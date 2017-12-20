Top 10 Best Christmas Gifts for Your Dog Walker 2017

Don’t forget about the person who cares for your very furry friend this Christmas. Whether they walk them once or day, watch them when you leave town, or just check on them from time to time, your dog walker is a VIP who needs a Christmas gift that shows just how much you care.

You don’t have to spent a fortune. A small token gift that costs somewhere between $25 and $50 is suitable. It’s definitely the thought that counts. If you’re not sure where to start, we’ve put together this list, chock full of great gifts for a dog walker or dog lover.

Shop our top picks here and choose something quickly before the pending holiday arrives.

1. Women’s Cozy Dog Socks

Cozy socks are a must have for the winter months, when temps are low and tootsies get chilly. This assorted set is perfect for dog lovers, dog walkers, and anyone else with a K9 pal. Each set contains four pairs of socks with a unique design. These can be ordered quickly, with Prime two day shipping and will be ready to go for the holidays.

Price: $15.99

2. Reflective Vest for High Visibility

Keep your dog walker safe and sound, even during their evening and night time walks with this awesome reflective vest. The vest comes in pink and yellow, and can be seen from 500 yards away by drivers. The vest is lightweight and won’t weigh your dog walker down. While it’s available in three various sizes, each size can be further adjusted for the perfect fit.

Price: $13.99

3. Walkers Shortbread Tin

Walker’s shortbread cookies are a staple around the holiday time, and the perfect sweet treat to enjoy with a morning cup of coffee, tea, or even a hot cocoa. This gift tin is filled with the traditional buttery cookies, shaped like adorable Scottie dogs. You can purchase the chocolate version of these cookies here for chocolate lovers.

Price: $25.99

4. Paw Lifestyles – Dog Treat Training Pouch

This bag is a must have item for all professional dog walkers, making it the perfect Christmas gift. The bag has special compartments for all of the essentials needed during dog walking like a waste bag dispenser and larger compartments for dog training treats, accessories, and dog toys. There are also two hanging clips, great for clipping keys or a training clicker. Snag this bag while it’s currently on sale for over 60 percent off.

Price: $15.95

5. Christmas Dog Walker Ornament

Dog walkers will love proudly displaying this fun and festive ornament on their Christmas tree. The glass disc Christmas ornament is filled with red glitter, and is ready to hang out of the box. If this ornament isn’t your style, shop some alternative dog inspired designs here.

Price: $18.99

6. Professional Clothes Brush & Lint Remover

Nothing is worse than being covered in dog hair, and for dog walkers, it’s likely a common occurrence. Gift this highly rated professional dog hair remover to your walker, something they can easily keep in their bag for easy access after walks. Unlike disposable lint rollers, this brush can be used again and again. It can also be used on car seats and furniture when necessary.

Price: $29.97

7. Running Sports Gloves – Touchscreen Compatible

It’s always around this time of year when we truly start to feel sorry for delivery men, dog walkers, and any other profession that forces you outside during bitter cold temps. Keeping gloves on hand (literally and figuratively) is important when it comes to walking dogs. These sporty texting gloves make it easy to use your smartphone and have a sleek design that doesn’t get in the way. Of course they’re also warm and cozy. You can buy them in three versatile sizes.

Price: $9.95

8. 25 Ounce Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Water Bottle

Help your dog walker stay hydrated with this sleek and colorful water bottle, great for clipping on their bag or backpack to keep it close by during walks. Depending on their walking schedule, they probably don’t have much time for eating or drinking, so meals and beverages on the go are essential. The stainless steel interior keeps beverages colder longer, for convenient all day hydration. It comes in a variety of awesome colors so you can choose your favorite.

Price: $12.99

9. Fitbit Flex 2, Black

There’s probably no one who’s more likely to hit their daily step and fitness goals than a professional dog walker. Dog walkers will love seeing their grand total at the end of the day, with the ability to sync the stats to their smartphone with ease. The ultra-thin band goes almost undetected, with a sleek and lightweight design that can be worn all day long.

Price: $59.95

10. Amazon.com Gift Card in a Black Gift Box

If you’re out of ideas and still stumped on what to get your dog walker (or any of those other last minute add ons to your Christmas list), then a gift card is the way to go. You’ll know they’ll love whatever they get, with the ability to choose for themselves. Amazon gift cards can be purchase in the amount of your choosing, anywhere from $25 – $150. If you’ve really waited until the last minute, you can purchase an electronic gift card here with immediate delivery.

Price: $25 – $150

