Awesome Christmas Gifts 2017: Hot Deals on Cool Gifts

With only a handful of shopping days left until Christmas, I know quite a few people who are starting to freak out. Some of those folks haven’t even started their shopping yet. Others have started, but are coming close to the holiday budget and still have many gifts left to purchase. We’re hoping this post will help people in both camps. The following holiday gift guide is packed with tons of amazing and awesome gift ideas for all ages. Best of all, every gift below has been marked down, so you won’t be paying full price. And even cooler? All of these gifts are currently available online, and are eligible for rush shipping that will get them to you in time for Christmas. We’re highlighting gift ideas from both Target and Amazon in this post. Both retailers have deep inventory of the hottest Christmas deals, and offer rush shipping for all your last minute shopping needs. If you’re looking for awesome Christmas gifts that won’t break the bank, read on to find those last few gifts you need.

1. 41 Percent Off Hero Droid BB-8 Fully Interactive Droid

Why not get one of the hottest toys of the year for almost $100 off? With The Last Jedi out in mere days, you know all the kids will be clamoring for this toy just before Christmas. It’s also a really fun gift for adult fans who are still young at heart. If this little guy is still too rich for your blood, even with a hearty discount, you could consider this smaller “Rip N Go BB-8” toy that’s over 65 percent off right now. As long as your order it with rush shipping, this alternate toy will arrive in time for Christmas in the continental US, according to Amazon’s shipping cutoff chart for the holidays.

Price: $135.27 (41 percent off MSRP)

2. 25 Percent Off Ride-On Car for Kids

When you’re a kid, there’s no gift more awesome than your own car, even if it is just a ride-on toy. This faux Mercedes Benz for kids is currently 25 percent off. If you want to blow a kid’s mind this holiday season, a toy car is always a hugely popular gift. Want to see more options? You can browse more ride-on car toys on sale at Target.

Price: $149.99 (25 percent off MSRP)

3. 54 Percent Off Samsung Gear VR (2015 Version)

VR is one of the hottest toy trends this holiday season, but not every family can afford the high price tags of systems like PlayStation VR, Oculus Rift, or HTC VIVE. If you’re really strapped for cash and need a deeply discounted deal, we recommend grabbing one of these 2015 headsets from Samsung. True, they aren’t cutting edge, but they may still be sufficiently cool for younger kids…and you can’t argue with the price point. This headset works with a variety of smartphones: Samsung Galaxy Note 5, Galaxy S6, S6 Edge, and S6 Edge+. If you don’t already have one of these compatible phones, you can find one online for relatively cheap, since the phones themselves are a bit older and less in demand than they once were. If you thought VR was outside of your holiday budget this year, this deal may help you reconsider.

Price: $22.94 (54 percent off MSRP)

4. Funny Shirt for Just $7.48

This listing says shirts go for up to $11.99, but select sizes are on sale for around $7.48, a savings of about 37 percent off. If you need a goofy t-shirt to give as a gift, or bring to a Yankee Swap Christmas party, this deal is definitely appealing. This is an awesome gift option for anyone who only wears comedic tees.

Price: $7.48 (37 percent off MSRP)

5. $50 Off Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker

Sous vide cookery is all the rage. For the uninitiated, this little device heats water to a specific temperature, allowing for low and slow cooking that’s basically foolproof. It’s unquestionably one of the most awesome kitchen gadgets around, and at $50 off, it’s even more appealing.

Price: $148.93 (25 percent off MSRP)

6. Over 40 Percent Off Select Alex + Ani Birthstone Bangles

These bracelets are an awesome gift for women of all ages. The awesome factor increases because the use of a birthstone makes this feel extra personalized. Who says last minute gifts can’t be awesome and heart-felt? Prices vary slightly depending on birthstone and metal finish.

Price: $18.98 (41 percent off MSRP on select styles)

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.