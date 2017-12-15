Best Amazon Deals: What to Get Your Husband for Christmas 2017

Amazon

Ask your man what he wants for Christmas, and you’re likely to hear “I don’t know” or “let me think about it.” Since that pretty much guarantees you’re on your own, when it comes to this Christmas gift search, we’re here to act as your personal shopper…a veritable Christmas concierge, as it were. We know you’re looking for the coolest stuff, without a lot of direction, so we’ve compiled a list of amazing gifts for him that are also at great prices, thanks to Amazon’s Christmas deals. With prices on the very best gifts for husbands discounted significantly, you can afford to splurge on something that will really knock his socks off.

We’ve rounded up the best fashion and grooming gifts for men, including some sexy new bamboo boy panties. We also tracked down the most desired tech, tools and toys. And yes, every single item is well-priced, in stock and available in time for Christmas delivery, as of now. Remember, inventories dwindle rapidly, the closer you get to the big day. Be sure to check Amazon’s shipping schedule right here, because the last thing you want is to miss out on giving your sweetie that special gift Christmas morning. If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you don’t even need to break a sweat over shipping, because free two day delivery means your packages will arrive at lightening speed – well, almost. If you’re not a Prime member, that’s a great gift to give your husband this Christmas, (along with the Sonos smart speaker at number 10) because that delivers so much more than free shipping. He’ll have access to millions of songs, TV shows, movies and more.

1. Save $180 on Kenneth Cole Reaction Risky Business Colombian Leather Messenger Bag

This distressed Colombian leather messenger bag is a great gift for your husband that will keep his stuff organized and easily carried. The full grain cowhide leather exterior is complemented by a fully lined interior, embellished with the Kenneth Cole Reaction logo. The front gusset pockets have have some cool organizer options, so he can keep his work and personal items separate. This cool messenger bag has a built in cell phone pocket, and the roomy main compartment has a full length zipper pocket to stash his laptop. It also has a roomy rear exterior pocket for easy access to his most used items. With both a convenient top handle, and a padded shoulder strap, this bag is ready to grab and go. If he needs a bigger bag for a larger laptop, we love the Kattee Men’s Leather Laptop Bag, for it’s distressed leather look and big, roomy compartments. Another great looking messenger bag that’s an awesome score at 44 percent off right now during Amazon’s Christmas deals is the Cole Haan Men’s Brayton Attache. Any of these bags would make great husband gifts this year.

Price: $79.99 (69 percent off MSRP)

2. 40 Percent Off Fossil Q Wander Smartwatch

Whether you’re secretly trying to kick start your husband’s New Years fitness resolution, or you just want to get him a super cool timekeeping friend with benefits, this Fossil Q Wander watch is both. Sure, it’s a slick looking alternative to the standard watch, that’s much more polite than pulling out his phone to check the time. But it also connects to his smartphone via Bluetooth to keep him in constant touch with texts, calls, and emails, thanks to a simple app. He can also control music on his favorite music services by using the built-in microphone and speaker, in addition to controlling a variety of other tasks on his smartwatch, just by using his voice. It goes without saying that he can also track his everyday fitness accomplishments like steps, distance and calories burned.

Price: $153 (40 percent off MSRP)

3. 30 Percent Off Buttoned Down Men’s Cashmere Full-Zip Sweater

Does your husband like to occasionally slip into a sweater, either to keep warm, or to add a trendy looking top layer to his clothes for the day? This men’s cashmere cardigan is one of the most perfect husband gifts. It’s silky soft, and this deep blue color doesn’t look nearly as gorgeous on your screen as it does in person, because I ordered one for my man, and it’s absolutely fab. It has a beautiful sheen to the finish, and the finely knit cashmere resists pulling and pilling, so this is a sweater he’ll love and wear for years. The front two way zipper means he can fasten it as he likes, and the contrast lined stand up collar ensures his sweater won’t pick up oils from his skin. Right now with Amazon’s Christmas deals, you can get this sweet sweater in black, green or midnight blue and save almost $35 at the same time. If you’re worried he’ll find this classic cardigan a little too Mister Rodgers for his tastes, (it’s totally not, by the way) the Buttoned Down Men’s Cashmere Quarter-Zip Sweater is also 30 percent off right now, and gives him the more stylish version of a pullover. Of course you can always get this same great cashmere look and feel in a v-neck or crew neck too. They’re all on sale right now.

Price: $79.80 (30 percent off MSRP)

4. 52 Percent Off David Archy Men’s Bamboo Rayon Light Weight Pouch Briefs

We know, you probably weren’t considering an upgrade for your husband’s undies as the first Christmas gift you had in mind. But trust us on this one, if you want to keep your guy cool down under, these bamboo boy panties are the way to go. Made from bamboo rayon and spandex, these lightweight briefs won’t sag and bag like his old tighty whities or boxers. Natural bamboo rayon is a wonder, with natural wicking properties and breatheability. That means he stays cool, dry and comfy, and looks a lot sexier at the same time. And believe it or not, they’re also warmer in winter. If he simply can’t get past his love of boxers, you can get him some bamboo boxers that will deliver the same cooling comfort as the briefs, but maybe not quite as much sex appeal.

Price: $21.59 (52 percent off MSRP)

5. Save $25 on Rapid Beard Grooming & Trimming Kit

Have you got a guy who’s in love with his beard? If you see him constantly caressing it, you’ll know for sure he’s having an affair with his facial hair. So why not give him the gift that will leave his beard lustrous, yet manly? With Amazon’s Christmas deals, you can get this great grooming kit at a 31 percent discount. It contains all the necessaries to make his beard beautiful to you (since it’s already beautiful to him.) He’ll get a boatload of the good stuff like beard oil and beard balm leave-in conditioner, eliminating itching and flaking beardruff. So his grooming regimen doesn’t conflict with that expensive cologne he wears, the beard oil is 100 percent fragrance free. The natural boar bristle brush helps distribute oil, improve beard hair texture, styling, shaping, smoothing and conditioning. This kit also includes a thick wooden comb that can get through even the toughest beards without snagging and pulling, and the piece de resistance, Rapid Beard’s extra sharp stainless steel barber beard scissors. He’ll be looking even more handsome than he already does. If your sweetie doesn’t wear a signature scent, the DUCKBUTTER Beard Oil Set gives him four unique fragrances with which he can perfume his facial fur.

Price: $54.97 (31 percent off MSRP)

6. Safe $91 on the Char-Broil Deluxe Digital Electric Smoker

We’re giving you fair warning, be prepared to buy, and eat, lots and lots of meat. There’s just something about men and their smokers. They all seem to want one, and once your husband gets this dandy from Char-Broil, he might just want to smoke everything in sight. (Our opinion is totally based upon conversations with many wives about this tendency, which seems to be universally common.) Good news, smoking meats means you’ll be eating less fat, and that’s one of those healthy benefits you, as a wife, can get on board with. Since traditional smoking is a time consuming hassle, this electric smoker simplifies his routine to point he can actually spend time with the family instead of tending the charcoal. That’s a good reason to get it right there, but it’s also one of Amazon’s Christmas deals, so you’ll save $91 while giving your honey the grilling tool he’s been craving. This nifty little smoker takes the guess work out of smoking, using its an integrated meat probe. And with 725-square inches of internal cooking space spread across four adjustable smoking racks, it has the capacity to cook for both small and large groups. Don’t forget to get your hubby a smoker cover to keep his precious toy protected from the elements, and naturally, you don’t want to forget the wood chips, because he’s going to want to fire this puppy up immediately.

Price: $207.99 (30 percent off MSRP)

7. Save $400 on the DEWALT DCK940D2 20V MAX Lithium Ion 9-Tool Combo Kit

Every job around the house requires a different tool, and if your husband is a DIYer, he’s going to have to add to his tool collection for years. Unless of course, you buy him everything in one amazing collection, which saves time, money and delivers total delight. With Amazon’s Christmas deals, you’ll save $400 on the most popular and most used DEWALT 20v MAX Lithium Ion tools. With this DEWALT combo kit he can tackle any project you add to his honey do list, without worry. It comes complete with the DCD771 20V MAX* Lithium Ion 1/2″ Compact Drill Driver, DCF885 20V MAX* Lithium Ion 1/4″ impact driver, DCS381 20V MAX* Lithium Ion Reciprocating Saw with keyless blade clamp, DCS393 20V MAX* Lithium Ion Circular Saw with 6-1/2″ carbide blade, DCS355 20V MAX* Lithium Ion Oscillating tool with a quick-change accessory system, DCL040 20V MAX* Lithium Ion LED work light with 110 lumens of light output, DCG412 20V MAX* Lithium Ion 4-1/2″ Grinder with a 7,000 RPM motor, DCR006 20V MAX* Bluetooth Jobsite Speaker that allows him to stream music wirelessly from his smart phone or tablet, and finally, the DCD740 20V MAX* Lithium Ion 3/8″” Right Angle Drill. It also comes with two DEWALT 20v Lithium Ion batteries and a charger, along with two tool bags. Whew! If you’re not impressed with that list, ask any tool guy. Your husband is going swoon…and then disappear into his shop.

Price: $499 (44 percent off MSRP)

8. 50 Percent Off Force1 X5UW Thunderbolt HD Quadcopter with WiFi Camera

Even big boys need toys for no particular reason, and Christmas is the perfect time to get your husband a gift that is strictly for fun. This quadcopter drone is the perfect way to get him outdoors more, and if you have kids, dad will definitely need to keep this toy on a high shelf when he’s not around. He can fly this Thunderbolt HD drone with FPV just like the pros, but without all the fuss. It’s easy to land, take off and do crazy stunts with a single button. And he can do it while capturing amazing drone HD video and photos with the Thunderbolt’s drone WiFi camera delivering the goods in sharp 720p HD quality. With one-button takeoff, landing and 360° flips, your sweetie can be piloting like a master in no time. This drone kit comes with three rechargeable batteries, which means your husband will have more airtime, and nonstop fun. If he’s not a drone novice, the Force1 MJX Bugs 2 Wi-Fi Quadcopter Drone can fly farther, faster and longer, and features a 1080p HD onboard camera.

Price: $99.99 (50 percent off MSRP)

9. 29 Percent Off the Coast FL85 540 Lumen LED Headlamp

It doesn’t matter whether your husband is a runner, hiker, hunter, or Mr. Fixit there are times when a guy’s gotta have light, and things can get dangerous without it. This Coast headlamp delivers a whopping 540 lumens of light. With a beam distance of 564 feet on high, or 204 feet on low, he can complete his run or finish any task with plenty of battery life to spare. Running on high, it can go for two hours. On low, he’ll have continuous light for 17 hours. That makes getting out of the woods and dark corners a sure bet. This headlamp gives him the ability to shine an ultra wide flood beam, and then quickly twist the bezel to a long reaching spot beam. It also has a fixed red LED light that helps preserve his night vision. It’s one of the brightest we’ve found. The weather proof rating and reflective safety strap, mean he’ll be ready for any environment. It’s also a great Christmas deal at 29 percent off, so stuff one in his stocking ASAP.

Price: $50.93 (29 percent off MSRP)

10. Save $51.99 on the Sonos Play:1 Compact Wireless Speaker

If you’ve been looking for a smart speaker for your sweetie, the Sonos Play:1 delivers huge sound in a small package. With a pair of Class-D amplifiers and custom built-drivers, all meticulously tuned to the speaker’s unique acoustic architecture, this baby can rock the house, his shop or wherever he wants to listen, with rich, crystal clear sound. With WiFi and a plug in, he can play music just about anywhere, and because the Sonos speaker is humidity resistant, he can even use it during shower time to listen to the morning news, or his favorite music. No matter how many places his music library lives, or how many music services he uses, the Sonos app lets him access it all, in one place. If you already have an Echo or Echo Dot, he can also use Alexa to voice control his wickedly cool speaker.

Price: $148 (26 percent off MSRP)

