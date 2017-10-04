Top 10 Best Birthday Gift Ideas for Girl Friends 2017

Your bestie has a birthday coming up, and you want to get her something totally awesome, because she is totally awesome. Don’t sweat it. We’ve created a gift guide packed with great ideas for your female friend on her birthday. These creative b-day ideas are all relatively affordable, with most gifts below costing between $15 and $30. There are a couple of more lavish ideas below as well, which are perfect for a very close friend, or a very big birthday. These fun gift ideas will show your best friend just how much you care, and give her something beautiful she can treasure for years to come. If you want some additional resources for finding cool gifts, you should also check out our guides to the best gifts for women, best gifts for men, and the best gift ideas for best friends.

1. Godiva Chocolatier Happy Birthday Cake Truffle Flight

This truffle fight includes six decadent chocolates, arranged in a specific tasting order to create a blissful build of tantalizing flavors. The flavors are as follows: birthday cake, pineapple hummingbird, cheesecake, red velvet cake, chocolate lava cake, and lemon chiffon. Pair it with this fun birthday cake pop up card, and you’ve got a solid gift for any gal with a sweet tooth. Looking for something more special and unusual? Consider one of the unique gift ideas from our guide to the best gifts for women who have everything.

Price: $17

2. Fu Store Handmade Mermaid Tail Blanket

This cute mermaid tail blanket is perfect for any gal who fancies herself an aquatic beauty. Designed to keep your feet warm, this is a great gift as we head into colder months. There are six color options to choose from, but the color pictured above (mint green) is easily our favorite. It measures 71 inches by 35 inches. One small tip: the manufacturer recommends washing before first use. They also recommend that this blanket is only washed by hand, never by machine.

Price: $19.95

3. Paddywax Hygge Collection Soy Wax Candle in Blush Ceramic Pot With Copper Lid (15-Ounce, Rosewood & Patchouli Scent)

This elegant candle will make her house look great and smell great. This dual-wick candle measures 15 ounces, and has an estimated burn time of 90+ hours. The combination of rosewood and patchouli is seductive and elegant, and will definitely be something she’ll enjoy using to set the mood. The “Hygge Collection” candle style is definitely really cute and gift-worthy, but we also really like the look of Paddywax’s Apothecary Collection candles, which come in antique-inspired glass bottles with thick lids.

Price: $32

4. Smeg 1.7-Liter Kettle

If she’s a fan of the Great British Baking Show, she’s probably been drooling over those amazing Smeg fridges in the background of the tent. You probably can’t afford to get your best friend a fridge, but this upscale Smeg kettle is definitely do-able. It shuts off automatically when the water boils, includes a built-in cord wrap, and makes enough hot water to fill seven cups. A removable stainless steel limescale filter is the icing on the cake, especially if you’re shopping for someone who lives in an area with hard water. And if you’re not a fan of this color, don’t sweat it. There are six other color options to choose from. Pair this gift with a thoughtful extra like a vintage tea cup or some of this extra-fancy hibiscus and rose hip tea.

Price: $129.95

5. Wonder Woman BlenderBottle

This practical gift is great for staying hydrated and fueled during a long workout. The BlenderBall inside the cup helps to break up protein powder or other mix-ins. The bottle itself is dishwasher safe, BPA-free and phthalate-free. In addition to being used for water, protein drinks, or smoothies, some folks even use the BlenderBall to mix up cocktails or pancake batter when they’re camping. We recommend this gift for comic book fans, Wonder Woman fans, athletes, or anyone who needs help staying hydrated.

Price: $12.99 for a 28 ounce bottle, $19.99 for a 32 ounce bottle

6. ZoomZam Bluetooth Speakers

This gorgeous little speaker is perfect for listening to music on the go. The little leather strap makes it easy to carry. It’s lightweight, and has a battery that lasts up to six hours. The speaker can also be used for hands-free phone calls over Bluetooth. This is a simple gift idea that’s suitable for pretty much anyone you know.

Price: $30.88 (17 percent off MSRP)

7. Melissa Joy Manning Sterling Silver Geometric Drop Earrings

These gorgeous earrings from renowned designer Melissa Joy Manning are a stellar gift idea, particularly for a milestone birthday where a higher class of gift is called for. These are a great statement piece to wear dressed up with a LBD, or dressed down with a flannel shirt and jeans. These earrings are made in the USA, perfect for the woman who only buys American-made.

Price: $75

8. ‘Be a Pineapple’ Necklace

Handcrafted in the USA, this cute pineapple charm necklace has a delicate look. The satin finished 18k gold vermeil charm measures 5/8 inch, while the gold-filled chain measures 18 inches. The necklace rests on a sentiment card which reads: “Be a pineapple – stand tall, wear a crown and be sweet on the inside.” Pineapples have long been a symbol of wealth and hospitality, making this a great gift for the “hostess with the most-est” in your life. This necklace is hypoallergenic and suitable for those with nickel allergies or other skin sensitivities. Consider pairing this gift with a matching poster.

Price: $32.95 (33 percent off MSRP)

9. ‘Life Happens Coffee Helps’ Mug

This cute mug says what we’re all thinking first thing in the morning. The mug itself holds 11 ounces of liquid, and is suitable for use in the microwave. It is dishwasher safe as well, but only on the top rack. To make this gift feel more special, we recommend pairing this cute mug with some sweet coffee beans — we like Cameron’s Coffee Toasted Southern Pecan. Together, the mug and coffee are perfect for any java junkie in your life.

Price: $15.95

10. Cat Ear Headphones

Some birthdays just call for a wacky gift, and these cat ear headphones are WTF in all the right ways. These are great for anime fans, club kids, or anyone who loves cats and music. Multiple color options are available, including black, blue, and white. These wireless headphones are backed by a one-year worry-free guarantee, and have surprisingly great battery life. The flashing lights in the ears can blink for up to 20 hours on a single charge. If you want to see more unusual gift ideas for that hard-to-shop-for friend, you should check out our guide to weird gifts for men and women.

Price: $29.88

