Top 10 Best Wooden Advent Calendars 2017

The season of Advent isn’t very far off, and for many, it’s a lovely time to reflect on the true meaning of the Christmas holiday. Advent really offers a chance to slow down, and appreciate some special moments with family and friends. It also gives you the chance to reflect on all of your own blessings in life.

Perhaps you only had advent calendars as a kid. Or maybe you get your own children a new one each year. While on the whole, wooden Advent calendars are a bit more expensive than the disposable kind, they should be considered an investment in holiday fun. These calendars give you a special opportunity to begin a family tradition that will become dear to your hearts, starting this year and lasting throughout many Christmases to come. Much like your mom’s or grandma’s blown glass ornaments that you lovingly cherish, or first Christmas ornaments that flood your heart with memories, these lovely seasonal calendars will be a delight, each and every time you unwrap them to start decorating for Christmas. They’ll spur you to think ahead about the holidays, and to carefully pick out what to put in each hidden drawer or box.

Advent calendars also make wonderful gifts for friends and family, plus, since you’ll need to send them in time to arrive mid-November, buying one now takes a little of the Christmas shopping pressure off you. (And you’ll want to shop early, while there’s still plenty of inventory.) Perhaps you want to stick with tradition, and get a wooden Advent calendar that reflects the nativity. We’ve got you covered. If you’re a family that loves Frosty, and Santa, and all the playfulness of Christmas, we’ve found the best Advent calendars for you too. If you’re looking for unique and unusual Advent calendars, check out the selection in another one of our posts. And if you simply can’t decide which Advent calendar is the right one for you, we’ve curated twenty awesome selections right here. As you approach this season of reflection and anticipation, an Advent calendar can help you to set aside a few moments every day, to spend with the people you most love. In that warm spirit, here are our choices for the Top 10 Best Wooden Advent Calendars 2017.

1. Best Lighted Advent Calendar: Shooting Star Snowy Village Advent Calendar

This wooden Advent calendar by Clever Creations is the perfect way to bring Christmas cheer to your home this holiday season. The timeless Advent calendar will give your home’s holiday décor that wow factor, amping up your family’s holiday anticipation, and bringing the spirit of Christmas spirit alive. It is made out of sturdy, high quality wood that has been painted with a beautiful design. The stable base helps to ensure that you don’t have to worry about it falling or breaking, so it’s perfectly Grinch-proof. This wooden Advent calendar features a bright shooting star over two rows of drawers. It has diorama village scenes on top that light up with bright LED lighting that really brings them to life. You and your family can count down the days until Christmas day with the numbered drawers. Tuck small candies, tiny ornaments, or special messages into the drawers so that every day leading up to the big one reveals something extra special. Better yet, your family will start a Christmas tradition with this beautiful piece that you’ll look forward to unwrapping year after year.

Price: $89.99

2. Byers’ Choice Christmas House Advent Calendar

This Christmas House Advent calendar is thoughtfully designed with 24 numbered doors, behind which small surprises can be hidden for each of the 24 days of Advent. The high quality wooden Advent calendar is super durable because of the excellent wooden construction. This single piece can be the beginning upon which your family’s holiday collection grows each and every year. Add to the snowy Christmas scene with pretty flocked miniature trees, a group of brightly painted wooden nutcracker soldiers, and of course, a Santa figurine too. Each year you can continue to build collection of accessories to display around your beautiful wooden Advent calendar, creating a whole Christmas village that will delight you and your family and friends.

Price: $84

3. Best for Little Kids: Melissa & Doug Countdown to Christmas Wooden Advent Calendar

We love this festive Christmas tree-shaped wooden Advent calendar because it’s so perfect for your smallest children. The painted tree with sparkling accents stands about 16 inches high, and it’s perched on a sturdy wooden base that doubles as a box to hold the adorable ornament decorations, which are included. Each ornament is decorated differently in holiday patterns and Christmas themes. You and your little ones can choose a special ornament each day leading up to Christmas, to create a sparkling and ever-changing piece of art. Mark the arrival of the big day by topping the tree with the sparkling star ornament. You can add to your family’s holiday cheer by reading aloud the poem on the back of the tree. As children get older each year, you can have them take turns reading the lines. This special calendar is sure to be a family favorite because it’s also a great way to help promote and reinforce many developmental skills as children grow from year to year. Use the numbers on the tree to help your youngest children with number recognition and to learn to count both forwards and backwards. As they get older, you can have your kiddos add the numbers in a row. They can also play games with the ornaments to help develop color recognition and memory skills. And because this Advent calendar is so sturdy, once your kids have outgrown it, you can regift it to friends of family with little ones too. Another fun option for your kids this year is the Melissa & Doug Classic Wooden Christmas Nativity Set. Sturdy enough for little hands, it also comes with the Christmas story that you can share during your special family reading time. Get your smaller kiddos the Melissa & Doug Holiday Christmas Tree Wooden Chunky Puzzle, with 13 pieces to build skills and their excitement for Christmas.

Price: $17.99 (10 percent off MSRP)

4. Kurt Adler Snowman with Tree Wooden Advent Calendar

A fun and festive way to count down the days, from the beginning of Advent until Christmas day, this Kurt Adler wooden Advent calendar features a large green Christmas tree with 24 small golden hooks. Each is poised to hang one of the included 24 tiny, detailed ornaments. From candy, trees, stockings, and wreaths, to adorable snowmen, and birds, each one is its own holiday surprise. Standing next to the tree is a snowman wearing a black top hat, a green and white striped scarf, and a red and green coat. This cute guy is holding an actual bristled mini-broom. The base that holds the snowman and tree is a large red wooden chest with 24 numbered doors, one for each of the tree ornaments (and perhaps some other tiny surprises), so that each day in Advent, a new door can be opened to reveal the new ornament to hang.

Price: $43.69

5. WeRChristmas Pre-Lit Wooden House Advent Calendar

Illuminated with 10 warm white LED lights, this sweet red and white wooden Advent calendar will bring a gentle glow to your holiday décor. The cute, asymmetrical holiday house is adorned with a sweet Christmas wreath at the peak, and features 24 numbered drawers, plus a large drawer for Christmas morning to hold a special surprise or treat. This handpainted wooden Avent calendar is a pretty way to keep excitement high for the holidays, and with the red and white theme, it would be a fun way to enhance your Christmas collection and have a piece that you look forward to unwrapping for years to come. Depending on who lives in your household, you could fill each drawer with individual tea bags for a tea lover, or an assortment of coffee k-cups for your caffeine addict.

Price: $56.25

6. Most Affordable: Nativity Scene Wooden Advent Calendar by Clever Creations

A tiny lamb sweetly gazes upon a magical scene, the nativity, the birth of Christ. This lovely wooden advent calendar lights up a traditional nativity scene at the top, including trees, sheep, Mary, Joseph, and the baby Jesus. The multi-layered design creates a three dimensional appearance that captivate kids little and big. The natural wood box has a beautiful feel and look that can go with any of your other holiday decorations. With 24 tiny drawers to stash holiday goodies from gold covered chocolate coins, to tiny Christmas balls and other trinkets and treasures, this pretty wooden Advent calendar is also among the more affordably priced options, which makes it awesome for gift-giving too.

Price: $44.99

7. Kurt Adler Christmas Nativity Wooden Advent Calendar

Shaped like a house with angels and the North Star ornaments hanging on top, this adorable wooden Advent calendar strikes the perfect balance between Christmas whimsy and the real story of Christmas. Perfect for a family with kids, or lovely as an early Christmas gift idea for your family or friends, this sweet blue house has a barnyard mural in the center. The Advent calendar has twenty-four drawers, each containing twenty-four magnetic figures. These whimsical figures can be played with and then placed around the barn yard, to complete the magical nativity scene and remind us of the true meaning of Christmas. A simpler plain wooden Advent calendar is even more affordable, but it doesn’t come with that cool light up scene at the top.

Price: $47.79

8. Primitives by Kathy Vintage Santa Wooden Advent Calendar

The first time I laid eyes upon this adorable wooden advent calendar, I’d been asked by a friend to pick it up as she lived miles away and hadn’t made the purchase while she was in town. Naturally, I had to give it a full inspection before meeting up with her to turn over the goods. I’m not kidding, I fell in love with it and so will you. This clever and unusual advent calendar features old style lettered drawers, vintage Santa graphics and primitive paint. Standing on cute ball feet, a secret compartment at the end of the wooden box opens up to reveal the tiny tree that sits on top. Throughout the days leading up to Christmas, each little drawer contains another decoration to adorn the tree. If you want to add other fun items to the drawers, you can always combine a few of them into one, leaving you room for your own special gifts and treats. The Vintage Snowman Wooden Advent Calendar has more of an Old World paint scheme, and all the ornaments for the tiny tree have a snowman theme. For a different kind of calendar countdown, one that doesn’t involve treats, check out the cute Primitives by Kathy Christmas Countdown Wood Blocks Snowman Set.

Price: $128

9. Nacome Wooden Christmas Truck Advent Calendar

From the minute this tiny truck rolls into Christmas town, your holiday spirit will be revved up and ready for Santa. The cute wooden Advent calendar features Frosty at the wheel, grinning from ear to…oh wait, Frosty doesn’t have ears. Well he’s grinning anyway. The little red truck has a decorative dusting of snow, along with super cute Christmas themed graphics on each of the 24 drawers and a special Christmas wish on the top. This advent calendar would be a great gift for your kids, but you could also create it as a special series of surprises for your husband by filling the drawers with sweet, sentimental and romantic gifts from cool cuff links and chocolates, to scented tea lights and massage oil.

Price: $97.99

10. Top Rated: Kurt Adler Santa Workshop Musical Advent Calendar

When it comes to the real wow factor, this wooden Advent calendar from Kurt Adler delivers in a big way. Its unique octagon shape is painted in wintery blue. Impressively sized, it creates a beautifully festive addition to your Christmas décor. Four different groups of six red painted doors are accented with a gold knob and white numbered font. They surround the octagon interspersed with lovely panels painted with happy holiday scenes. Front and center is a scenic view of a snow covered house in the night sky. On the top of the calendar, Santa is studiously working at his green desk, hurrying to paint the hand crafted toys he will be delivering to good girls and boys on Christmas Eve night. Surrounding Santa is collection of miniature toys from dolls, to snowmen, nutcrackers, building blocks, drums and cars, all of which will be found behind the numbered doors. This beautiful wooden Advent calendar happily chimes out “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town, and if that doesn’t put you in the holiday spirit, I’m not sure what will. Another musical wooden Advent calendar, the Mr. Christmas Animated Musical Advent House, plays 24 different holiday tunes.

Price: $242

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.