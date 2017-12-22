Top 5 Best Christmas Gifts for Your Fiance 2017

The whole “Fiancé” vs. “Fiancée” thing is confusing for some folks. Time for a quick French lesson. “Fiancé” is the word you use for your male intended and “Fiancée” is the word used when speaking about a woman you’re engaged to. The extra “e” at the end makes the word feminine. Now that we’ve got that cleared up, we’re here to help you find a great holiday gift for the person you’re going to marry. If you’ve accidentally landed on the wrong page, check out our sister gift guide featuring gifts for your fiancee (with two e’s).

Now we can move on. Finding the perfect gift for your perfect man is a big task, and the pressure to find that perfect something is why so many engaged couples wait until the very last minute to buy gifts for each other. Read on to find a great last minute gift for your male fiance. All of the gifts in this guide are available for rush shipping from Amazon.com, allowing you to order from home or the office, and skip the chaos at the mall.

Not sure if you can still order a gift and get it delivered before Christmas? Amazon’s shipping cutoff dates are listed here, but we’ll help you break it down. The cut-off for 2-day Prime shipping is December 22. This is when you’ll want to get your orders in if you live in a more rural area in the lower 48. If you live in one of the select cities where Amazon offers one-day shipping, you can order by December 23. And if you’re really lucky and live in a city with same-day delivery or two-hour Prime Now delivery, you can order as late as 9:30am local time on Christmas Eve and get your package later that same day. Remember that for all of these rush shipping options, you need to be ordering items with a “Prime” symbol on their product page. Only those items can be rush shipped.

1. ‘Miracle Mud: Lena Blackburne and the Secret Mud That Changed Baseball’

Trying to save up money before the wedding? If you’re keeping a tight holiday budget now so you can splash out for a really nice wedding, a book is a nice gift to consider. Books are inexpensive, but also give you an opportunity to find something that speaks to their personal tastes. If you’re shopping for a baseball fan, this fascinating book is a really cool read. Did you know there’s a very specific type of mud that gets rubbed into every MLB baseball before being used in a game? Well, there is, and this book will tell him all about it.

More into foodie culture than sports? An alternate gift we recommend is the new cookbook MUNCHIES: Late-Night Meals from the World’s Best Chefs. Both books are currently in stock and eligible for rush shipping.

Price: $9.96 (41 percent off MSRP)

2. PlayStation VR – Doom Bundle

There’s no hotter gift than VR this holiday season. If he doesn’t already own a VR system, this bundle will get him started in style. You’ll get serious cool points with this gift.

Price: $299

3. Ravioli Making Kit

Unless he’s gluten-free, we’re pretty sure he loves pasta. What guy doesn’t? This ravioli making kit is great for for foodies, and it’s an activity you guys can do together to bond.

Price: $135

4. Funko POP Television: Silicon Valley Gilfoyle Toy Figure

You shouldn’t get him an Erlich Bachman figure for obvious reasons, but Gilfoyle’s better anyway. If your fiance loves Silicon Valley, he’ll be pumped to have this little Gilfoyle figure to display on the mantel or in his cube. They really nailed his face and his eyes! While it’s not a big gift on its own, you can give it as a small gift or stocking stuffer, or bundle it with a copy of Silicon Valley</em Season 4.

Price: $5.83 (47 percent off MSRP)

5. State Cashmere Men’s 100% Pure Cashmere Pullover Half Zip Mock Neck Sweater

While inventory is starting to get low, these gorgeous cashmere sweaters are still in stock in limited sizes and colors, and can be rush shipped in time for Xmas. What says “Christmas” and “I love you” better than a cashmere sweater? Not right for him, or not available in the size you need? We also love these gift-worthy PJs for men. And if you’re really pressed for time, a digital gift card is always the right size, and takes mere seconds to deliver.

Price: $66.99 – $94.99, depending on size and color selected

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.