Top 10 Best Bikes for Boys: Christmas Gift Ideas 2017

Amazon

Really now, is there a more classic Christmas gift for kids than a bike? Whether it’s from Santa, dad, Uncle Fester or Aunt Gladys, the bike is going to make the kid who gets it feel like…it’s Christmas! For this list of boy’s bikes, we’re presenting the bikes in five size categories, two bikes per size. We also narrowed it down to bikes that ship free with Amazon Prime membership or offer free shipping. If you’re not a Prime member, check it out here and do be aware that you get a free 30 day trial AND you can cancel anytime.

Before we get into the bikes, let’s just remind you that if you take a look here, you’ll find all sorts of different categories that should meet your Christmas giving needs no matter who you’re shopping for. As for the bikes, most of them require some assembly and Amazon does offer to provide professional assembly for around $80.

Don’t Forget the Helmet

It’s also crucial that any rider wears the proper safety gear and that starts with a bike helmet. There are a wide array of helmets available, so take a look here.

Bikes for Boys: What’s the Right Size?

You’ll want to make sure that you pick the correct size of bike, and talking about the size of a bike for kids means you’re talking about the wheel size. When it comes to getting the correct size for a boy’s road bike or a boy’s mountain bike, the gender thing really isn’t an issue. Whatever the gender of the human, this is a good sizing guideline to follow (thanks SchwinnBikes.com).

Age: 1-4

Height: 28”-38”

Wheel size: 12”

Age: 3-7

Height: 38”-48”

Wheel size: 16”

Age: 5-9

Height: 42”-52”

Wheel size: 18”

Age: 7-13

Height: 48”-60”

Wheel size: 20”

Age: 10-15

Height: 56”-66”

Wheel size: 24”

All the bikes we’ve chosen for this list should be available for delivery before Christmas. But, of course, with the days counting down, ya gotta act fast! We’re sure you’ll find something that works perfectly on our list of the Top 10 Best Bikes for Boys.

Bikes for Boys: 12″ Wheels 1. RoyalBaby BMX 12″ Freestyle Bike for Boys

This blue bike has an extraordinary number of customer reviews (more than 1,100) and the star rating is really good: 4 out of 5 stars average. The RoyalBaby BMX boy’s bike has 12″ wheels and an adjustable height seat. The bike comes with:

* Bell

* Water bottle

* Water bottle cage

* Heavy duty training Wheels

The bike features a steel frame, a full chain guard and steel wheels with 2.4″ wide pneumatic rubber knobby tires. The bike has a front caliper brake and a rear coaster brake. The adjustable seat features a quick release seat post, which makes it very easy to adjust. The bike comes 95 percent assembled; the only assembly needed is training wheel installation, pedals, handlebar and seat. All the tools you need come with the bike.

Price: $89.99 (10 percent off MSRP)

2. Dynacraft 12″ Magna Gravel Blaster Bike For Boys

This is a metal frame bike for boys with 12″ wheels. The bike is green and black with fun decals affixed at several places on the frame, etc. The adjustable training wheels are removable and the bike has a coaster brake (no hand brakes). This BMX style bike features a padded crossbar on the handlebars and bright green tire rims.

Bikes for Boys: 16″ Wheels 3. Dynacraft Minions 16″ Boy’s Bike

Price: $54.74 (39 percent off MSRP)

This 16″ bike for boys is all about the Minions. The Minion-yellow bike features Minions decals at various spots on the frame and chain guard. The handlebar shield is a big picture of a Minion and the logo from the movie Despicable Me. Best of all for the little bike rider in your life: this bike comes with a Minion fart blaster with lights and sounds! The bike’s got a coaster brake, adjustable and removable training wheels and an enclosed sprocket and chain guard assembly.

Price: $82.99

4. Firmstrong Bruiser 16″ Cruiser Bike for Boys

This 16″ bike for boys is a single speed cruiser that is perfect for kids just learning to ride. The balloon tires and oversized seat with dual springs makes for a very comfortable ride. The bike has a coaster brake and it includes training wheels that are removable. Also features front and rear fenders. The bike is 80 percent assembled and requires light assembly. According to Firmstrong, the bike is “just like the original beach cruisers, the boy’s Bruiser has a coaster braking system — simply pedal backwards to glide to a stop.

Bikes for Boys: 18″ Wheels 5. Hot Wheels Dynacraft 18″ Turbospoke Bike for Boys

Price: $232.06

This is an 18″ bike and it is all decked out with Hot Wheels logos and imagery. The unique thing about this bike is that it includes a “Turbospoke,” which is designed to appear like a motorcycle exhaust pipe and it does make revving engine noises. The BMX style frame is sturdy steel, it comes with a kickstand and the seat post is adjustable. Front, rear, pedal and tire reflectors are included.

6. X-Games FS18 Freestyle 18″ Bike for Boys

Price: $96.58

A fantastic discount on this bike! The X-Games 18″ bike for boys features a steel welded frame and fork, smooth grippy street tires and alloy wheels. The BMX handlebar has a welded cross brace. This bike features two hand brakes and a coaster brake. The bike also features front and rear pegs. Bike is slate grey with green and white accents and matching green seat, pegs, pedals and brakes.

Bikes for Boys: 20″ Wheels 7. Dynacraft Boy’s Throttle Magna 20″ Bike

Price: $69.97 (44 percent off MSRP)

The Dynacraft Throttle Magna 20″ bike for boys features a steel welded frame and fork and alloy wheels. The BMX handlebar has a welded cross brace and includes a two-piece pad set. This bike features a coaster brake. The bike also comes with a kickstand and an adjustable black saddle seat.

Price: $79.99

8. Titan Tomcat Boy’s BMX 20″ Bike

This bike for boys features a heavy duty, high tensile steel frame and 20″ wheels with 36 spokes with 28-hole, chrome plated rims and hubs. The bike is silver with blue, black white and teal accents. It’s a single speed bike with a coaster brake and a rear tire hand brake. Comes with a full complement of safety reflectors and includes a kickstand. The bike arrives 85 percent pre-assembled. You have to put the front tire on, the handlebar, the brake and the seat.

Bikes for Boys: 24″ Wheels 9. Giordano Libero 24″ Boy’s Road Bike

Price: $155.43 (nine percent off MSRP)

This white and red road bike for boys features 24″ wheels and a 17″ frame. It’s a 16 speed Shimano drive train with integrated brake levers. The rear and front derailleurs are both Shimano. The frame is aluminum with a replaceable derailleur hanger and the fork is high tensile steel. Features dual water bottle mounts. At the time of this writing, there were just three left in stock but more were on the way. Gets great reviews from customers.

Price: $455.27

10. Roadmaster 24″ Granite Peak Boy’s Mountain Bike

PLEASE NOTE: This 24″ bike for boys from Roadmaster will arrive after Christmas. The bike is a steel frame black bike with red and white highlights. Has a front suspension fork for a smooth ride and features 18-speed twist shifters for smooth shifting on the trail.

Price: $90.60