Top 10 Best Christmas Gifts for Environmentalists 2017

You’ll feel good knowing that you’re giving a gift that’s good for the environment, reducing your carbon footprint, and inspiring eco-friendly behaviors in someone else. Whether you’re an environmentalist or you’re shopping for one, we’ve found some great gifts that environmentally conscious people will love.

You can inspire a home garden, make packing a lunch for work a bit easier and greener, or even gift someone jewelry or home decor that’s made from recycled materials. We’ve rounded up 10 awesome eco-friendly gifts below. Shop them here.

1. Parlux Eco Friendly 3800 Dryer,

Everyone knows that air drying is the true environmentally friendly way to dry your hair, but it’s not always the most realistic option. While the price is high for a hair drier, it’s a long lasting investment that environmentalists can feel good about using. Not only is it made with recyclable materials, but it has a low noise built in silencer, and is ozone friendly. Like most hair driers, it has two speeds, and four temp settings so you can dry to your liking. If you want to take your gift a step further, check out this hair brush, which helps dry hair twice as fast without the use of a drier.

Price: $183.13

2. Resealable, Reusable and Eco Friendly Dishwasher Safe Lunch Bags

If you’re friends with someone who is obsessive about being green, then you know that plastic bags are a big no no. Packing lunch can be tricky when you’re trying to avoid things like plastic and tinfoil, but not if you have these eco-friendly bags at home. These sandwich bags are non-toxic, phthalate-free, lead-free and BPA-free. They’re made from cotton fabric and food-safe polyester that can be easily cleaned either by hand or in the dishwasher. This pack contains four sandwich bags of various sizes.

Price: $20.99

3. Vertical Garden Hanging Planter

Growing herbs and vegetables at home is one of the best ways to save money and avoid waste, minimizing your carbon footprint. If you’re in a small urban setting, growing your own food can be a challenge. Vertical gardening is an awesome solution, with a space efficient setup. Grow veggies and herbs in small apartments, balconies, patios, terraces, etc. Each hanging planter is 60 in x 10 in and you can easily stack several next to each other for even more growing options. Get start with these inexpensive herb seeds.

Price: $14.99

4. Heirloom Vegetable Seeds “SillySeed” Collection

If you’re shopping for an environmentalist, chances are they like to garden. These seeds are great for people who have the space to garden outdoors, with the perfect roundup to get started. The branding is attractive, and the high quality collection will yield plants that actually grow. Unlike seeds that you’ll find at a local home improvement store, these are 100% non GMO, open pollinated, untreated, non-hybrid seeds. The set includes sweet cherry tomatoes, lettuce lacianto/dinosaur kale, cucumber peas, carrots, radishes, and jalapeno peppers.

Price: $15.95

5. Tree Hugger Forest Nature Preservation Resources T-Shirt

Those who go green will be proud to wear this bright green tree hugger shirt, simply calling it like it is. The shirt is available in men, women, and youth sizing, with a variety of colors available. The cozy shirt is made from a high percentage (90 percent) cotton blend, which can be machine washed. Looking for a shirt that’s also made eco-friendly? This shirt is made with hemp and organic cotton, which is even more friendly to the environment.

Price: $19.99

6. The Imperfect Environmentalist

Labeling yourself as an environmentalist can be intimidating. You might drink water from the sink 90% of the time, but then get weird looks if you buy a plastic water bottle. This book tackles the benefits of going green, while providing realistic expectations that no one is perfect. It shares the basics on how to be eco-friendly when it comes to health and beauty, work and money, home and gardening, family and fitness, and more, offering simple changes that everyone can make. You can shop other books that deal with the subject of the environment here.

Price: $14.40

7. Set Of Four Recycled Newspaper Coasters With Holder

You can find some really cool home decor items and accessories that are made from recycles products and that make great gifts. Recycled jewelry is abundant online, with tons of styles to choose from. Coasters, picture frames, and bowls are all great options too.

Price: $12.90

8. Spiked Cider Recycled Eco- Friendly Candle

Candles are great gifts for everyone on your list, even those who prefer eco-friendly items. This one is made from recycled wine bottles, with natural soy wax. The scent is a lovely blend of fresh apple, cinnamon, and clove perfect for the holiday season. If the spiked cider scent isn’t for you, you can shop alternative scents here.

Price: $31.93

9. Rosa Vila Forest Necklace

If you’re shopping for someone who likes to wear jewelry, we love the earthy feel of this necklace, designed with a beautiful mountain range. The silver textured pendant is nature inspired, with various sized pine trees inside the circular pendant. Prefer rose gold or yellow gold? Check out this alternative necklace.

Price: $19.80

10. GoGlass Aspen Glass Drinking Water Bottle

Every environmentalist needs a water bottle for on the go, and this one will check all of the eco-friendly boxes. The water bottle is made with high medical grade 20 ounce borosilicate glass. It’s nontoxic and green, made free of BPA, BPS, PVC, polycarbonate, phthalate, and lead.

Price: $14.95

