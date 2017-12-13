Top 20 Best Cheap Stocking Fillers 2017

Whether you hang them by the fireplace with care, along your staircase, or up on a wall, no Christmas is complete without stockings. There’s just something fun about opening a big sock full of mini-gifts, especially when it’s the first thing you do on Christmas morning.

When it comes to stocking fillers, there are so many different ways you could go. Some people like to fill stockings with fun gifts that are small in nature. Others like to find stocking fillers that are more practical, like mints and chapstick. Either way, one thing is common for almost everyone when it comes to filling stockings…keepin’ it cheap. Not cheap as in chintzy, but cheap as in inexpensive, since you want to save your cash for the larger Christmas gifts. This is where we come in.

From candy to socks to games, there are plenty of cheap stocking filler options that will still wow your family members. Read on for our round-up of the best cheap stocking fillers, where everything is less than $10. Gifts for everyone are listed first, stocking fillers for women are listed next, then stocking fillers for men and stocking fillers for kids.

Best Cheap Stocking Fillers for Everyone

1. Burt’s Bees Essential Travel Size Gift Set

With winter comes cold weather, and with cold weather comes dry skin. Everyone could use a little extra moisture during Christmas time, so this kit from Burt’s Bees makes the best cheap stocking filler. The kit includes five travel size products: beeswax lip balm, coconut foot cream, milk and honey body lotion, chamomile deep cleansing cream hand salve, and soap bark. Burt’s Bees uses all natural ingredients, so you can feel good about your purchase knowing the products won’t be harmful to your skin. Also, they’re not overly scented, so they are perfect for men and women alike.

Price: $9.99

2. Christmas Carol Mad Libs: Stocking Stuffer Mad Libs

Kids and adults alike will get a kick out of this Christmas edition of Mad Libs. The book has 14 different Christmas carols and stories that are fun to fill up with zany words of your own. Whether you break it out with the whole family or choose to do it individually, Mad Libs always creates a lot of laughs and is a fun, interactive stocking stuffer.

Price: $4.99

3. 3Up 3Down Card Game

Card games make great stocking stuffers, as they are something the entire family can enjoy once all of the presents are unwrapped. This card game is super fun and can be played by anyone seven years and older, and all you need is two to six players. The goal of the game is to get rid of all of your cards before the other players, although there is a little bit of strategy involved as three of the cards aren’t revealed until the very end. It’s a quick game that gets addictive fast, and is a perfect stocking stuffer for the family member who loves games.

Price: $9.95

4. Reese’s Holiday Peanut Butter Snowman

Who doesn’t love getting candy, especially during Christmas? This Reese’s snowman brings a little winter cheer to your stocking, as it’s dressed like a snowboarder ready to hit the slopes. Reese’s has that delicious blend of chocolate and peanut butter that everyone knows and loves, and this specific snowman comes in a whopping five ounce box. This makes a great stocking stuffer for the sweet lovers in your life.

Price: $3.79

5. Bonai Power Bank Portable Charger

With all of the devices that seem to consume our homes, a portable charger is nice to have on-hand. This charger will accommodate pretty much any device that can be connected to a USB cord, so think Apple, Android, and even Nintendo Switch. There are two USB outputs in the power bank, so you can charge more than one device at a time. It’s handheld size so it’s also easy to take with you on the go. One other benefit is that it has a backup flashlight, which is nice for camping or emergency situations. It’s available in black for just under $10, or you can choose green or white for just a buck more.

Price: $9.99

Best Cheap Stocking Fillers for Women

6. Tweexy The Original Wearable Nail Polish Bottle Holder

This cheap stocking filler is perfect for the girl who does her own manicures, as it holds the nail polish for you. While it looks a little odd, the tweexy is all function as you slide your fingers through the adjustable holes on the bottom, and stick your nail polish bottle in on top. If you have little bathroom space, like to paint your nails on your bed, or need to give your self a quick mani in the car on the way to Grandma’s house, this is ideal as it eliminates the need for a place to set down your nail polish bottle. The tweexy can hold any size nail polish bottle, as you can adjust the folds as needed to fit even the oddest-shaped bottle. Available in nine different colors ranging from bon bon pink to spa green, you can get one of these for each of the women in your family.

Price: $9.99

7. Two Sisters Spa Bubble Bath Bomb

Treat the woman in your life to a relaxing bath experience with one of these bubble bath bombs. The bath bomb is about the size of a tennis ball, and fizzes and dissolves into bubbles once dropped in the bath water. It also turns the bath water a different color which is kind of fun, but the most important thing is that it is packed with olive oil which makes your skin silky smooth. There are 13 different bath bombs available…choose something sweet like birthday cake for more of a fun bath experience, or something like eucalyptus spearmint for a more cleansing bubble bath.

Price: $7.99

8. BS-MALL Premium Makeup Brush Set

Makeup brushes are one of the most used beauty tools, however, not always well-taken care of or replaced on a regular basis. That’s why this makeup brush set makes a great stocking filler, as it comes with 10 different brushes for just under $10. Each of the brushes has a high density bristle and a thick handle, so it makes the brushes durable and easy to use. The variety of shapes and sizes within the set means you can use it with all of your make-up, including liquid and powders. The set is usually priced around $40, so this is a total steal and a nice stocking stuffer.

Price: $9.99 (75 percent off MSRP)

9. Dosoni Women’s Christmas Knit Slipper Socks

It’s a well-known fact that women’s feet are always cold. These slipper socks can remedy that problem, as they have a fluffy Sherpa lining and are knit on the outside. The lining is super cozy and warm, but there is still a gripper sole so that you won’t slip as you’re walking around your house. The socks has a cute Christmas pattern and are available in five different colors. Socks make the perfect cheap stocking filler as you can roll them up and slide them into a stocking, and there’s no such thing as having too many socks.

Price: $9.99

10. La Jolie Muse Blue Lotus Aromatherapy Candle

Give the gift of relaxation with this beautiful aromatherapy candle. The candle has a blue lotus scent with is clean, floral, and refreshing, without being overwhelming. Packaged in a pretty grey and white floral tin, this candle looks beautiful on display in a living room, bedroom, bathroom, or even an entryway. Made with 100% soy, the candle has a burn time of 40-50 hours. At 8.10 ounces, this candle is a decent size for less than $10.

Price: $9.99

Best Cheap Stocking Fillers for Men

11. HQY Magnet Automatic Beer Bottle Opener

This cheap stocking filler is perfect for the brew lover in your life. Instead of opening a beer bottle the old fashioned way (which takes more time and can bend the cap), this opener gets you to the suds instantly as you just push down and release. The opener is magnetic so it catches the cap, and because it’s flat, you can keep the cap in perfect form (ideal for cap collectors). Made from stainless steel, the bottle opener is really durable, and it’s small enough that it’s easy to tote around to tailgates, holiday parties…wherever the scent of hops takes you.

Price: $8.99

12. Stansport Emergency Camper’s Multi-Tool

Multi-tools make great stocking stuffers, as they are small yet full of functionality. This multi-tool includes an axe, hammer, knife, saw, file, pliers, wire cutter, can opener, wrench, and multiple blades and screwdrivers. All of the tools make it ideal for camping or backpacking, although it’s a good every day multi-tool as well. It comes with a carry bag and belt loop, so it’s easy to take with you. Usually priced at $16, this is a nice Christmas deal that will wow your guy.

Price: $7.53 (53 percent off MSRP)

13. Viking Revolution Beard Oil Conditioner

If your man sports a beard, he may be familiar with dry, itchy facial hair…otherwise known as beardruff. Beard oil is the perfect solution, as it conditions the roots of your beard, eliminating the dryness that comes with winter weather. The unscented oil is 100% organic, and is made with a mix of argan oil and jojoba oil so it keeps things soft without being too frou frou. The bottle is one ounce, and it only takes a little bit to keep things smooth (unless of course, you have a long beard that would even make Santa jealous).

Price: $8.95

14. Cave Tools BBQ Shredder Claws

If you have a man in your life who considers himself King of the Grill, this set of shredder barbecue claws is the ideal cheap stocking filler. Shredding pulled pork, brisket, or chicken can be a real drag when it’s piping hot off the grill, but these claws make it easy as they do all the shredding for you. All you have to do is hold on to the handle and work the claws through the meat, and based on the way they are designed, they shred meat easier and quicker than using a fork and knife. The claws are BPA free and heat resistant, and they are also super easy to clean. These also work well for moving meat, as you can stick them in the sides of the meat, lift, and transport off the grill to a platter. These are practical, unexpected, and most importantly…inexpensive!

Price: $9.99

15. Accoutrements Mr. Bacon’s Bacon Flavored Toothpaste

This is a total gag gift, although it could be the gift of the year for the bacon lover in your life. The bacon flavored toothpaste has the smoky meat flavor that everyone knows and loves, although doesn’t necessarily expect in a toothpaste. The tube is 2.5 ounces so it’s about the size of a normal tube of toothpaste, and has a fun old school design on the outside. If your dad or husband tends to be the jokester in the family, this is your opportunity to pull one on him for Christmas.

Price: $10.39

Best Cheap Stocking Fillers for Kids

16. Wikki Stix for Doodlers Molding Sculpting Sticks

Keep your kiddo busy for hours with these fun Wikki Stix, which allow you to make all sorts of different creations. Made of hand-knitting yarn that’s enhanced with a non-toxic wax, each of the sticks can bend and twist however you please, and has just enough “stick” to hold different shapes. Even though they are slightly sticky, you can pull the sticks apart and reuse without any breakage or leaving behind a residue. And since they are reusable, the options are endless for what you can create. Plus, the container fits easily in a travel bag or purse, so these are great for taking to restaurants, or on long car rides or plane trips. The sticks are enjoyed by boys and girls alike, as they are sort of a cross between a craft and a toy. At just under $6, this is a perfect cheap stocking filler.

Price: $5.74

17. Scentco Holiday Smencils (5 Pack)

Make writing a whole lot more fun with this pack of scented pencils. The pack comes with five different holiday pencils, each with their own unique scent: hot cinnamon, sugar plum, candy cane, holiday cheer, and gingerbread. Each of the pencils is packaged in its own plastic tube that has a cute character cap on top, which also helps preserve the scent. Made from recycled newspapers, the no. 2 pencils are eco-friendly so you can feel good about your purchase. These pencils are fun and practical, making them a great stocking stuffer.

Price: $7.99 (20 percent off MSRP)

18. Hohner Kids Mini Rainmaker

This cheap stocking filler is perfect for the younger kiddos in your life. The mini rainmaker is eight inches long, and is filled with beads and different levels that the beads cascade down when the rainmaker is flipped over. This not only provides visual stimulation, but also auditory stimulation as the toy makes a soft rain sound. The toy promotes gross motor skills and hand-eye coordination as it has to flipped over, and can also be used as a calming tool as you child watches the beads fall down the tube.

Price: $9.54 (32 percent off MSRP)

19. Rhode Island Novelty 45mm Hi-Bounce Ball Mix

What kid doesn’t love a good bouncy ball? Bouncy balls make nice stocking fillers as they are cheap, fun, and small enough to fit inside a stocking. The pack comes with 12 different bouncy balls in assorted colors, so you can stick a few in your child’s stocking, or split them up between multiple kids. Each of the balls is about the size of a golf ball, and they have a nice spring to them providing lots of entertainment. One can never really have too many bouncy balls as they tend to roll away and get hidden, so it’s nice to stock up during Christmas time.

Price: $7.37

20. Highlights Hidden Pictures Discovery Puzzles

This book of hidden pictures makes a nice cheap stocking filler, as you can just roll it up and place it in the stocking. Hidden picture books are great mind stimulators as you have to focus on the page to find what you’re looking for, but they are also a lot of fun. Highlights has been creating hidden picture puzzles for more than 67 years, so you know they are doing something right. Each of the puzzles is in the classic Highlights black and white style, so once you’ve found the hidden items, you can color in the rest of the page. The book is fun for kids of all ages, although may be a bit challenging for younger kids.

Price: $7.37

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.