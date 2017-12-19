Top 10 Best Cool Christmas Gifts for Teachers 2017

If you have kids or are currently attending graduate course classes, don’t forget about the teachers in your life this Christmas. They work tirelessly long hours throughout the school year, and their hard work often goes underpaid and without proper recognition, making this gift one of the more important ones on your list.

You don’t have to go crazy or spend a fortune. Like with many gifts, it’s really the thought that counts. With the Christmas holiday just days away, and minimum time left in the classroom, we’ve made gift getting easy.

Starting at $10, we’ve rounded up the best gifts for teachers here.

1. Teacher Tumbler – 22 Ounce Insulated Double Wall Tumbler

For a teacher who goes above and beyond, we love this fun and festive water bottle, great for keeping on her desk. The bottle holds 22 oz of liquid in an insulated double wall design that’s great for keeping beverages extra cold. The tumbler is made from BPA free plastic and should be hand washed only.

Price: $17.95

2. Teacher Cartoon-a-Day 2018 Calendar

With the 2018 year on the horizon, a new calendar is a great gift for a teacher on your list. Of course, you can opt for a more traditional 2018 calendar, or even a larger desk calendar, but we especially love the humor behind this peel away option. The illustrator and humorist uses light hearted comedy to poke fun at the day to day trials and tribulations that come along with being a teacher. Check out this alternative option.

Price: $9.40

3. L’Occitane Fast-Absorbing Shea Butter Hand Cream

Being a teacher means being in contact with germs constantly, which leads to washing ones hands a million times a day. In the harsh winter months, many teachers wind up with dry and cracked hands, making this high end lotion an amazing gift for teachers. The small size makes it perfect to slip into their desk drawer or bag for easy access. The combination of shea butter, honey, almond extracts, and coconut oil are moisturizing and rejuvenating on hands, for maximum healing.

Price: $29

4. Keep Your Apple I’d Rather Have Wine – Stemless Wine Glass

If you’re shopping for a teacher who is open about his or her love for adult beverages, we love this silly wine glass, which pokes fun at the tradition of gifting apples to teachers. The large glass holds 16 oz. of wine (or any liquid of their choosing), and is shatterproof, made from 100 perfect EA and BPA free plastic. The glass comes ready to go in a gift box, so you’ll be able to quickly wrap and deliver it.

Price: $14.95

5. Mud Pie J-Initial Canvas Tote

Every teacher needs a bag (or a few bags) for toting their lunch, personal belongings, and paperwork to and from school. The personalization on this bag makes it extra special, with a monogram to match the teacher’s first or last name. The high quality bag is made from durable cotton and measures 17″ x 19″. Shop for the letter you need here.

Price: $30.61

6. Cosfash Neoprene Lunch Tote

Since cafeteria food leaves much to be desired, many teachers opt to pack their own lunch each day. With a lack of refrigeration, it’s important to have a high quality insulated lunch bag that will keep the contents fresh. This inexpensive option is stain resistant, easy to clean, and great for reusing every day. The built in ice pack keep food colder longer. It measures 12″L x 12″H x 6″W and can be folded flat when it’s not in use.

Price: $11.99

7. Amazon.com Gift Card/h2>



If you’re stumped on what to get the teachers on your list, take the guess work out of gift giving, and opt for a gift card that allows them to choose for themselves. You can order this card in any denomination and it comes inside a gift tag envelope that’s perfect for the holidays. While this option can be delivered in two days, you can also opt for an electronic gift card – perfect for last minute shoppers.

Price: $10 – $50

8. Hydracy Fruit Infuser Water Bottle

Help the teacher on your Christmas list stay hydrated with this awesome fruit infuser water bottle. While we all know simple H2O is great for you, it’s not the most exciting beverage on the planet. This invention helps spice things up. Simply fill the inside canister with the fruit or herbs of your choosing, and immerse it in the outer bottle. You can refill the water several times throughout the day, leaving the fruit right where it is.

Price: $27.97

9. Calvin Klein Women’s Three Piece Set

Winter gear is a great gift for everyone on your list, teachers included. If you live in a cold weather climate, then you know you can never have enough when it comes to gloves, hats, mittens, and scarfs. This high end set is quite affordable, and comes in several beautiful colors. The soft ribbed set comes with a hat, a scarf, and gloves.

Price: $34.99 (17 percent off MSRP)

10. Geode Agate Book Ends

Get the teacher on your list some beautiful agate book ends, great for their personal bookshelf at home or for the classroom. The stones are made with 100 percent natural Brazilian agate weighing four to eight pounds each. Looking for an even more impressive gift? Grab the matching coasters as well.

Price: $59.95

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.