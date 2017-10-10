Top 10 Best Inflatable Christmas Decorations 2017

Christmas will be here before you know it. Savvy shoppers know that the best time to buy Christmas decorations is as far ahead often holiday as possible, before prices spike and inventory becomes limited. Shopping for a cool Christmas decoration now ensures you’ll have your new decor item in time for the holiday, without having to default to a second choice option. One of the most popular kinds of Christmas decorations are inflatable decorations, which are generally suited for either indoor or outdoor use. They generally are made from water resistant fabric, and come with stakes and an inflator fan for your convenience. Giant Santa Claus figures are popular, but there are lots of other creative options to consider. Dress up your home with our favorite inflatable Christmas decorations, perfect for indoors or out. Read on to see our top picks.

1. 8 Foot Wide Inflatable Santa Claus Airplane Blow Up Yard Decoration

Santa might traditionally deliver his presents via a sleigh, but we still think this over-sized lawn decoration is perfect for the holiday season. Measuring eight feet wide, this Santa inflatable features a “North Pole Express” phrase on one side, and a pile of presents hidden behind Santa. This self-inflating decoration comes complete with everything you need for outside placement: an inflator fan, a set of ground stakes, and tethers. If you have the yard space, this is something that will definitely set your house apart, and make it easy for your holiday guests to locate your house in the neighborhood. This is an especially nice yard decoration for families with a personal interest in aviation. Maybe dad is a pilot, or mom is a history buff who loves the Wright Bros. Of course, if you prefer a more traditional look for your inflatable decor, you could opt for this Santa in a sleigh inflatable instead.

Price: $119

2. Kemper King Christmas Inflatable Reindeer Head

This funny inflatable features one of Santa’s reindeer who didn’t make the cut. Designed to look like a taxidermied deer head, this decoration measures about foot feet tall. This is a great Christmas decor item for those who lack the outdoor space for a larger inflatable, or those who are passionate about big game hunting. Very young children might be a little upset or confused by this decoration, so we recommend placing it in a home with older kids, teens, or in an adults-only setting like a dorm room or bar. If you’re looking for a more kid-friendly alternative, we love this Santa and reindeer see saw inflatable.

Price: $35

3. 10’6″ Airblown Inflatable Gingerbread Archway

This fabulous gingerbread archway fits around your home’s entryway, making your guests feel instantly transported into a Christmas Wonderland. At almost 11 feet tall, this inflatable has a huge presence, and will definitely make you the envy of the neighborhood. This particular inflatable is rated for both indoor and outdoor use, so if you have a house with high ceilings, this could be a fun indoor decoration for the doorway leading into the room where you place your tree.

Price: $109.99

4. Tangkula 6Ft Airblown Inflatable Christmas Xmas Santa Claus Decoration

Sometimes you just want something classic. This straightforward Santa design is perfect for the budget-conscious household that wants a basic, simple decor idea. This Santa measures 6 feet tall, so he may be even taller than some of your party guests! Lawn stakes and straps are included, and the internal LED are pre-assembled, so you can have this decoration inflated and staked in the yard in mere minutes after opening the box. As with most other inflatables on the market, this is made from waterproof polyester, making it easy to clean.

Price: $25.99

5. 20 Foot Tall Inflatable Christmas Tree With Star

This enormous tree shows the neighborhood that you love Christmas the most. A whopping 20 feet tall, this Christmas tree with a star on top is a great way to tell everyone that you love Christmas. If this is simply too tall for your needs, consider this inflatable four foot tree instead. Consider placing one of these trees outside your home, or even inside. You could use this instead of your “real” Christmas tree, making it great for those who want to go green and avoid cutting down trees needlessly.

Price: $326.96

6. 5.3 Foot Tall Christmas Inflatable Chef Santa

This wacky Santa is ideal for those who want a different twist on the classic Christmas look. We think he’s perfect for the family that loves BBQ, grilling, or in the yard of a professional chef. Santa wears a chef hat that says “Santa”, and an apron that says “Keep calm Santa is coming”. The inflatable grill has some cute items on the grill, including a steak and a shrimp. His modest size means you can use him indoors, if you prefer to keep your inflatables inside instead of outside.

Price: $69

7. 7 Foot Inflatable Santa Claus & Penguin

Going for more of a tropical, Christmas in Hawaii theme? This charming inflatable is just what you need to perfect your decor. This inflatable features Santa chillin’ with a penguin under a palm tree. This inflatable can be used indoors or outdoors, and features internal lighting so you can still enjoy the scene at night. However, depending on the Christmas climate where you live, you may want to exercise caution. This inflatable is only rated for temperatures above 14 degrees F (or -10 degrees C). If you want another bird-inspired inflatable, this Christmas flamingo is a nice alternative to consider.

Price: $129

8. 6 Foot Long Christmas Inflatable Dog Yard Decoration

Are you a dog lover? This Christmas inflatable is perfect for dog lovers, and dachshund owners in particular. He’s six feet long, and his horizontal orientation makes him the ideal choice for small spaces with limited headroom. As with most other options on our list, this is suitable for use both indoors and out, and comes with an inflator and stakes for your convenience.

Price: $65

9. Inflatable T-Rex Dinosaur

Hate traditional Christmas decor? Want to snub your nose at all of the identical inflatable snowmen in your neighborhood? Get weird and wacky with a T-Rex inflatable. This is actually an inflatable Halloween costume, but you could easily set it up inside your home as a standalone decoration. If you want to make him a little bit festive, toss a Santa hat on his head or place a festive scarf around his neck. This is perfect for your dorm, or for anyone who doesn’t celebrate Christmas, but likes the idea of offbeat decorations. You could keep this inflatable around and use him for decorating at New Year’s or Halloween. If you want to use him outside, you’ll need to pick up some rope and tent spikes to keep him in place in your front yard.

Price: $55

10. LookOurWay Santa Claus Tube Man Inflatable

It’s like those wacky arm waving inflatables at your local car dealership, but with a Christmas twist. This skinny Santa inflatable is a great option for those who want a tall outdoor display. You could even include multiple Santas on the same lawn for a bigger effect. He measures nine inches around and six inches tall. This inflatable is made from high strength polyamide nylon silk, making it resistant to wind-induced tearing.

Price: $145

