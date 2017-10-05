Top 10 Best Christmas Candle Holders 2017

Decorating for the holidays is always a fun undertaking. With some classic carols playing, you’re guaranteed to feel the cheer as you go through and pull out the festive favorites you’ve had in storage the past year. One merry piece that will forever be a Christmas decor mainstay is the holiday candle holder. There’s just something about candles and Christmas. The peaceful glow they emit whether in a front window, at the dining table or even on the mantle adds to the warmth and coziness of the season. Plus, candle holders are an easy addition to everyone’s holiday collection. They’re available in endless styles, are relatively small (so they won’t take up space when stored the rest of the year), and they’re all pretty affordable. These aspects and more also make them perfect gifts for friends, family, and even that corporate white elephant party.

We’ve compiled a list of the top ten best Christmas candle holders you’ll find this season, listed in no particular order. From modern to traditional, cool to more kitschy, you’re sure to find one for all the spirited loved ones in your life.

1. Clovers Garden Holiday Lantern Candle Holder with Snowman

Scoop up a few of these adorable snowmen candle holders to create a holly jolly vignette around your fireplace or mantle, or nab one for that friend who’s known for their fantastic holiday snowman collection. They’re available in red and white color options as well as four different sizes, from small to large. A limited edition for 2017, each candle holder features whimsical holiday scenes on the wood and glass panes as well as a tin top with snowflake and star cut-outs. The top of the tin roof also has a large ring so the lantern can also be used as a hanging decoration.

Price: $39.97-$79.68

2. Banberry Designs Spinning Angels Candle Holder

There is something so delicate and charming about this option. Featuring a frosted glass canister with a silver plated cut-out scene of the Holy Family and intricate, laser-cut silver plated angels wrapped around the top, this is a delightful keepsake anyone will cherish for years to come. While sweet on its own, when you add a small candle and light it, the smoke will cause the angels to start to spin slowly around the top. The mesmerizing movement also creates fun dancing shadows on your walls and ceiling.

This piece is also a nice size at over six inches tall, making it just right for a coffee table or end table. Add a cup of hot cocoa, a fuzzy blanket, and a sparkling Christmas tree for a wonderfully peaceful and captivating Christmas scene right in your living room.

Price: $14.99

3. Metal Reindeer Candle Holder Set

Let a herd of sleek metal reindeer take over your home this Christmas with this playful six-piece set. These small but sturdy beasts have a slightly twisty iron body in a rustic bronze finish, finished ears and handsome, simple antlers. Each one has a spot on its back to hold a tea light or LED tea light candle. The multi-item set lets you decide how you want to decorate too, whether you want to keep them together or split them up around the house. One thing is for sure, kids and other little holiday visitors will surely want to play with these neat fellas, so don’t be surprised if one or a few go missing.

Price: $19.45

4. Balsam Hill Set of Three Golden Wood Candle Holders

Here’s a more modern pick that you can even display all year long. The Balsam Hill Set of Three Golden Wood Candle Holders are made from 100 percent wood with an antique-inspired, metallic gold foil finish. For the price you get a 10.5 inch, 14.5 inch and a 20 inch tall candle holder and each one measures four inches in diameter. The varying heights and substantial sizes make these a sophisticated addition to your holiday design scheme. The weathered gold also pairs well with different colored chunky candles. If you’re more traditional, a nice white or ivory works, stripes or patterns add playfulness, and silver offers a modern, unique twist.

Price: $79.00

5. Gifts & Decor Crystal Tree Candle Holder

Grab a little holiday glam with the Gifts & Decor Crystal Tree Candle Holder. This metal, glass, and acrylic display stands almost 14 inches high and houses three tea lights in cup-shaped bloom holders. Beautiful and organic-inspired, the curving black metal evokes tree branches and the crystal orbs mirror wintertime berries. As with any piece of nature, be mindful with this elegant tree. If you try to bend a branch too harshly when shaping it out of the box, you could break it. Beyond that, it’s nicely made and looks really lovely when three or more are clustered together to create a glittering installation. Delight your winter guests and try adding a few to your entry table.

Price: $13.48

6. OceanTailer Merry Candle Display

The OceanTailer Merry Candle Display is your quintessential Christmas candle holder. Its long, dark metal tray houses four red glass candle holders sitting amid cheerful red glass ornaments of varying sizes and finishes. This piece will look simply chic on any coffee table, dinner table, or mantle even without candles. Once you do decide to ignite tea lights within the votives, prepare to be doubly dazzled. The candlelight dances off its colored glass and even the surrounding ornaments to create a dreamy, gleaming display. The nice scale and style of this piece, along with the moderate price makes it an excellent and impressive hostess gift too.

Price: $23.40

7. Atelier Article Tin House Candle Holder

If you favor more modern styles over traditional Christmas kitsch, then this candle holder is for you, with simple lines in the spirit of clean, Scandinavian design. Each piece is handmade in the Ukraine out of zinc covered thin metal and stands just over eleven inches high. It also fits two to three tea lights inside, for extra cozy glow. The craftsmanship put into this candle holder deserves to be shown off, so try placing it in a large bay window or front and center on your favorite shelf. Surely no one will fault you for forgetting to pack it up come early January.

Price: $54.00

8. Gifts of Faith Nativity Scene Advent Candle Holder

Most people are familiar with Advent Calendars, but an Advent candle holder is another festive way to welcome in the season. There are four smaller holders for candles denoting the four weeks leading up to Christmas and one large main holder to light the Jesus candle once Christmas has arrived. A different, beautifully-detailed nativity scene is displayed on each side of this wreath-like resin holder and the candle bases have lovely floral detail as well. Whether you want to start a new family tradition or carry-on an established one, this candle holder is a fine choice.

Price: $39.00

9. Graupner Angel Candle Holder

Graupner candle holders and ornaments are handcrafted in Germany in a small, family owned and operated workshop. The detailed pieces are known for their interplay of natural wood, bright, cheerful colors and contemporary design. The charming scene of this candle holder features an angel in a sweet forest setting underneath a holiday shooting star and holds a spot for one simple candle taper. Even though it’s made in Germany there’s something very Nordic about this pick. It would be a perfect complement to your usual mid-century decor or even in a hip kid’s room (with an LED candle of course).

Price: $33.26

10. Northlight Santa Claus Candle Holder

Rightly plump and adorably jolly, the Northlight Santa Claus Candle Holder is a classic choice everyone will love. This red-suit clad Saint Nick is made of ceramic and features star cut-outs that allow the glow from one tea light to shine through. He’s also a nice-size, clocking in at just over nine inches tall. While he’s sturdy, he is breakable, and that means you’ll want to place him higher up so littler fans and their hands cannot get a hold of him.

Price: $11.24

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.