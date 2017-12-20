Top 5 Best Cool Christmas Gifts for Dad 2017

Your dad’s jokes may be lame, but he still deserves a cool Christmas gift. Here are some gift options that will ensure you are his favorite child this holiday season. Whether you’re looking for a lavish last minute gift, or something that’s more budget-friendly, we’ve got a gift recommendation that will work for your papa bear. All of these gifts are available via Amazon.com, and can be rush shipped in time for delivery before Christmas.

1. Suzy Kuzy Beer Mitt

This goofy gift is perfect for the dad who loves cold beer. The specially designed mitten allows him to hold a standard can or bottle of beer while keeping his hands warm. This is a great gift for dads who love bonfires, tailgating, or even ice fishing. This makes a great stocking stuffer on its own, or you can take it to the next level by packaging this gift with a six-pack of dad’s favorite brand. Want more Christmas gift ideas for beer lovers? We also recommend these space-saving magnetic fridge inserts (perfect for maximizing beer storage space) or this automatic beer bottle opener (great for dads with arthritis).

Price: $11.99 Suzy Kuzy Beer Mitt

2. ‘Dumplings: A Global History’

Need a gift for a foodie? While it’s tempting to go with some kind of edible gourmet food gift, chances are good that a foodie dad will be too full on Christmas day to fully appreciate a speciality food item. This book has zero calories, but it’s packed with rich details that will intrigue anyone with an interest in food history. Exploring everything from gnocchi to pierogi to wontona, this engaging read is a wonderful gift for any dumpling fiend daddy. If your dad is more of a history buff, an alternate gift we recommend is a copy of The Curious World of Samuel Pepys and John Evelyn, which will appeal to anyone who is interested in historical diaries or English history.

Price: $13.11 (27 percent off MSRP)

3. 23andMe DNA Test

Arguably the leading name in the home DNA test world, this home DNA test from 23andMe is perfect for those who want a really robust DNA test that covers both ancestry and genetic health markers. Your dad will get insight on your family ancestry, as well as reports on genetic risk factors for certain illnesses like Alzheimers and Parkinsons. I took one of these tests earlier this year (paid for with my own money) and I’ve been totally obsessed with reviewing all of my super detailed results. Beyond the health and ancestry info, you’ll learn totally random things about your DNA, like whether you’re genetically predisposed to dislike the taste of cilantro, or whether you’re likely to toss and turn at night when you’re asleep. Dad will also get periodic updates from 23andMe, which may provide additional insights over time. If your dad is crazy about genealogy, this will totally make his Christmas.

Price: $149

4. Handforged Celtic Pocket Knife

This super cool, hand-forged pocket knife is great for any dad who is into survivalism, Celtic culture, or outdoor pursuits. It comes in a leather pouch that can be worn around the neck. This pocket knife is backed a two-year warranty.

Price: $33.95

5. Trac-Grabber

Does your dad live in a place with really heavy snowfall? This cool little gift could be a life-saver if he ever gets stuck in a snow bank. These little traction tools attach to your car tires, allowing you to get purchase on really slippery surfaces like ice or mud.

Price: $49.99-$59.99, depending on size selected

