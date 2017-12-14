Top 30 Best Christmas Gifts for Your Boyfriend 2017

So, you have a boyfriend this Christmas? Cheers to that. No lonely nights by the fire, no more dating apps (amen), and no more dodging questions from Aunt Betty about when you’re going to find a man and settle down. But now that you have a boyfriend during Christmas time, you need a boyfriend worthy Christmas gift, which is not an easy task.

Guys are typical for having everything they need, and when they do want something, they buy it for themselves. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Shop here for 30 amazing, boyfriend approved, Christmas gifts.

1. You Had Me At Bacon Apron

Is your beau a lover of bacon? If so, we love this apron, meant for the home chef. The handmade aprons are designed with 100 percent unbleached cotton fabric and brown cotton drawstrings, making them one size fits all. If the bacon message isn’t quite right but you love the idea of a manly apron, check out these additional options.

Price: $30 (25 percent off MSRP)

2. Personalized Real Wood Flask

Every guy needs a flask, and having one that’s personalized is that much more special. Not only can you design this flask with the name of your choosing, but you also have the ability to select the font of your choice, with several various designs to choose from. The stainless steel flask is wrapped with real wood, and holds 6 oz. All flasks are currently 30 percent off through the holiday season, saving you some change too.

Price: $19.25 (30 percent off MSRP)

3. Engraved Monogram Three Piece BBQ Set

For a guy who loves to grill, this personalized grill utensil set makes an awesome Christmas gift. The tools include a full size stainless steel spatula, tongs, and a grill fork, all made with high quality bamboo handles. Your boyfriend can store everything in the included bamboo case, which latches closed. A complimentary engraving is included, personalized with your boyfriend’s monogram.

Price: $39.99

4. Bluetooth Tracking Device

Is your boyfriend constantly losing things? If so, he definitely needs this affordable tracking device to keep him sane (and you too). The TrackR is super small and lightweight, allowing him to attach it to anything. You can you the app to see where you last had your lost item and you’ll get a notification when a TrackR app user passes by your lost item. If it’s his phone he’s always losing, he can press the TrackR pixel to make it ring loudly, even on silent mode. The TrackR app is compatible with iOS & Android phones.

Price: $21.17 (15 percent off MSRP)

5. Philips Norelco OneBlade Hybrid Electric Trimmer & Shaver

If your boyfriend is into grooming and has facial hair that needs taming, we love the idea of gifting him a fancy electric shaver for Christmas. This inexpensive option is meant to trim, edge, or shave any length of hair with a small design that’s easy to maneuver. Looking for something a little fancier? This Braun electric shaver is a best seller and is currently on sale for 36 percent off.

Price: $29.95 (14 percent off MSRP)

6. Jabra Elite Sport True Wireless Waterproof Fitness & Running Earbuds

The Jabra Elite headphones take wireless earbuds to the next level. Not only do they connect easily, providing great quality sound for phone calls and music, but they also function as a heart rate monitor and fitness analyzer, providing in-ear audio coaching, race pace calculations, and recovery advice. Unlike most Bluetooth headphones, these come in three various sizes and have over four hours of play time until they need to be charged.

Price: $179 (28 percent off MSRP)

7. DEWALT Lithium Drill Driver/Impact Combo Kit

If you have a boyfriend who loves home improvement projects this is the gift for him. The highly rated drill kit has every attachment he’ll need for basic at home projects, with a lightweight design that makes it easy to hold and control. For a slightly higher cost, you can also opt for this bundle, which includes a circular saw and lithium ion grinder.

Price: $149 (25 percent off MSRP)

8. Atomic Gladiator Foosball Table

While some guys are into electronics and video games, there’s something to be said for old school traditional games like foosball. While this gift is definitely on the more expensive side, it would be an amazing addition to any bachelor pad or man cave, great for entertaining the guys. Snag this while it’s currently on sale for over 50 percent off.

Price: $305.76

9. Fossil Men’s Quartz Stainless Steel & Leather Watch

A beautiful watch that can be dressed up or dressed down, is the perfect Christmas present for your boyfriend this year. This watch goes with absolutely everything, mixing a sleek black face with a more casual brown leather band for a beautiful contrast that works well. The set includes a bonus braided bracelet, stacking well with the wrist watch for more casual wear.

Price: $145

10. Herschel Supply Co. Men’s Edward RFID Blocking Bi-Fold Wallet

Hershel has some of the best accessories for men, and this wallet is no exception. The polyester wallet can be hand washed if it stains over time, and has a built in RFID blocking layer that helps prevent the unwarranted scanning of identification, credit and debit cards. It has a leather spine panel that keeps it looking like new even after many trips in and out of pockets and has multiple card slots for convenient organization.

Price: $29.99

11. Cole Haan Men’s Brayton Messenger

Guys on the go need a proper bag for toting around their belongings, and sporty backpacks are simply not appropriate for most office settings. This bag is a must have – with a sleek and masculine design that any guy will love. The black bag is made from 100 percent genuine leather, with a convenient shoulder strap that can either be worn on one side or across the body. If he’s a fan of brown leather over black, shop this top pick instead.

Price: $353.48

12. Original Penguin Men’s Check Wool Tie

While you might feel like a tie is a gift you would typically get your dad or uncle, gifting a trendy and fashion forward tie to your boyfriend makes for a legit gift. We love the fabric blend on this one, perfect for cooler temps and made with cotton, viscose, and linen for a textured look. The black and white check keeps this from looking too boring and can be dressed up with a suit or down with some jeans for a more casual look.

Price: $55

13. Aldo Men’s Semaj Ankle Bootie

Some men are not good at keeping their shoe collection current. For some, they pick one pair of shoes, wear them into the ground, and then finally replace the pair when they’re destroyed. If this sounds like your boyfriend, help him out by buying some shoes for him this Christmas. This casual style of boot is a great choice for the winter time, taking the place of brown dress shoes in his closet. He can wear them with slacks or jeans, for a versatile look.

Price: $175

14. Perry Ellis Men’s Leather Glove With Buckle

Some high quality winter gear is always a great gift option for your boyfriend. If he loves outdoor sports like snowboarding or skiing, consider some new ski gloves or goggles. If that’s not his thing, gloves for everyday wear are also great, and these top our list. The softness of these gloves can’t be beat, made with 100 percent genuine leather. We also love the elastic at the wrist, which helps ensure they don’t slip off in transit.

Price: $95

15. IZOD Men’s Yarn-Dye Flannel Pant & Microfleece Crew Top Pajama Set

Festive pajamas are not just made for women and children. The holiday time and winter season in general is an excuse for everyone to don some plaid, especially in the form of cozy pajamas. If you’re shopping with a budget, these pajamas are under $30, and feature drawstring flannel pants and a coordinating cozy top. If your boyfriend is spending Christmas with your family, make him feel including with matching Christmas pajamas for everyone. We’ve rounded up the best matching pajama sets here.

Price: $29.99

16. Ralph Lauren Polo Black for Men Gift Set

Give the gift of amazing smells with this Ralph Lauren cologne gift set. The set includes the popular Polo Black eau de toilette spray (4.2 Oz) as well as the Polo Black deodorant (2.6 Oz). The scent is an awesome mix of spice and sweet, perfect for guys without being too overwhelming. You’ll pay quite a bit more for this exact same gift set in department stores, so make sure to shop here.

Price: $68.15

17. Original Penguin Men’s Filled Colorblock Vest

If you’re stuck on what to get your guy for a Christmas gift, clothing is typically a safe option if you know his style. Splurge on an item or two that he night not typically pick out for himself to make the gift a bit more special. We love the simplicity of this vest, as it can be worn through many seasons and match several styles. If features a hidden hood, which is sewn into the mock collar, and two front pockets. The water resistant surface makes it a great option to wear in all weather.

Price: $175

18. Under Armour Men’s Threadborne Slingwrap

Guys are ALL about tennis shoes and sneakers. While a girl’s closet might be full of stilettos and boots, men tend to be drawn more to athletic shoes, and one pair simply is not enough. Add to your boyfriend’s collection with these sleek black gym shoes, great for the gym or just to wear casually around town. The shoe offers tons of stability from all sides, as well as a lightweight and comfortable sole. While the shoe is available in several colors, we’re a fan of the monochromatic black option.

Price: $35.08 – $99.99 depending on size

19. Men’s Long Sleeve Buffalo Check Plaid Brushed Cotton Shirt

Wood Paper Company is online of our favorite online retailers when it comes to men’s fashion. The selection is great, the prices are affordable, and a Christmas gift for the guys on your list is a simple one click away. Many pieces (including this buffalo plaid shirt) are Prime eligible, meaning you can have it at your doorstep in two days, great for those last minute shoppers. Made with a cotton blend, the shirt is comfortable, and easy to care for.

Price: $25.95

20. Los Angeles Dodgers Clean Up MLB Strapback Hat

In addition to athletic shoes, men tend to stock up on hats. They function as accessories, just like earrings or a necklace does for women, and one is simply never enough. If you know his favorite sports teams, you can find a plethora of options that he’ll love, either with traditional or unique designs.

Price: $24.99

21. Peterson Laptop Backpack

If your guy is constantly on the go, he needs a place to store his belongings. This bag is great for commuting, camping, or even a weekend trip if he’s a light packer. The masculine color palette is great, with navy blue, black, and touches of brown at the core of its design. The bag fits most 15″ laptops, has an air ventilated back panel for staying cool, and comfortable shoulder straps for easy carrying.

Price: $52.45

22. Fitbit Ionic Smartwatch

This smartwatch is one of the best on the market, with so many unique features that you won’t find in others. It also features a sleek and fashionable design that your guy will love. In addition to all of the amazing tracking features you’ll find with most start watches like step tracking, heart rate tracking, and sleep tracking, this one has GPS abilities and dynamic personalized workouts with step-by-step coaching as well. You can also access your favorite apps for sports, weather and more and make payments on the go with a built-in NFC chip.

Price: $269.95 (10 percent off MSRP)

23. Sony Extra Bass Wireless Headphones

Quality headphones are a must have item for everyone on your list – and if your shopping for your boyfriend, these are our top pick. They’re great for travel, folding into a small and convenient size for travel. They’re great for commuting, with noise cancelling technology that blocks out other annoying commuters. It’s also great for any time he wants to listen to music, take calls, or watch a movie on his laptop, with wireless technology that’s easy to pair. The headphones are available in blue, red, and black for a neutral look.

Price: $98 (51 percent off MSRP)

24. Crosley Cruiser Portable Three Speed Turntable

Maybe your boyfriend is more of an old soul when it comes to music and prefers listening to his music on a turntable. This turntable combines the old sound of vinyl records with modern technology, for a listening experience that everyone will love. The built in Bluetooth receiver lets you stream your music wirelessly any time you don’t want to use the turntable. Choose your favorite color if the red and black isn’t for you.

Price: $49.99 (20 percent off MSRP)

25. BarMe Whiskey Decanter & Bar Funnel

If your man has a favorite spirit, there’s no better way to display it then with decorative decanter. It will look great, functioning as a conversation piece, on any home bar. The decanter is large enough to hold a full bottle of most spirits and can be filled with bourbon, whiskey, scotch, vodka, rum, or wine. The tight fitting glass stopper keeps air out of the decanter, keeping the spirit fresh. Complete his gift with these coordinating glasses and these matching globe whisky stones.

Price: $64.97

26. Funny Guy Mugs – Eggs Are Sides For Bacon

Guys who love to eat and hate to work out will get a good laugh every time they enjoy their morning cup of coffee in this mug. The mug is inexpensive, available for quick prime two day shipping, and safe to warm in the microwave and wash in the dishwasher.

Price: $11.99

27. Polaroid Snap Instant Camera Gift Bundle

How many times does your boyfriend snap a photo? Probably pretty often. How many times does he get his photos printed? Likely never. This awesome camera allows for immediate printing of your favorite photos, and also includes ZINK paper (20 Sheets), some fun sticker sets, hanging frames, a photo album, and accessories to get him started.

Price: $124.99

28. WOODIES Zebra Wood Wayfarer Sunglasses With Black Polarized Lenses

Quality sunglasses are expensive, and inexpensive sunglasses simply don’t last longer than a few wears. These glasses not only look awesome, but are also made with high quality materials that will last many sunny days. The glasses are designed with beautiful smooth, lightweight wood frames and polarized lenses for optimal protection. The glasses also come with a convenient carrying case, a lens cloth, and a bonus wood guitar pick. Save $10 if you buy these now.

Price: $25 (17 percent off MSRP)

29. Critical Cycles Fixed Gear Single Speed Fixie Urban Road Bike

Kids aren’t the only ones who will love waking up to a brand new bike on Christmas morning. This lightweight bike is versatile and will function on various terrains. It’s best for urban settings, and can easily be carried inside between uses. The bike is available in three sizes – small (49cm), medium (53cm), and large (57cm), and more than 10 color combinations.

Price: $183.52

30. Gentlemen Jon Deluxe Wet Shave Kit

Still stuck on what to get your boyfriend for Christmas? Up his grooming game with this complete and thoughtful shave set, with everything he needs for a barber quality shave at home. The kit includes one safety razor, one badger hair brush, a canvas and leather dopp kit, a shave stand, a stainless steel shave bowl, soap and five astra razor blades.

Price: $75

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.