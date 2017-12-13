Top 10 Best Funny Secret Santa Gifts 2017

Christmas shopping can get overwhelming fast.

That’s why lots of groups of friends and employees opt for a Secret Santa or White Elephant gift exchange. That way, everyone only has to give one gift, and the stakes are a little bit lower.

If you pulled a name from the hat that has you stumped, you can’t go wrong with the gift of a good laugh. And there is a plethora of reliably funny gifts on standby.

We’ve put together some of our favorite funny Secret Santa gift ideas, both old and new, to serve as your cheat sheet for easy gift shopping.

Read on below to browse our picks.

1. What Do You Meme? Adult Party Game

It’s a safe bet that no matter who you’re shopping for, they love Internet memes and Cards Against Humanity.

This new card game combines them both, allowing you to pair different photo cards with different captions in a nearly endless meme generating game.

Price: $29.99

2. Useless Box Turns Itself Off

This truly Useless Box represents a different breed of desktop fidget toys. When you play with it, it plays back.

It’s almost therapeutic to flip the switch only to have a finger peek out of the box and flip the switch back off.

This endless give and take is the perfect backdrop for some existential pondering, or just a really boring office phone call.

Price: $21.99

3. Vape Shot Alcohol Vaporizing Pump

Just as drinking liquor was getting old. the vape shot comes along to shake things up.

This innovative pump device can be used in combination with an empty two liter bottle to vaporize small amounts of your favorite liquor or spirits.

This allows you to enjoy the flavor and buzz of the alcohol without ingesting any calories. Plus it’s a fantastic party trick.

Price: $19.99

4. Zombie Garden Gnome Statue

If the person you’re shopping for has any sort of perceived affinity for gardens, zombies, or gnomes, then a garden zombie gnome statue will be right up their alley.

Its blood-soaked beard and blank stare extremely, but somehow, also a little bit cute.

Price: $18.28

5. Pizza Pocket To Go

Everyone loves pizza. But some love pizza more than others. Some can never be without pizza.

Those are the kind of people need a Pizza Pocket To Go. This slice-shaped ziplock necklace is pretty much the perfect way to preserve that precious piece of pizza you left behind.

Price: $8.49 (43 percent off MSRP)

6. The Official Dictionary of Sarcasm by James Napoli

We all have that person who just lets sarcastic comments fly over their head. Maybe they simply cannot detect your acerbic tone.

Or maybe they fall flat on their face every time they try their hand at mockery. In either scenario, it sounds like they need The Official Dictionary of Sarcasm.

This book by James Napoli breaks down sass case by case, providing an A to Z of cannon fodder for this sarcasm-fluent author to tear a new one. All for your entertainment.

Price: $10.98

7. Westminster Butt Face Soap

Are you shopping for someone with questionable hygiene? This clever bar of soap might fix that funky odor they’ve got going on.

Next time they wash cheek to cheek, you can pat yourself on the back for getting them going in the right direction.

Price: $12.99

8. Star Wars Storm Trooper Snuggie

I sense a disturbance in the force.

Somewhere out there, a helpless padawan is struggling to pick up the remote without letting all of the heat out from under their blanket fortress.

They need a Snuggie and they need one badly.

The Snuggie has always been and will continue to be the quintessential Secret Santa gift.

This particular Snuggie spices things up with a cool Storm Trooper design that will please any Star Wars fan.

Price: $46.95

9. EZ Drinker Soda Hat

Speaking of things to keep you from having to get up off the couch, there are few pieces of headwear more useful than the EZ Drinker Soda Hat.

This plastic helmet can hold two different drinks, and easily dispense them up to your mouth using a straw.

Help bring out their inner couch commando.

Price: $11.49 (32 percent off MSRP)

10. BACtrack Keychain Breathalyzer

A breathalyzer can be a handy tool or a dangerous toy. In the right hands, it can be both.

This handy gift is a great option because of the way it pulls double duty. The BACtrack is particularly useful, as it is keychain-sized and battery powered. It also has a handy LCD screen.

Price: $24.88

