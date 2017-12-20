Top 10 Best Last Minute Christmas Deals on Toys

Still getting your Christmas shopping done? Don’t worry! Some of this years hottest toys for boys and girls of all ages are still available. Luckily, a lot of them are also on sale for steep discounts right now, so it could actually be to your advantage that you waited until the last minute to shop. With fast and free shipping on Amazon Prime items, you still have time to get all of your gifts this week without even having to leave the house. In this list I have gathered the best deals on toys that ship in time for Christmas. Everything you see here will arrive by the end of this week with Prime shipping – But make sure to order soon, because Friday the 22nd is the very last day that you can order with guaranteed delivery before Christmas. If you wait until the 22nd you will have to pay fr one day shipping, so it is a good idea to go ahead and order today while these deals last. All of the toys in this article are discounted at 45% or more, and they are some of the most popular toys for boys and girls of all ages in 2017.

1. Yeti in My Spaghetti

This silly and fun game won the TOTY Game of the Year award for 2017. This game is easy to play for younger kids, but fun and challenging for older kids as well. You spread the spaghetti over the bowl, put the yeti on top and try to remove the spaghetti without letting the yeti fall into the bowl. This game is like pick up sticks with a twist, and kids love it!

Price: $9.49 (47 percent off MSRP)

2. Scientific Explorer Magic Science for Wizards Only Kit

Magic and science are one and the same to children, and this science kit is perfet for all children. Kids are full of wonder and amazement, and with this kit they can create “magical” color changing potions “for Wizards only.” This kit also teaches the science behind the magic, using kids’ natural creativity and curiosity to teach them educational lessons they will remember their whole lives.

Price: $10.49 (56 percent off MSRP)

3. Play-Doh Fun Factory Set

Play Doh is one of the most popular toys, and has been for decades. Little kids and big kids alike love to flex their creative muscles by sculpting and squishing this colorful dough. The Play Doh Fun Factory features a simple machine that kids can use to squeeze out fun shapes with the push of a lever. It also comes with two cans of play dough.

Price: $4 (60 percent off MSRP)

4. Bloxels Build Your Own Video Game

Bloxels is an awesome game for older kids who love video games. This toy allows kids to easily build their own video games using a physical block board, which they can go play inside of an app on a tablet or phone. This is STEM 10 winner from Toy Insider and is incredibly popular. The set comes with a 13″x13″ game board, 320 colored coding blocks, and access to an app.

Price: $30.69 (57 percent off MSRP)

5. Melissa & Doug Mine to Love Time to Eat Doll Accessories Feeding Set (8 pcs)

This set from Melissa & Doug is perfect for any girl who loves to play with dolls. It goes with their Mine To Love baby doll, but can be used for any other doll as well. This set contains everything needed to feed baby, including two bottles (milk and juice), two canned foods (peas and carrots, applesauce), a plate, a fork an spoon, and a bib.

Price: $13.99 (74 percent off MSRP)

6. Paw Patrol – Rocky’s Recycling Truck

Paw Patrol is one of the hottest shows for kids, and any kid will love this Rocky’s Recycling Truck set. This set includes Rocky himself, and his recycling truck with real working wheels and forklift.

Price: $13.75 (66 percent off MSRP)

7. Beyblade Burst Beystadium

Beyblades fans need to have a place to battle, and this Beystadium is perfect. This stadium is built for use with Beyblade Burst tops. You can even scan the code on the stadium to get access to the digital Beystadium inside of the Beyblade Burst app.

Price: $6.99 (72 percent off MSRP)

8. Jenga

Jenga is a classic, family friendly game that kids have been enjoying for generations. This stacking game challenges you to remove wood blocks from the stack without causing it to tumble over. Right now it is on sale for half off, so get in on this deal fast!

Price: $7.47 (50 percent off MSRP)

9. Play-Doh Touch Shape to Life Studio

Here is another great play set from Play Doh. This set combines the classic molding dough with modern technology to allow kids to create characters, scan them in to an app, and then make digital animations with them! This lets them bring their creations to life in a digital world for the first time ever. This set comes with a digital studio, five character stampers, five action stampers, four tools, fifteen cutters, and seven cans of Play Doh.

Price: $12.59 (55 percent off MSRP)

10. Uno Card Game

Last but not least, here is one more classic game from Mattel. Uno is a game where you match colors and numbers and it can be enjoyed by the whole family, including kids of all ages. This game never gets old, and it is great for travel or home use.

Price: $4.97 (60 percent off MSRP)

