don’t know well, for situations where you need to give a gift but aren’t sure what a person’s interests might be. Spa gift baskets are also great for birthdays, Secretary’s Day gifts, or other gift-giving holidays. Read on to see some great spa gift basket ideas that people can enjoy from the comfort of their own home. If you want some additional gift ideas, you should also visit our guides to the best gifts for women and best gifts for men, both of which contain over 100 unique and interesting gift ideas for people of all ages.

1. Best Lavender Gift Basket: Art of Appreciation Lavender Renewal Spa Relaxing Bath & Body Gift Basket Set

Studies have shown that both men and women find the scent of lavender relaxing. Lavender helps promote a sense of calm and well-being, making it the ideal scent for a bath-time gift set. This gift basket includes a wide variety of items, including lavender-scented body lotion, shower gel, and potpourri. There’s also a bath mitt for gentle exfoliation, as well as a body pouf, bath sponge, and tea candles to set a relaxing mood the bathtub. This gift set is perfect for anyone who likes to unwind with a bath at the end of a long day. The gift basket is Prime eligible, so you can have it rushed out to someone who needs it right away. If you’re shopping for someone with dry skin, you may want to include this exfoliating tool set, which includes a pumice stone, boar bristle brush for body, and boar bristle brush for face.

Price: $49.99

2. Best Ocean/Beach Inspired Spa Gift Basket: Oceanside Breeze Spa Bath Gift Set

Human beings find the sights and smells of the ocean quite relaxing. This rustic gift set includes bubble bath, body lotion, and shower gel, all of which smell like the ocean in the best possible way. The attractive wooden case can be used in your powder room, guest bathroom, or elsewhere in the room. Consider pairing this spa gift set with a suction cup spa pillow, which attaches quickly to any surface in your bathtub to give you a comfortable place to rest your head. Fire up some new age music with lots of crashing waves, and you’ve turned their bathroom into a true oasis, even if you’re miles from the beach.

Price: $24.69

3. Best Spa Gift Basket With Extras: Frieda Joe Fresh Cucumber 2-Tone Wood Spa Gift Basket

Some spa gift baskets only come with spa products, or maybe just a couple of additional bath items. This attractive gift basket comes with some nice products (including shower gel and bubble bath), but we’re really psyched about the inclusion of a loofah, hair brush, and reflexology tool. The wooden reflexology stick is great for tending to sore, achy feet. Also, the basket itself can be used in any room of the house once it has been emptied. A candle and some potpourri round out the assortment. The hair brush (which is designed to massage the scalp as your brush, BTW) and reflexology tool are the kind of wellness extras you don’t see in every gift set, so they really make this assortment stand out.

Price: $26.99 (33 percent off MSRP)

4. Best ‘Manly’ Spa Gift Basket: The Man Can

This “gift basket” ships in what looks like a paint can. Inside, you’ll get masculine-scented products with a decidedly old school flair. Each can contains soap, shave gel, bay rum oil, healing hand butter, and a body mitt for exfoliating dry skin. We see this given a lot as a groomsmen gift, and it’s a great choice. It also works for birthdays, minor holidays, or as a “just because” gift.

Price: $37.36 (24 percent off MSRP)

5. Best Spa Gift Basket With Slippers: VERDUGO GIFT Spa-In-A-Basket

If you want to replicate a spa experience at home, you’ve gotta have slippers and a robe. While this spa gift basket doesn’t come with a robe, it does include a comfy pair of slippers, along with a massage tool, a pouf, bath salts, soaps, lotion, and more. All of the items in the basket are honey-vanilla scented, which is relaxing. We also love the reusable wicker basket, which you could totally use for a picnic or for household storage. If you want to take things to the next level, pair this gift with a comfy bathrobe (we like this one made from Turkish cotton) or this relaxing hot/cold eye pillow.

Price: $34.10

6. Best Romantic Spa Gift Basket: Love of Rose Spa Gift Basket By Lovestee

Buying a gift basket for your sweetheart? If romance is on your mind, you’ve gotta go with a gift set that’s all about roses. Red roses are the most romantic flowers on earth, so this gift set will definitely help you set the mood for a romantic night in. This gift set includes rose shower gel, bubble bath, lotion, bath salts, a bath pouf, and bath fizz. We also think the packaging is totally gift-worthy, thanks to the rich colors and beautiful ribbon. If you’re looking for an inexpensive way to mimic spa treatments at home, you should also check out this inexpensive facial steamer, which is great for opening up pores, treating blackheads, and hydrating tired skin.

Price: $25.99 (28 percent off MSRP)

7. Best Spa Gift Set for a Relaxing Bathtime: Deluxe Bath Spa Gift Set by Rachelle Parker

If your idea of a home spa day centers around a long, hot bath, this is a great gift set. This bath-focused set includes shower gel, body scrub, bubble bath, bath salts, body lotion, and a sisal sponge. All the items in this set are made with 100 percent natural ingredients. The hard side tin makes this especially appealing. Amazon is currently running a promotion where you buy two of these sets for full price, and get the third for 50 percent off. Want to make bath time feel more like a fancy hotel spa experience? Pair this spa gift set with a home jacuzzi kit, which turns your home tub into a jacuzzi style, bubbly experience.

Price: $28.45

8. Best Foot Focused Home Spa Kit: Burt’s Bees Tips and Toes Kit

If you’re shopping for someone who prefers all-natural ingredients, Burt’s Bees a great option to consider. This particular gift set is great for treating dry, cracked hands and feet. This gift set includes almond milk hand cream, honey grapeseed moisturizer, rich coconut foot cream, hand salve, lemon butter cuticle cream, and even a little tube of pomegranate lip balm. Pair this gift set with a home pedicure foot bath, and you’ve got a pro pedicure experience you can enjoy from the comfort of your own home.

Price: $11.92 (8 percent off MSRP)

9. Best Home Spa Gift Basket With Mud Mask: Dead Sea Secrets Bath & Body Gift Set

Yes, it’s another gift set made with Dead Sea minerals, but this one has quite different contents. Inside the linen bag, you’ll find Dead Sea bath salts and a Dead Sea mineral mud mask. You’ll also get a tiny globe-shaped stress ball, as well as a relaxing head massager tool. The gift set is rounded out with the inclusion of a cooling eye mask, as well as soap made with hemp, eucalyptus, and tea tree. To have a similar level of pampering in a day spa, you could pay a few hundred dollars, so this gift set is both economical and exciting. Dead Sea minerals are thought to have particular benefit to those suffering from skin issues like eczema, so this gift set would be a particularly thoughtful choice for those who need to calm their sensitive skin.

Price: $27.97 (44 percent off MSRP)

10. Best Spa Gift Set With Argan Oil: Pinkleaf Nature Spa Gift Set

Argan oil is a wonderful moisturizer that is used to balance moisture levels in the skin. Some people also find it useful for treating acne-prone skin. Argan oil is a plant oil produced from the kernels of the argan tree, which grows in Morocco. This gift set from Pinkleaf features vanilla-scented skincare products that are infused with argan oil. The gift set comes packaged in a cute metal bathtub, which you could save and use for storage, or give to your children to use in their doll’s house. Each set contains a bottle of shower gel, bubble bath, body spray, body lotion, bath salts, and circulation-boosting soap bar with massage nubbins. Pinkleaf also makes another argan oil bath set with a green tea scent, if that’s more your style.

Price: $23.99

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.