12 Days of Deals at Amazon: Gifts for Creative People

And on the twelfth day of Amazon’s 12 Days of Deals, my true love gave to me: deals for “Tinselly Crafters and Jingle Rockers.” Yes, Amazon once again presents more opportunities for great savings during the holiday season and today it’s all about things that make life better — and more. Maybe your Black Friday left you blue. Perhaps your Cyber Monday wasn’t the best day of your shopping life. Now there’s another opportunity to score great stuff at a serious discount.

The 12 Days of Deals at Amazon features a different category of deals each day. There has got to be someone on your Christmas list that fits into one of these categories. In fact, you probably have a few people each day that you could buy for. Here’s where the big Amazon sale is at so far.

To take a look at the past deals, just go here. And we do suggest looking at it because some of the sellers keep their things on heavy Amazon sales throughout the holidays. And while you’re focussing on getting some gift shopping done, don’t forget to check out our big list of all sorts of great deals and finds. Maybe something would work well from our list of the Top 10 Best Winter Jackets for Men. Or take a look at our list of the Top 20 Best Engraved Gifts for Christmas. There’s plenty to consider.

Amazon’s 12 Days of Deals: Gifts for Creative People

There may not be anybody on your Christmas list who is easier to buy for…or tougher to buy for…than the creative person. Creative people — artists, musicians, crafters, thinkers — seem to already have plenty of gifts, if you will. But we had our own “aha moment” when we realized that creative people are people, too. And with today’s twelfth, and final, day of Amazon’s 12 Days of Deals, we’re scouted out some good deals for our creative brethren. While we’re trying to provide you with an assist as you think of gifts for your creative person, let’s take a moment to examine the creative mind because if might provide some good insight into what makes them tick and how you can zero in on the right gift.

What Makes Someone Creative?

According to “Wired to Create: Unravelling the Mysteries of the Creative Mind,” research shows that there are typical traits in people who are considered to be “creative.” One of the book’s authors, Scott Barry Kaufman, provided input for a 2014 article in the Huffington Post. In a nutshell, here are a few common characteristics of the creative:

Daydreaming – letting the mind freely wander helps with “creative incubation.”

Being observant – watching others increases awareness of the self

Looking for new experiences – “Openness to experience is consistently the strongest predictor of creative achievement,” Kaufman was quoted in the Post article.

They don’t have a fear of failure. Instead, they learn from it.

Beauty appreciation – creative people tend to value and surround themselves with beauty

Gifts For Creative People

What we’re focussing on when it comes to gift ideas for the creative types are things that a creative mind would appreciate. For a creative guy, a tie might be a bit sedate, while an ascot or a bowtie might be something more appropriate. The idea is to find gifts that are a bit “special.” To that end, take a look at our 12 Days of Deals: Gifts for Creative People.

1. 27 Percent Off Canon EOS Rebel T6 Digital SLR Camera

A great gift for artists, this Canon EOS Rebel T6 features an 18 megapixel CMOS image sensor and a DIGIC 4+ image processor that allow for highly detailed, vibrant photos and videos even in low light, according to Canon. Built-in WiFi and NFC2 connectivity allow you to share photos easily. This camera features a broad range of light sensitivity, from ISO 100 to 6400, which is expandable to H: 12800. According to Canon, the expanded ISO range allows the user to capture “a variety of subjects in a variety of situations, including handheld, without needing a flash.” Other camera features include:

* Optical viewfinder

* 3-inch LCD monitor

* Scene intelligent automatic mode

* Full HD

* Five creative filters

* Auto white balance

The EOS Rebel T6 camera is compatible with all Canon lenses in the EF and EF-S families. The camera gets extraordinary reviews: 270+ customers have rated the camera a 4.7 out of five stars. This is an Amazon’s Choice product.

Price: $399 (27 percent off MSRP)

2. 30 Percent Off Singer 2259 Tradition 19-Stitch Portable Sewing Machine

If you’re looking for gifts for crafters, don’t forget the crafty sewer! This Singer sewing machine is very popular with more than 800 reviews and a 4.2 star rating out of five. The Singer 2259 features:

* Automatic four-step buttonhole

* 19 basic, stretch and decorative stitches programmed in

* Snap-on presser feet

* Adjustable stitch length

* Arm with on-board storage

The frame on the machine is heavy duty metal for rigid support and perfect alignment for both detailed sewing and durability. Accessories include all-purpose foot, buttonhole foot, button sewing foot, zipper foot, thread spool caps (2), screwdriver, edge/quilting guide, bobbins (class 15), needles, seam ripper/lint brush, foot pedal, instruction manual, machine intro DVD. Another option is the Singer 3223R Handy Sewing Machine, which comes in the spiffy color of raspberry and is offered at 30 percent off.

Price: $89.99 (30 percent off MSRP)

3. 39 Percent Off Stentor 1500 Violin

If you know a young person who’s getting into the violin, this is a very good place to start. This gift for music lovers is the Stentor 1500 4/4 violin (it’s the Stentor II). It’s $96 off, a 39 percent savings. It’s hand crafted with a fine grain solid spruce top and a solid maple back and sides. The violin features full ebony fittings, inlaid purfling and a hardwood chin rest. Other features of this violin include:

* Super sensitive red label strings

* Alloy tailpiece with four string adjusters

* Nylon tailpiece loop

* Polished warm brown lacquer finish

The violin comes with an octagonal wood with horsehair bow with an ebony frog. Also includes a cake of rosin, a lightweight canvas covered case with instrument blanket and exterior shoulder rest pocket.

This violin gets good reviews. Out of 102 reviews at the time of this writing, the average was 3.8 out of five stars. Of the total, 67 percent of the customers who reviewed the violin gave it a five star rating. Here’s a comment from one reviewer: “Simply put, it’s eminently playable and represents a major value for the money. Moreover, it has staying power, it will remain a good instrument throughout the student’s learning path, at least to advanced stages.” The video is from a violin teacher who recommends the Stentor II over the Stentor I.

Price: $149 (39 percent off MSRP)

4. 30 Percent Off Dremel 4000-4 High Performance Rotary Tool Kit

One of the gifts for crafters, this Dremel 4000 is an Amazon’s Choice product. The Dremel is offered at $69, a 30 percent off savings. The package includes:

* Dremel 4000

* Multi-purpose cutting guide; sanding/grinding guide; circle cutter/straight edge guide and detailer’s grip

* 107 engraving cutter; 191 high speed cutter

* 420 cut-off wheel (2); EZ456 EZ Lock 1.5″ cut-off wheel; 561 multipurpose cutting bit

* 8193 aluminum oxide grinding stone; two silicon carbide grinding stones

* Nylon bristle brush; carbon steel brush; 414 felt polishing wheel (3); 429 felt polishing wheel (2); 421 polishing compound

* Seven different sanding bands/discs

* Two screw mandrels; EZ twist nose cap; wrench

Some of the features of this product are the 1.6 amp power with electronic feedback; variable speed; accessory and attachment compatibility with all Dremel rotary tool accessories and attachments. Great reviews on this one, with more than 230 reviews averaging 4.4 out of five stars.

5. 30 Percent Off Derwent 72 Count Watercolor Pencils

Price: $69 (30 percent off MSRP)

Another gift for artists, this set of 72 watercolor pencils comes in a metal case. The range of colors can be used either wet or dry, which allows the artist to draw or paint. The pencils retain their intensity throughout their use. More than 470 reviews have been left on this set, and the average is extraordinarily high at 4.6 out of five stars. When you give this as a gift, perhaps enclose a photograph of yourself so the artist can do a piece featuring you.

6. 35 Percent Off Schecter C-1 SGR Beginner Electric Guitar

Price: $109.18 (30 percent off MSRP)

When you look at the overall category of gifts for music lovers, and then bust it out to specifics — in this case, guitar — it’s probably best to lean toward equipment that’s for the newbie. A beginner musician might be exploring and, therefore, looking for value. There is certainly good value here for all the guitar lovers out there. The Schecter C-1 SGR is considered an electric guitar for beginners. This is an Amazon’s Choice product and it comes in either Midnight Satin Black or Walnut Satin. The guitar features an arch top carved body with a maple neck and a rosewood fretboard. Also features “Pearloid” dots with 12th fret custom inlay and black chrome hardware. A bag is included. According to the company’s materials, Schecter SGR pickups are designed to introduce the “versatility of sound” to new players. The arched top gives players easier ability to navigate controls and the fretboard while either standing or sitting. This guitar is really popular with the 135-plus customers who have posted reviews. It averages a 4.4 out of five star rating. Schecter Guitar Research has been in business for 40 years. For those creative people looking for a classical guitar, the ADM beginner classical guitar is on sale at a 24 percent discount right now.

7. 20 Percent Off ArtBin Yarn Drum Knitting & Crochet Tote

Price: $98.56 (35 percent off MSRP)

A really good gift for crafters who are knitters or crocheters. This tote, in raspberry color, can hold up to eight standard sized skeins of yarn. My mother-in-law knits like a superhero (fast, fast, fast) and when she comes to visit, I notice that she really likes to keep her knitting kit organized. This will certainly help the knitter you know do that. You can pull up to four strands of fiber through the opening. According to ArtBin, “the slots on the top of the tote allow you to slide your work in progress inside the bag.” The bag features a front pocket for storage and the carrying strap can be configured three different ways for horizontal or vertical orientation.

Price: $11.88 (20 percent off MSRP)

8. 45 Percent Off Windsor MI-1001 Student Trumpet Outfit

Another gift for the music lover, this Windsor trumpet is an Amazon’s Choice product. The trumpet outfit includes:

* Hard carrying case

* Cleaning cloth

* Valve oil

The trumpet is finished with a gold lacquer finish. It features a first valve thumb hook, an adjustable third valve slide and twin water keys. One reviewer says “a quality trumpet that works as it should. I bought this trumpet for my son and I can’t tell you how many we have been through until we came across this product. I am very pleased with my purchase.”

9. 54 Percent Off Bohm Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones

Price: $54.99 (45 percent off MSRP)

Obviously this is a gift for music lovers but with the noise cancelling capabilities of these headphones, it makes sense as a gift for creative people because they do like to have some time alone. The Bohm headphones are on a ridiculous sale right now at 56 percent off.

* 16 hours of play on a two hour charge

* Active and passive noise cancelling (up to 20dB)

* Bluetooth (with 10 meter operating distance)

* Designed to fold for portability

* Includes carrying case

Built-in volume control offers hands free operation and effective noise cancelling for up to eight hours. This product gets a ton of reviews and averages a respectable 3.9 out of five stars. One reviewer says “Who needs Beats and their $300 price tag? These work like a dream.”

Price: $74.99 (56 percent off MSRP)

10. 73 Percent Off Cuisinart 8-Piece MultiClad Pro Cook Set

This is a great gift for a chef and there are some pretty stunning savings here on a really solid cookware set from Cuisinart. This eight piece set covers the basics that any home chef is going to need:

* 2.5 quart sauce pan with lid

* 4 quart saute pan with lid

* 6 quart stock pot with cover

* 8 inch skillet

* 10 inch skillet

This is from Cuisinart’s MultiClad Pro line. The exterior is a stainless steel brushed finish. The interior is mirror-polished to be non-reactive to foods and to provide for quick release when cooking. Each piece is oven safe to 500 degrees. Technically speaking, the cookware is tri-ply with an aluminum core in the base and side walls. Practically speaking, the handles don’t get hot when you’re using this on the stove (in the oven is a different matter, of course). As an unpaid yet professional eater, I have been cooking since I was a kid. One of the biggest advantages you can give yourself in the kitchen is having an abundance of tools. That way, when a certain dish requires a certain something…or when you’ve got a big dinner party, you will be in the best possible position to have the least stressful kitchen experience. So in addition to being a great gift for, say, a single person or a couple getting their first place, it’s also a great gift for any home cook.

Another option from Cuisinart — and also at a great discount — is the Cuisinart HCTP-8W Hammered Copper 8-Piece set. You can take a look at that right here. Procure this for the kitchen wiz in your life and make sure to gently nudge them with the suggestion of using their new set to make you a fabulous dinner.

The video is a look at the Cuisinart 12 piece set, which is different only in the number of units that come with the set. It’s the same construction, so take a look.

Price: $139.99 (73 percent off MSRP)