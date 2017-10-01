Top 10 Best Breast Cancer Survivor Gifts 2017

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Now is the time to donate to cancer research, raise awareness of breast cancer through special events, and most importantly, now is the time to support any friends or family members who are cancer patients or cancer survivors. There a few things in life less scary than a cancer diagnosis. In order to keep a breast cancer patient in good spirits, it’s nice to occasionally send them a little gift. This lets them know that they are not alone, and that they have the love and support of friends and family. But cancer is a sensitive subject, and sometimes it’s hard to know what to buy for a cancer patient. That’s where we come in. We’ve rounded up a thoughtful list of gifts that would be appreciated by any cancer patient. Most of the gifts on our list below cost around $15 or $20, though a few items are a bit more lavish. In addition to our gift recommendations below, you may also want to check out some of our other cancer patient product recommendations, including our guides to the best post mastectomy breast forms, the best mastectomy bras, and the best mastectomy swimwear. Check out those posts for recommendations, and keep reading this post to get inspired gift ideas.

1. The Soul Vacation’s Essential Oil Diffuser Necklace

This affordable gift features a cancer awareness ribbon in front, and a small pad for essential oils behind the ribbon. The idea is that you saturate the pad with perfume or essential oils, turning the necklace into a scented charm with a sweet scent that lasts all day. We love the cancer ribbon being front and center, but we also love the idea of a breast cancer patient or breast cancer survivor being able to use aromatherapy in their everyday lives. Imagine saturating the pad with essential oil of lavender, to help reduce stress during treatment. Or perhaps she’ll apply a dab of her favorite smoky rose perfume to the pads, to help her feel more normal during chemo.

Price: $14.99

2. Breast Cancer Survivor T-Shirt

Want to get something for a breast cancer survivor in your life? This inspirational shirt celebrates their victory over breast cancer, while also giving hope to anyone who is still fighting against cancer. In addition to the black version pictured above, you can also get this shirt in white or pink. If you’re shopping specifically for a male breast cancer patient or male breast cancer survivor, you may also want to check out this great “Real Men Wear Pink” tee.

Price: $15

3. Inspired Silver Breast Cancer Awareness Christmas Tree Ornament

When you’re first diagnosed with breast cancer, you might wonder if you’ll ever see another Christmas. Celebrate the first cancer-free Christmas after their diagnosis with this elegant Christmas tree ornament. The ornament is made from a silver-tone metal, and measures about 2.5 inches. This ornament may be a little bittersweet, but it’s still a great gift for any breast cancer patient who celebrates Christmas.

Price: $14.99

4. Pavilion Gift Company Survivor Angel Figurine

This angel can represent a guardian angel looking out for a breast cancer patient. The figurine has the words “Faith, Hope, Strength, Courage” written on the front. It features birchwood accents and pewter detailing. This figurine could be kept in the living room or bedroom, or any place in the home that has significance for the cancer patient.

Price: $19.58 (7 percent off MSRP)

5. Real Relax Massage Chair Recliner

Beating cancer is a huge achievement, and it deserves to be celebrated. And yet, many cancer patients feel sad, stressed, tired, or achy after their long battle. Massage can help boost circulation, improve mood, and generally make a positive contribution to a person’s overall wellness. This epic massage chair has pretty much every bell and whistle you could want, including leg and shiatsu foot massage. Soothing heat helps to relax tired muscles. The chair, when reclined, has the following dimensions: 33″ width x 31″ height x 68″ depth. While this is quite an expensive gift, it is available online for 50 percent off the list price. And if you pool your resources with other friends and family members, you can split the costs. And after beating cancer, don’t you think the breast cancer survivor in your life deserves the royal treatment?

Price: $799.99 (50 percent off MSRP)

6. Brookfield Candle Company ‘Angel Wings’ Candle

These all natural, soy-based candles are poured by hand in the great state of Massachusetts. Each candle is poured in a 16oz mason jar filled 3/4 of the way, and topped off with pink breast cancer survivor ribbons. This is a simple, affordable gift option with a lot of heart. This same company also makes an autism awareness candle.

Price: $15.95

7. ‘World’s Best Travel Experiences: 400 Extraordinary Places’

After surviving breast cancer, many former patients start thinking about travel more, and planning more trips. If you want to help your favorite cancer survivor see more of the world with the time they have left, this book will definitely inspire them to plan their next big vacation. The book is split into five sections. “Wild Places” focuses on vast, beautiful stretches of wilderness, such as Botswana’s Okavango Delta and Russia’s Lake Baikal. “Urban Spaces” looks at the world’s great cities. “Paradise Found” showcases paradise on earth, in exotic locales like the Seychelles and Fiji. The “Country Unbound” section features places where man and nature have struck a perfect balance, such as Chile’s Lake District and France’s Loire Valley. The fifth and final section of the book, “World Wonders”, is all about manmade wonders like Machu Picchu, Stonehenge and the Taj Mahal. The book also includes an interesting foreword from popular actor and award-winning travel writer Andrew McCarthy. Looking for a similar tongue-in-cheek gift idea with a twist? Maybe they’d prefer a copy of 101 Places Not to See Before You Die by Catherine Price.

Price: $22.88 (43 percent off MSRP)

8. Dodow

Dodow is a gadget to help people sleep better. Many cancer patients and cancer survivors suffer from insomnia at some point, so this is a great gift for anyone who is facing restless nights. Dodow is a metronome with a light system that helps people fall asleep naturally. After just eight minutes of exercises with this machine, the gadget shuts itself off, and (ideally) the user has fallen asleep. The makers of Dodow say that hundreds of thousands of people use their product, and that someone who normally takes 60 minutes to fall asleep will take no more than 25 with Dodow, meaning a person could get about 100 extra hours of sleep per year. Sleep is tied to overall health, so a healthy body needs sleep. Is there any gift better than the gift of a good night’s sleep?

Price: $59

9. Adrianna Papell Women’s Illusion Neckline Lace Dress

After beating cancer, she should have a new dress to wear, for the night she goes out on the town to celebrate with dinner and dancing. This gorgeous dress will make her feel sexy and special. It’s available in tons of colors, in sizes from 2-16. This style looks great on women with small busts, larger busts, or even no bust at all, post-mastectomy.

Price: $59.99 and up, depending on size and color selected

10. Refuse to Sink Adjustable Hand Stamped Wrap Ring

Survivors need to stay positive and stay strong. This ring is a constant reminder that even when waves come crashing down, she should refuse to sink. This wrap ring is adjustable, and fits sizes 5 to 8. Need more resources to help you track down that perfect gift? We recommend checking out our guides to the best gifts for cancer patients and the best gifts for cancer survivors.

Price: $15.99

